After years as a meme, ‘Disaster Girl’ takes control of her image — with a hefty payoff

1 / 3

After years as a meme, ‘Disaster Girl’ takes control of her image — with a hefty payoff

Maddie Ellis
·8 min read

Zoe Roth couldn’t stop checking her phone. “What’s it at now, what’s it at now?” her co-workers asked as they passed by the hostess stand at the Italian restaurant Il Palio. She gave a live play-by-play, and everyone on staff was invested.

As the clock neared 6 p.m. on April 17, she was shaking. Zoe was in the middle of an online auction for a photo, one that years ago had made her 4-year-old self famous.

In that photo, Zoe’s hair is askew. A close-up of her smirking face is in the foreground of the frame, and in the background, a house fire blazes. In her eyes there is a knowingness, as if she is saying, “Yes, it was me. I did this. Wouldn’t you like to know how.”

Zoe wasn’t an arsonist. Now 21, she’s a senior at UNC-Chapel Hill. Online, in the world of memes and 280-character messages, Zoe lives out her alter ego as the always devious, “Disaster Girl.”

With just minutes to go, the highest bid sat at around $25,000, and she was still seating customers. She walked patrons to their table, passed out menus and explained the drink options, and then rushed back to her phone.

The terms of the auction dictated that in the last 15 minutes, every additional bid extended the auction by another 15 minutes. And the bids rolled in, with a new one almost every three minutes. $38,000. Then $45,000. More than $50,000.

For the second time, Zoe’s life was about to change.

How a meme was made

The now-viral meme was first taken in January 2005. Zoe, her parents and her brother lived two blocks away from a fire station in Mebane. Sirens were the soundtrack of her childhood. One day, the noise was especially close. Her mother stepped outside and saw billowing smoke. The fire department was putting out a controlled fire purposefully set on a nearby piece of property to clear the land.

For her father, Dave Roth, the burning house was the perfect background to test his new camera. Dave Roth, an amateur photographer, often uploaded his work to photo-sharing sites such as Flickr and eventually began entering photography contests. Three years later, Dave won JPG magazine’s “Emotion Capture” contest.

The magazine arrived in the mail. Zoe, then in second grade, flipped through it, with no idea of her dad’s latest victory. She turned the page and saw her own mischievous face smirking back at her. “Did you know about this?” she asked her dad, quickly followed up with, “Am I famous now?”

She wasn’t then. But she soon would be.

Zoe and her family don’t know when the photo was first shared. The photo was uploaded to the JPG website as part of Dave’s prize, and suddenly, the image was everywhere.

One of Dave’s friends from the photo-sharing website Zooomr messaged him in late 2008: “Hey, your picture is in a PhotoShop contest.”

“I was like, ‘Oh that’s neat,’” Dave said. “Not realizing that that’s not the end of it.”

How a meme becomes an NFT

There was nothing Zoe could say or do to stop the rapid spread of the meme. Year after year, while the Internet saw her as a 4-year-old pyromaniac, Zoe grew up.

In February, Zoe received an email that encouraged her to sell the meme as a non-fungible token, or NFT, with a potential profit of six figures. Zoe and Dave Roth thought it sounded suspicious.

“There’s no way,” Zoe thought.

An NFT would allow Zoe and Dave Roth to create a string of unique computer code for the original image and store it on a blockchain, which tracks all future transactions. By creating the NFT, or minting it, Zoe and Dave could exercise control over the ownership of the image, an image that already had been shared millions of times across the internet.

Zoe and Dave thought about it for a few weeks. Zoe sought advice from her fellow “meme” celebrities, such as Laina Morris of “Overly Attached Girlfriend” and Kyle Craven of “Bad Luck Brian.” Zoe said they even hopped on a Zoom call and made tentative plans for getting drinks together — if they ever found themselves in the same city.

After researching the sale of other memes-turned-NFTs, Zoe expected that her meme might sell for 100 Ether, a cryptocurrency that equates to about $2,200 on average per unit. The cryptocurrency, recorded on the blockchain Ethereum, is volatile. Its value changes minute to minute. But the initial email wasn’t a scam. Zoe and Dave were looking at a potential six-figure sale.

