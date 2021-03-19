Years of meth abuse left body, mind scarred

Mar. 18—Years of drug abuse marked the defendant's arms, a permanent tattoo of a lifetime of drug abuse. Growing up in — and eventually being removed from — a home where parents manufactured methamphetamine left a mind equally scarred.

Cherie Lynn Reid is no stranger to the Cumberland County court system. Two weeks ago, she stood before a Criminal Court judge asking, yet again, for mercy and an opportunity.

Mercy is in the form of getting addiction help she says she desperately needs. The opportunity is to go to a recovery program that will result in her being held longer than she would if she pleaded guilty to a probation violation and served the balance of her sentence.

Assistant Public Defender Janis Mize told Judge Wesley Bray that Reid has a history of drug abuse, beginning at an early age, that has resulted in her being in and out of the court system.

Her parents were an influencing factor as makers of methamphetamine that resulted in state social workers removing her from the home. But, the damage had been done.

"Prison is not going to do this woman any good," Mize said. She then had Reid show the judge the damage to her arms that years of drug abuse had left. Mize then suggested, "As a child, the court system failed her."

Reid pleaded guilty in June 2019 to possession of more than .5 grams of meth and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.

A charge of theft of merchandise of more than $1,000 was dropped.

Addiction has a way of interfering with a defendant's likelihood of successfully completing supervised probation of any length of time, and with eight years on probation, the failure to abide by the rules was predictable.

She was in and out of jail so many times — most recently, she has been incarcerated since October 2020 — that court officials agreed Reid was close to completing her eight-year sentence at 30 percent with credit for good time while incarcerated.

Mize asked that Reid be ordered to serve a split sentence of six to nine months on her original eight-year sentence and be allowed to attend a structured recovery program for 12 to 18 months in lieu of that jail time.

Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley didn't agree.

"She has had multiple opportunities to get help, and now, at the end, facing eight years, she is asking for help," Worley countered.

Worley continued, "She has failed to do the basic things ... report (to her probation officer), complete Teen Challenge (she left the program after a conflict with someone) ... it is the state's position her probation be revoked to serve her sentence and to get help through TDOC (Tennessee Department of Corrections) programs."

Mize countered, "The difficulty is with structure. Teen Challenge is an excellent program for some ... not for mental health and addiction."

"Structure is what we are looking at in prison," Worley countered.

Reid then addressed the court, thanking the judge for time to make her plea and her attorney for going "above and beyond." She said she has four children — ages 9 to 17 — with whom she wants badly to be involved in their lives and rebuild relationships.

"I need help," was her simple plea.

Judge Bray mulled over his decision, stating, "It speaks to me that she has stepped up and pleaded guilty to her probation violations. It appears her issue is with meth."

He noted that the probation violation was not based on new charges and "at least her record is not violent." He also recognized Reid might be better off having her probation revoked and serving what is left of her sentence. She has served more than 308 days in jail.

Bray then ordered Reid be given a split sentence of 18 months to be served in an approved recovery program and, upon completion, be released under house arrest supervision of community corrections for the balance of her sentence.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Probation violations

—Randy Richard Bilbrey, probation violation hearing continued to April 9.

—Joshua Paul Dashnaw, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence.

—Steven Woodroww Hargis, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of his probation.

—Brent Lee Hodge, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence.

—Michael Page Howard, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Howard and violation hearing continued.

—Brooks Jonathan Lee, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of 11 months and 29 days with credit for time served.

—Zachary Seth Pippin, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Pippin and continued to April 9.

—Frank Henry Quince Jr., probation violation hearing continued to April 9.

—Danny Lynn Robbins, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Robbins and continued to April 9.

—Shelly Marie Shull, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Shull and continued to April 9.

—Joshua Dewayne Smith, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence.

—Melanie Sue Stoner, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a one-year sentence with that sentence to expire.

—William Thomas Whittaker Jr., pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 45 days in jail and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.

—Andrew Young Blake, in a recovery program and probation violation hearing on payment of restitution continued to May 7.

Arraignment

—Jackie Marie Hager, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II drug, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Hager and continued to April 23.

Deadline docket

—Billy Joe Wannyn, first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, jury trial set for June 29-July 1.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com