23

After years of headaches, the US Navy's first stealth destroyer is operating farther from home than it's ever been

Rachel Nostrant
·5 min read
Navy Zumwalt Yokosuka Japan
Tug boats escort USS Zumwalt into harbor for a port visit in Yokosuka, Japan on September 26.US Navy/Seaman Darren Cordoviz

  • US Navy destroyer USS Zumwalt is on a tour of the Pacific, making visits to Guam and Japan.

  • The trip is the farthest the futuristic stealth warship has been from home since it entered service.

  • It comes after years of mechanical problems and debates about the ship's role in the fleet.

The US Navy's most advanced destroyer may finally be turning over a new operational leaf after years of maintenance delays, budget headaches, and debates about its role in the fleet.

USS Zumwalt, the lead ship of the Zumwalt-class stealth destroyers, made a port call in Guam on September 19 and arrived in Japan on September 26. It departed Japan on October 8.

The trip is the farthest the warship has been from its home port in San Diego since it was commissioned in 2016. It's also a chance to figure out what the Zumwalt class will actually do for the Navy.

"While the ship and crew are being tasked as ships normally would be, their employment is part of the fleet integration process of introducing a class of ship into the operational environment and understanding how it can best operate with other ships/platforms," a Navy official told CNN.

Navy Zumwalt Yokosuka Japan
USS Zumwalt in Yokosuka on September 26.US Navy/Seaman Darren Cordoviz

The Zumwalts — Zumwalt, USS Michael Monsoor, and USS Lyndon B. Johnson, each of which cost about $8 billion — were originally designed with the Advanced Gun System, which was to fire Long Range Land-Attack Projectiles, a rocket-assisted 155 mm round that is "the most accurate and longest-range guided projectile," according to its manufacturer, Lockheed Martin.

With those rounds, the Zumwalts were to provide fire support to forces ashore and conduct other operations in near-shore waters, but as the Navy cut its planned order of Zumwalt-class ships from nearly 30 to just three, the cost of those rounds rose to almost $1 million apiece.

Unable to fulfill their intended role, the Zumwalts were reassigned, with the Navy deciding to arm them with up to 12 new hypersonic missiles.

As part of that plan, the ships' guns are to be removed and replaced with the vertical launcher for the Common Hypersonic Glide Body. The modifications are set to begin in 2023, a US Navy official told USNI News.

Navy Zumwalt
USS Zumwalt the Pacific Ocean on April 10.US Navy/MCS2 Malcolm Kelley

In addition to technological challenges, the ships have faced years of maintenance hiccups, such as a malfunction in USS Zumwalt's propulsion system that left it stuck in the Panama Canal in 2016 and needing to be towed out — its second breakdown during its first few months in service.

While the Zumwalts' new technology hasn't always worked out, sailors have complemented its design.

While underway off of Alaska in 2019, the crew used a storm to test the ship's handling in heavy seas. Capt. Andrew Carlson said that despite 13- to 20-foot waves, the tumblehome hull design, which works to right the ship more quickly than previous designs, made it easier to handle.

"All told I'd rather be on that ship than any other ship I've been on," Carlson told Defense News of the Zumwalt. "For those of us who have been on cruisers, especially up top, you kind of lean over 15 degrees and you wonder if you are going to come back. We didn't experience any of that."

Years in the making

Sailors handle line aboard USS Zumwalt
Sailors handle line aboard USS Zumwalt during a refueling-at-sea in the Philippine Sea on September 5.US Navy/MCS2 Jaimar Carson Bondurant

While the Navy says USS Zumwalt's time in the Pacific is not officially a deployment, the port call in Guam highlights the US's persistent presence in the region.

"This port call is a testament to the crew's hard work and the resiliency of the ship," Capt. Amy McInnis, Zumwalt's commanding officer, said after arrival in Guam.

While Zumwalt was in Japan, its sailors took on supplies, including food, repair parts, and mail. The ship's command master chief, Andrew Zalewski, said that even though the stop in Japan "seems ordinary," the visit "was actually a culmination of years of hard work and planning."

Operating the destroyer with the US Navy's 7th Fleet and alongside allies and partners "is an important step" for the Zumwalts and for the fleet, said Lt. Katherine Serrano, a public affairs officer with Task Force 71 and Destroyer Squadron 15, to which the Zumwalt is currently assigned.