When Zoe and Dave decided to go all in, they worked with a manager and a lawyer to handle the logistics. It would take more than just uploading the image and waiting for bids to come in. No, the team had to get access to one of the host websites for blockchain transactions, Foundation, which was by invitation-only.

The creator of the Nyan Cat gif, sold for 300 Ether in February, sent Zoe and Dave an invite. Then they had to upload the file and “mint” the NFT before they could list it. And the transactions occur only through cryptocurrency, which Zoe and Dave had to buy.

Finally, they listed the token. It was open for a 24-hour auction, with the countdown set to start when someone placed the first bid. So the team had to consider the audience: Which time zone would a potential buyer be in? When is the optimum time to start the auction?

They officially listed the token at 6 p.m. on April 16.

Dave set a rule for himself: he would check the progress of the auction once per hour. When he went to sleep that night, the highest bid was at 4 Ether. When he woke up, it had bumped up to 5.5.

For the last hour of the auction, while Zoe was pacing around the restaurant, trying to distract herself from the life-altering scene playing out on her phone, Dave brought his computer outside and sat on his porch swing.

Then things got interesting. As 6 p.m. came and went, the bids passed back and forth.

“I’m out there probably shouting expletives into the air,” Dave said. “Every time it would bump up, I just couldn’t believe it.”

An hour later, it stalled. And finally, with Dave’s eyes glued to his computer screen at home, and Zoe’s on her phone at the restaurant, the results were in.

The account @3fmusic officially purchased the token for 180 Ether — worth about $430,000.

Value of digital collectibles

If cryptocurrency represents a digital form of money, NFTs are digital forms of collectibles. Each NFT is one-of-a-kind, like any piece of physical artwork hanging in a museum. NFTs have built-in proof of ownership because they are stored on a blockchain, a type of digital ledger. Like other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, the blockchain records each transaction into part of the code of itself.

David Yermack, professor and chairperson of the finance department at New York University, describes the blockchain as “a revolution in accounting.” Because the blockchain records every transaction, it serves as a way to prove that someone owns a digital asset, even if there are exact copies of the image out there.

“There’s only one person who has the bragging rights to it,” Yermack said.

NFTs are most often used to buy, trade and collect works of digital art, such as the artist Beeple’s collage piece selling for $69 million. But celebrities are also cashing in. Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, sold an NFT of his first ever tweet from 2006 for $2.9 million.

But why is it worth so much? Well, Yermack counters, why is any work of art worth so much?

“I think the fact that people are beginning to collect digital art really reflects the generation having grown up online,” Yermack said.

A sense of control

Before the sale of Roth’s NFT, despite having her face plastered across social media, she didn’t make money as her likeness was shared again and again.

But in minting the NFT, Zoe and Dave coded the token so that anytime the NFT is bought, the Roths receive 10 percent of the sale. And while the sale of the NFT represents a transfer of proof of ownership, they keep the copyright.

For the first time, Zoe feels in control of that image.

“Being able to sell it just shows us that we do have some sort of control, some sort of agency in the whole process,” Zoe said.

The family plans to share the money between the four of them. While Zoe’s photo is the one that went viral, Dave snapped dozens of pictures that day at the fire in 2005.

“Like I said, her brother, Tristan, was there that day, and he could’ve been ‘Disaster Boy,’” Dave said.

Already, Zoe is researching nonprofits that she can donate her portion to. Dave said he will probably fix the air conditioning in his Honda Civic.

In 2008, the photo made Zoe a household image. Now in 2021, the photo has made Zoe almost a half-millionaire. When people express adoration or curiosity as to how Zoe found this fame, she is always shocked. She insists she didn’t do anything.

“Nobody who is a meme tried to do that, it just ended up that way — Is it luck? Is it fate? I have no idea. But I will take it,” Zoe said.

Likely with a familiar, wry smirk.

UNC Media Hub is a collection of students in the Hussman School of Journalism and Media who create integrated multimedia packages covering stories from around North Carolina

Recommended Stories

  • Anthony Mackie’s reaction to new Captain America action figure is priceless: 'Looks more like Jamie Foxx'

    Despite thinking the action figure resembles Jamie Foxx more than it does himself, Mackie was happy with it and said it’s amazing.

  • Carrie Underwood's Legs Look Stronger Than Ever In Her New Workout Selfie

    Three words: elevated sumo squats.

