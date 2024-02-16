After years in the making, work on Project Grace site begins

After years of scrutiny and negotiations, Wilmington's Project Grace is taking shape. New Hanover County and Wilmington officials celebrated at a groundbreaking on Friday, Feb. 16.

The now-empty lot between Grace, Third, Chestnut and Second streets will see new life with the construction and consolidation of a public library and the Cape Fear Museum, as well as improvements to an existing parking deck and a museum dedicated to Wilmington native Michael Jordan.

The project comes after a tense back and forth between the county and the North Carolina state treasurer. Eventually, the Local Government Commission approved the $57 million request for Project Grace funding — the final step needed for Cape Fear Development to begin construction.

“I don’t know that (during) my time as a commissioner, that I’ve had any other issue that has got me so emotionally involved, physically involved and technically involved over the years," Commissioner Rob Zapple said. "Think about what this will mean … to have a modern library. And then there’s the brilliance of the work of county staff in talking to the Michael Jordan family. We are going to have a world-class institution to honor the legacy of a world-class athlete. This will make Wilmington a destination for our nation, our region and our world."

Since its approval, New Hanover County has sold limited obligation bonds that will generate around $56.5 million for the project.

County Commissioner Rob Zapple speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for Project Grace in downtown Wilmington, N.C. Friday Feb. 16, 2024. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

The current public library will remain open and fully operational for Project Grace’s construction. According to the county, when the new facility is completed sometime in late 2025, there will be a transitional phase to move materials and staff to the new site. Then the new library will open.

In addition to the library and museum, the county has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Michael Jordan family that outlines the next steps of a planning phase, which will include schematic design. According to the county, funding for this phase will be included as part of the overall Project Grace planning budget and is expected to occur sometime this year.

The old library site will be sold to Cape Fear Development.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Project Grace was held in downtown Wilmington on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Project Grace in Wilmington, NC, begins with groundbreaking ceremony