Navy Zumwalt Japan
Sailors stand watch on the bridge of USS Zumwalt while the ship departs Yokosuka on October 8.US Navy/MCS2 Jaimar Carson Bondurant

"Zumwalt-class destroyers maximize stealth, size, power, and computing capacity — fielding an array of weapons systems and cutting-edge technologies to fight forces in the air, on and under the sea, and on land," Serrano told Insider.

As tensions with China have risen over Taiwan and other issues, Beijing has repeatedly criticized US military activity in the region, including US Navy transits through waters claimed by Beijing.

In July, China's Foreign Ministry called the US's so-called freedom of navigation exercises an attempt to "undermine regional peace and stability."

US officials often emphasize their network of alliances in the region and say their forces will "continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows."

Rachel Nostrant is a US-based journalist with work published in New York magazine, VTDigger, Military Times, and Defense News. She has covered topics including environmental contamination outside of military bases, the murder of US Army soldier Vanessa Guillen, rising tensions between China and Taiwan, and the war in Ukraine.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.

    Thursday's disclosure of internal Secret Service communications is not the first time the agency has pulled back the curtain on a president's conduct.

  • Dem senator calls on Biden to cut off sales of antimissile systems to Saudi Arabia

    Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., called on the Biden administration Thursday to cut off sales of U.S. antimissile systems to Saudi Arabia and provide them instead to Ukraine, Poland or other countries “that right now matter more to the United States than Saudi Arabia.”

  • Russia rebukes Germany, Denmark, Sweden for not including it in Nord Stream probe

    Russia said on Thursday it had summoned diplomats from Germany, Denmark and Sweden to complain that representatives from Moscow and Gazprom had not been invited to join an investigation into ruptures of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. "Russia will obviously not recognise the pseudo-results of such an investigation unless Russian experts are involved," the foreign ministry said. The cause of the ruptures in the Nord Stream pipelines, which run under the Baltic Sea, remains unclear, but European Union countries have pointed to sabotage.

  • Young government official from Moscow sent to fight in Ukraine without training and killed

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 23:07 The head of a department at the office of the Mayor of Moscow was sent to fight in Ukraine without any combat experience. Russian media report that the official has been killed in hostilities in Ukraine.

  • A woman said she felt 'like someone was holding a torch to her skin' after getting both of her breasts removed

    Jessica Zabel, now 39, told Today that a nerve-freezing treatment finally alleviated the constant, burning pain she felt after her double mastectomy.

  • Ban on guns with serial numbers removed is unconstitutional -U.S. judge

    (Reuters) -A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled that a federal ban on possessing a gun with its serial number removed is unconstitutional, the first such ruling since the U.S. Supreme Court dramatically expanded gun rights in June. U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in Charleston on Wednesday found that the law was not consistent with the United States' "historical tradition of firearm regulation," the new standard laid out by the Supreme Court in its landmark ruling. The decision came in a criminal case charging a man, Randy Price, with illegally possessing a gun with the serial number removed that was found in his car.

  • Venezuelan migrants surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under new Biden admin policy

    A group of Venezuelan migrants who had just crossed the border into Eagle Pass, Texas, were surprised to learn that they would be returned to Mexico.

  • Up to 1,000 Russian military personnel permanently stationed in Belarus Commander of Ukraines Joint Forces

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 13:36 Serhii Naiev, Lieutenant General and the Commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine has said that 1,000 Russian servicemen, 6 aircraft, 4 Iskander tactical missile launchers and twelve S-400 air defence systems are constantly stationed on the territory of Belarus.

  • Explosion on Crimean Bridge: over 1,000 trucks stuck in traffic jam at crossing

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 16:59 More than 1,000 trucks are stuck in a traffic jam at the Kerch crossing in Krasnodar Krai in the Russian Federation. They are waiting to enter occupied Crimea after the explosion on the Crimean Bridge occurred [and damaged the bridge, making it impossible to cross].