  • '13 Going on 30' star Judy Greer says that fans called her 'awful' because they assumed she was like her sneaky character

    The actress, who starred as Jenna Rink's best friend named Lucy Wyman, opened up to Insider about fans not being able to separate her from her role.

  • Vanessa Carlton says her iconic hit 'A Thousand Miles' is about a high-school crush who's now a famous actor

    In a new Vice documentary, the singer said the single came about when she had a crush on a Juilliard student, who is now a famous actor.

  • The child hidden in plain sight: how one painting has upended the Holbein world

    In Augsburg, I had an epiphany. The Bavarian city is perhaps best known for being the centre of Messerschmitt manufacture in the war. Nevertheless, it was here that I uncovered the earliest known depiction of one of the world’s greatest painters: an unknown portrait of Hans Holbein the Younger, painted in 1502 when he was just five years old. Besides being an unexpected career high for me, it’s a find that sheds new light on his astonishing story. Holbein (c1497–1543) was the German painter who became an English citizen and who defined the Tudor court with his depictions of a monumental Henry VIII. In his time he was considered as great as Leonardo or Michelangelo, though today their reputation outstrips his in the popular imagination – unjustly so. It is why I embarked on a new biography of Holbein and sought to rediscover the Europe he inhabited in the first half of the 16th century. Back then, Augsburg was a cultural epicentre rivalling Venice, Milan or Florence. It was also a vibrant commercial nexus that was home to a slew of merchant bankers, all of whose wealth matched, even surpassed, Italy’s Medici. Like their Italian counterparts, these powerful Germans were formidable art patrons. No wonder Augsburg became home to so many painters – Hans Burgkmair the Elder and Jörg Breu the Elder, as well as Holbein’s father, Holbein the Elder. Holbein the Younger was born in the city in 1497. Today, Augsburg’s wide central Maximilianstrasse is much the same as it was in Holbein’s day, lined with palatial mansions built by its banking dynasties. Holbein the Elder’s workshop – the Holbeinhaus – still stands in a part of the city where winding medieval streets are characterised by craft shops and studios. One of his main patrons was Augsburg’s Dominican Convent, St Katherine’s. It was run by well-connected, erudite nuns, many of whom were daughters of the city’s banking elite. Today, what was formerly the convent’s church houses the State Gallery, so that many of Holbein Senior’s paintings still hang within the walls for which they were originally intended, and it was here that the forgotten portrait of little Hans was hiding in plain sight. The go-to painting in the Gallery is Holbein the Elder’s 1504 painting featuring the Basilica of St Paolo “fuori le Mura” (outside the walls) with scenes from the life of St Paul. It features on the cover of the gallery’s guide, and no biography or TV documentary on Holbein would be complete without citing it, because Holbein senior famously smuggled his own family portrait into it, as witnesses to St Paul’s baptism. Seven-year-old Hans junior is shown being tenderly embraced by his elder brother Ambrosius, while Holbein senior points at his youngest boy with pride. On my first day in Augsburg I made a beeline for the Basilica painting. But as I stared at young Hans, singled out so lovingly by his father, I realised that I had just seen another, very similar looking child in the same gallery. Retracing my steps, I scanned the paintings until my eye alighted on a memorial to the Walther family, painted by Holbein the Elder two years before the Basilica painting. Its left hand panel features a miracle from the Gospel of John, in which a small boy presents Jesus with two fish and five loaves that the Messiah then shares with 5000 followers. I felt sure that this boy was in fact another portrait of Hans junior, this time aged just five. The clues are all there. For one, Holbein the Elder signals how special this little figure is. He is placed centrally in the composition, and just above his head, the hands of Jesus and St Peter meet, and form the shape of a heart. Furthermore, while the other characters from the parable are in biblical robes, the little boy wears contemporary dress: a red tunic, with a toolbox, rosary and cloth attached to his belt. The only other people in contemporary dress are the Walther family at the base of the panel. Not only is the boy’s outfit almost identical to that worn by the seven-year-old version of Hans in the Basilica painting, but his features are the same: his blonde hair is cut short, revealing a wide forehead, wide spaced eyes, a pudgy nose and chubby cheeks. Had no-one else noticed this image of young Holbein, hanging in the same gallery as the other well-known family portrait? Not daring to believe my own eyes, I contacted leading Holbein expert Dr Bodo Brinkmann, curator of Old Masters at Basel’s Kunstmuseum, which holds the largest collection of Holbein works. To my relief, Dr Brinkmann endorsed my detective work and when further Holbein experts were consulted in Augsburg, Munich and Vienna, all confirmed the novelty of the find.

