Here are this year's menorah lighting events in Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park

At least six menorah lighting and Chanukah events are planned this month in Fort Collins, Loveland and beyond.

Chanukah is Dec. 7-15 in 2023, and events to commemorate it range from the traditional Old Town Square menorah lighting to a Chanukah Wonderland at the mall in Fort Collins and other lighting events in other cities.

Here's when and where take part:

Greeley: 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, Ninth Street Plaza

Chanukah Wonderland at Foothills mall, Fort Collins: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Featuring Chanukah painting crafts, music, a giant menorah display, Stuff Your Own Dreidel, Guess the Gelt in the Jar, Walk through Chanukah Story, Take a Latke to Eat, Judah the Macabee Photo Opportunity, Jerry the Chanukah Music Man and more.

Estes Park: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, location to be determined

Old Town Fort Collins: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11

Colorado State University: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, Lory Student Center Plaza

Loveland: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, Peters Park next to Loveland Museum/Gallery, 503 N. Lincoln Ave.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Menorah lighting and Chanukah events in Fort Collins, Loveland