  • Civilians told to flee as Moscow loses grip on Kherson

    STORY: The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region told residents on Thursday to take their children and flee, in one of the starkest signs yet that Moscow is losing its grip on territory it claims to have annexed.In a video statement on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo publicly asked for Moscow's help transporting people to Russia."The targets that the missiles hit are hotels, residential houses, markets - where there are lots of civilians. Because of this the Kherson administration has decided to organise opportunities for Kherson families to travel to other regions of Russia for leisure and study."A flight of civilians from Kherson would be a major blow to Russia. Kherson is one of four partially occupied Ukrainian provinces that Russia claims to have annexed in recent weeks, and arguably the most strategically important.Since the start of October, Ukrainian forces have burst through Russia's front line there in their biggest advance in the south since the war began. Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to the losses with a dramatic escalation, firing more than 100 missiles across the country this week. Putin said the strikes were retaliation for a blast that damaged Russia's bridge to Crimea. Missiles struck Zaporizhzhia again this week, raising fears that a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could release radioactive clouds or result in a reactor meltdown.Rafael Grossi, head of the UN's nuclear watchdog - the International Atomic Energy Agency - traveled between Russia and Kyiv in another effort to establish a safe zone around the plant. "There has to be a recognition that this nuclear power plant cannot be a military target of any sort, in any way, intended or unintended. So this is why we are trying to work on a perimeter. We are trying to work on a way that can exclude it from any exchanges."The plant has been occupied by Russian troops since early in the war. On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Moscow must be made to comply with the demilitarization of the nuclear power plant.Speaking to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Zelenskiy also said Ukraine has only about 10% of what it needs to protect itself against Russian air attacks.“We want to have a possibility to close the sky. Our capabilities are not enough. Germany opened up this possibility by providing the first IRIS-T system, the United States of America confirmed its support with NASAMS. We would like a lot for this support to be much bigger."In Brussels, NATO allies meeting Thursday unveiled plans to beef up Europe's air defenses with Patriot and other missile systems.While Moscow said more military aid for Kyiv made members of the alliance "a direct party to the conflict" and said admitting Ukraine to NATO would trigger a global conflict.

  • EXPLAINER: What's the state of Russia's missile arsenal?

    As Russia bombarded Ukraine this week, military observers were left wondering about how many and what types of missiles Russia still has in its arsenal. It remains unclear if Russia has enough weapons to continue the strikes against Ukraine with the same intensity that began following the Oct. 8 explosion on the Kerch Bridge to the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

  • Trump planned to prematurely declare victory as early as 4 months before Election Day 2020, Jan. 6 committee claims

    Former Trump adviser Steven Bannon predicted that "Trump is going to do some crazy shit" if the president was trailing but the outcome wasn't clear.

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • France won't retaliate with nuclear weapons if Russia uses them in Ukraine – Macron

    France would not respond with nuclear weapons if Russia attacked Ukraine with a tactical nuke, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview aired on French television.

  • Mobilised Russians as "cannon fodder" create essential pressure on defenders Zelenskyy

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 23:06 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Russian commanders use mobilised [soldiers] as "cannon fodder", but this creates essential pressure on Ukrainian defenders.

  • North Carolina shooter arrested after manhunt; 4 wounded

    North Carolina city officials said a suspect has been arrested after shooting and wounding at least four people in a residential neighborhood on Thursday. The city of Knightdale tweeted that a suspect was in custody, after the shooting in the neighboring city of Raleigh. Numerous police vehicles and multiple ambulances swarmed the Hedingham neighborhood starting in the late afternoon, and officers remained in place for hours during an apparent manhunt.

  • Iran's protests pose a challenge for Washington and Silicon Valley

    Demonstrators in Iran are struggling to gain access to the online tools that would help them organize and stay safe. As protesters continue to swell the ranks of Iran's jails and morgues, some Iranians are asking why Washington and Silicon Valley are not doing more to stop the repression. Calls for action have stirred up long-standing debates over the impact of the vast raft of U.S. sanctions on Iran, including those targeting tech companies offering services to Iranians online, as well as over

  • Putin would cross ‘very important line’ in following through on nuclear threat vs. Ukraine, says NATO head Stoltenberg

    With more than a dozen NATO members set to participate next week in a planned nuclear exercise, the Atlantic alliance is keeping a wary eye on Russia’s movements in its war with Ukraine but has so far seen no change in the Kremlin’s nuclear posture.

  • Kremlin says its goals in Ukraine can be achieved through talks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Thursday that the goals of Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine were unchanged, but that they could be achieved through negotiations. The comments to the Russian newspaper Izvestia were the latest in a series of statements this week stressing Moscow's openness to talks - a change of tone that follows a run of humiliating defeats for Russian forces as the war in Ukraine nears the end of its eighth month. "The direction has not changed, the special military operation continues, it continues in order for us to achieve our goals," Peskov was quoted as saying.

  • Investors think the odds of a 75-basis-point rate hike at the December Fed meeting have nearly doubled after the September inflation report

    The probability of a December rate hike of 75 basis points shot up to 61.8% after September core inflation hit a 40-year high.