  • Gamers react to upcoming PlayStation 5 game: ‘I would totally mistake this for a big budget animated film’

    Ratchet & Clark: Rift Apart released a gameplay trailer showing off all the PS5's power.

  • 12 Incredibly Rare Nintendo Games Everyone Owned

    How many Nintendo games have you traded-in without a second thought during a trip to GameStop? Unfortunately, there’s a decent chance you could have made a cool couple hundred bucks down the line if you’d made a different decision that day. Many of the most expensive games on the resale market today come from lesser-known Nintendo …

  • The DC police are investigating a viral TikTok where an officer is asked if he would 'kill me like Ma'Khia Bryant' and appears to say, 'Are you going to stab somebody like her?'

    An Ohio police officer killed Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, last week. Bodycam footage showed Bryant lunging at another girl with what appeared to be a knife.

  • 'Alien' Day: The terrifying, long-lost Xenomorph prototype never before seen in public

    Exclusive 3-D augmented-reality look at the maggot-infested Big Chap suit created for Ridley Scott's "Alien" and rescued from the trash bin.

  • 'QAnon: Into the Storm' director Cullen Hoback talks about how 2 random guys trolled the entire world and inspired a deadly insurrection

    The HBO series "QAnon: Into the Storm" pulls back the curtain and reveals the men behind the conspiracy theory that broke millions of brains.

  • Earth is wobbling, and it’s probably our fault

    When you picture the Earth spinning in space you imagine it rotating just like a globe does, with two static poles and a line running from north to south. Unfortunately, things aren't nearly that simple, and as conditions on Earth change so do the locations of the North and South poles. Scientists have known this for some time, but in recent years the poles have begun to drift faster and more dramatically than they have in the past. There have been many theories as to why this axis drift is happening, but a new study published in Geophysical Research Letters pins it on climate change, which means it's almost certainly our own doing. In the paper, researchers draw a clear link between the increase in ice melt due to global warming and the more dramatic shifts in Earth's axis. The key is that as the ice melts it results in the transfer of mass from a static point on Earth to the oceans. This changes the way the planet moves in space and, as a result, causes a wobble that is measurable in the motion of our planet's poles. When water freezes into glaciers that are static on land it constitutes what is known as terrestrial water storage. Global warming has resulted in a dramatic reduction in terrestrial water storage in many parts of the world, and when that ice melts the resulting water joins Earth's oceans. The researchers used models to simulate Earth's polar drift after the 1990s using two sets of data. One is based on a stored water loss rate from 1981 through 2020, using data from 2002 through 2020 and stretching it out over an additional two decades. The second model assumes that the ice melt rate increased as observed from 2002 through 2020, meaning that it wasn't as dramatic in the decades prior. As you might have guessed, the second model is the one that much more closely resembles what scientists are observing now with regard to the Earth's axis. "The accelerated terrestrial water storage decline resulting from glacial ice melting is thus the main driver of the rapid polar drift toward the east after the 1990s. This new finding indicates that a close relationship existed between polar motion and climate change in the past," the researchers write. How this axis shift might change as we move forward is anyone's guess. If we can't get climate change under control, the axis drift is likely to not only continue but become more dramatic as the years pass. We've never dealt with something like this before so we have very little information to go on if we're trying to predict how severe polar drift might change our planet's climate and, as a result, daily life.

  • Fact check: Ma'Khia Bryant did not approach police officers at the scene before shooting

    A post asserts that Ma’Khia Bryant was shot after approaching a Columbus, Ohio, officer at the scene. This is false.

