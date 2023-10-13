Years Later, 1 Officer In Elijah McClain Case Convicted, the Other Walks Free



BRIGHTON, CO - OCTOBER 10: Sheneen McClain, Elijah McClains mother, center, is comforted by Tonya Chapman, left, as she gets emotional in the hallway during a break in closing arguments at the Adams County Justice Center on October 10, 2023 in Brighton, Colorado. Closing arguments are taking place in the trial of two Aurora police officers, Jason Rosenblatt and Randy Roedema, who are being charged in the death of Elijah McClain. The officers are both charged with criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault.

Four years after the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, one of the officers involved has been convicted, but his former colleague was found not guilty, leaving his family disappointed and confused.



“This is not justice,” Sheneen McClain, Elijah McClain’s mother, told 9News following the verdict.

This isn’t the last trial in the McClain case. A third Aurora police officer, who choked McClain, is also facing similar charges to the other two officers. And the paramedics who injected him with Ketamine are also facing trials. The third Aurora officer’s trial begins on Friday. And the three paramedics have trials scheduled for later in the year. They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges, and their trials are sure to be closely watched.

