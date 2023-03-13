What years are millennials? Here's what defines this generation and why.

Everyone is part of a generation. But which one is yours? From baby boomers to Gen Alpha, each has defining influences and events that dictate the generation's year span.

Millennials fall between Gen X and Gen Z, fittingly giving them the other name –Generation Y. And despite what memes say, there is more to being a millennial than an affinity for side-parts and skinny jeans.

So, here's what you need to know about millennials, such as what years their generation spans and how old they are in 2023.

What years are millennials?

If you were born between 1981 and 1996, you are a millennial. Anyone born after that is in a different generation. Millennials are the "most racially and ethnically diverse adult generation in the nation’s history."

According to Pew Research Center, the cutoff year was chosen since it highlights the political, economic and social factors that defined the formative years of millennials.

For example, most millennials were old enough to understand the significance of 9/11, unlike Gen Z who were still very young and could not comprehend the attacks when they occurred. Millennials also grew up during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Additionally, technology impacted millennials since the generation aged amid the internet's rise. For Gen Z, technology is practically second-nature, while millennials had to adapt to the ever-expanding social media and online communication advancements.

How old are millennials in 2023?

This year, millennials will be turning anywhere from 42 to 27 years old.

Pew Research Center surveys show that Millennials and Gen Zers are more willing to phase out fossil fuels.