  • iOS 14.5: Mark Zuckerberg’s nightmare has arrived, thanks to Tim Cook

    Today is the day that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been dreading for more than a year, possibly even extending back to a private encounter he had with Apple CEO Tim Cook back in July 2019 at the annual Allen & Company investment bank conference that's regularly attended by America's corporate elite. The arrival on Monday of Apple's latest mobile operating software update, iOS 14.5, stands to dramatically reshape the business model that underpins pretty much the entirety of Facebook (its pervasive tracking that makes lucrative, hyper-personalized advertising possible). Thanks to The New York Times, we got a fascinating anecdote tucked into a piece on Monday that reveals Zuckerberg had a kind of quasi-bury the hatchet meeting with Cook in the private Allen & Co. encounter, where Zuckerberg asked the Apple CEO how he would deal with Facebook's worsening Cambridge Analytica scandal if he were in Mark's shoes. Cook's response stunned him -- the Facebook CEO was told he should immediately delete any information about people that he'd collected outside of Facebook's core apps. Zuckerberg should have known then and there that Facebook would eventually arrive at the point where it now finds itself this week, with the newest version of iOS now letting users tell companies like Facebook that, sorry, we don't want to be tracked around the Internet anymore. Apple in recent days made no bones about what's coming starting today, spelling out the changes very clearly in an update for app developers. “When submitting your app for review, any other form of tracking -- for example, by name or email address -- must be declared in the product page’s App Store Privacy Information section and be performed only if permission is granted through AppTrackingTransparency. You’ll also need to include a purpose string in the system prompt to explain why you’d like to track the user, per App Store Review Guideline 5.1.2(i). These requirements apply to all apps starting April 26, 2021.” Facebook, not surprisingly, has pushed back hard on this and launched a splashy marketing campaign to try in vain to rally users to its side in light of these coming changes from Apple. Even today at the eleventh hour, for example, I'm still seeing feel-good posts from Facebook in my news feed, posts that are desperate to convince users that "Good ideas deserve to be found," the implication being that for many small businesses, they won't be anymore if users disallow the ability to track their individual activity going forward. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ihw_Al4RNno "Over the past few years, Apple started to aggressively drive a conversation about privacy, and as such, consumer awareness will only increase," DataGrail CEO and co-founder Daniel Barber told me about this. His company helps businesses manage compliance with GDPR and similar kinds of data privacy regulations. "(Apple's) new App Tracking Transparency feature informs people head-on with what’s happening to their personal data. By adding a pop-up in apps, Apple is forcing a conversation about privacy that was previously tucked away in privacy policies and (terms & conditions). Consumers will finally be asked -- at the right time -- how they want their personal data handled."

  • Harrison Ford uses Oscar soapbox to get some Blade Runner complaints off his chest

    If there’s ever a time for actors to share some uncomfortable opinions, it’s the Oscars. As the outraged masses of Facebook will tell you, Hollywood is just too political these days. Luckily for us, Harrison Ford isn’t really concerned with what anyone thinks, so long as he can continue buying and crashing planes. Shuffling onstage to read the nominees for Best Editing at the 93rd Academy Awards, the always-surly Harrison Ford took the opportunity to share some editing notes about a 40-year-old movie called Blade Runner.

  • Do you still need to wear a mask if you’re fully vaccinated?

    'Fully vaccinated people can still carry the virus, but are very unlikely to get sick from it,' said Dr. Victoria Ward, a clinical professor at Stanford University and pediatrician

  • Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese immigrant in NYC

    A man was arrested Tuesday in an assault on a Chinese immigrant who was kicked repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said. Jarrod Powell was charged with two counts of felony assault in Friday's attack on 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma, police said. It wasn't clear if Powell, 49, had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

  • STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Get Black Series Figures

    Star Wars: The Bad Batch is getting its own line of Hasbro Black Series figures, along with an all new Imperial trooper to track them down. The post STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Get Black Series Figures appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 'I get no respect': How Brian Jordan is the forgotten two-sport star

    His MLB and NFL careers stand up to Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders; 30 years later, Jordan wonders if that era is gone for good.

  • Dixie D'Amelio posted a video with the chef whose snail dish inspired the infamous reaction which almost got her canceled

    Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck tried food by chef Aaron May on her YouTube show, months after her disgusted reaction to May's snails caused outrage.

  • Indigenous groups join calls for CNN to drop Rick Santorum after GOP commentator dismisses Native Americans

    National Congress of American Indians calls commentator ‘an unhinged and embarrassing racist’