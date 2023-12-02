Here are this year's menorah lighting events in Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park
At least six menorah lighting and Chanukah events are planned this month in Fort Collins, Loveland and beyond.
Chanukah is Dec. 7-15 in 2023, and events to commemorate it range from the traditional Old Town Square menorah lighting to a Chanukah Wonderland at the mall in Fort Collins and other lighting events in other cities.
Here's when and where take part:
Greeley: 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, Ninth Street Plaza
Chanukah Wonderland at Foothills mall, Fort Collins: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Featuring Chanukah painting crafts, music, a giant menorah display, Stuff Your Own Dreidel, Guess the Gelt in the Jar, Walk through Chanukah Story, Take a Latke to Eat, Judah the Macabee Photo Opportunity, Jerry the Chanukah Music Man and more.
Estes Park: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, location to be determined
Old Town Fort Collins: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11
Colorado State University: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, Lory Student Center Plaza
Loveland: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, Peters Park next to Loveland Museum/Gallery, 503 N. Lincoln Ave.
