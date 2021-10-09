This year's NYS ballot to include 5 proposals
Five proposals would change portions of the New York State constitution.
Five proposals would change portions of the New York State constitution.
The House Oversight and Reform Committee obtained documents from the General Services Administration, which leased the Old Post Office building to Trump for his hotel.
The conspiracy theory that the White House created a fake set for President Joe Biden to get his booster shot has been debunked by Politifact.
Melania Trump’s time in the White House wasn’t an idyllic season of life for her. She preferred her former private life over her public role as First Lady, but her office seems like it was the “Battle of the Stephanies” during her time in Washington, D.C. With the recent release of Stephanie Grisham’s book, I’ll […]
Manchin appeared to be upset with Schumer's speech, pressing his hands to his face and shaking his head repeatedly as he sat behind him.
Democrats could be on the 'precipice' of a minority-party era
Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted U.S. vessels in the Persian Gulf. A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats.
Jeffrey McConney testified before a grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA's office and is included in an indictment against the Trump Organization CFO.
The Washington Post via Getty ImagesMost of Trump’s meetings with foreign business leaders that I attended were, like the episode in Kensington Palace, more about holding court than holding forth on issues of concern for American workers. Sometimes the president took bizarre turns into rambling monologues completely lacking in substance. It was becoming clear that this was how the man who had ridden into the White House on the grievances of ordinary Americans was going to fritter away his time i
"Trump did not publicly disclose this significant benefit from a foreign bank while he was President," lawmakers said.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to realise "reunification" with Taiwan, though did not directly mention the use of force, following a week of tensions with the Chinese-claimed island. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend their freedom and that only Taiwan's people can decide their future. Speaking at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi said the Chinese people have a "glorious tradition" of opposing separatism.
North Korea's food situation remains perilous according to analysts and a United Nations expert who raised doubts this week about its harvest, and there are signs that it is receiving large shipments of humanitarian aid from China. North Korea has long suffered from food insecurity, with observers saying that government mismanagement of the economy is exacerbated by international sanctions, natural disasters, and now the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted unprecedented border lockdowns there. The country typically relies on imports and aid from China to make up for poor harvests, but its strict self-imposed border lockdowns aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak have slowed trade to a trickle and cast doubts on its ability to overcome food shortages.
(Bloomberg) -- North Carolina took over the finances of a town bordering Fort Bragg, highlighting the state’s strong authority to intervene in cases of municipal fiscal distress. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partn
The Trump legal team cited "executive and other privileges" in urging former officials such as Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows not to comply.
Powell, who became the public face of Trump's discredited attempt to overturn the election, faces lawsuits cumulatively seeking at least $4 billion.
Republican and Democratic leaders both tried to claim political victory after ending a weekslong debt ceiling standoff in the Senate, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s attack on the GOP Thursday night left a key centrist in his party angry enough to walk off the Senate floor.
"There is a towering cloud of suspicion hanging over this iconic Scottish property," said Nick Flynn, the legal director at the advocacy group Avaaz.
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who advocates the secession of the Serb-dominated region from Bosnia, said on Friday that the Serb Republic will pull out of the Balkan country's armed forces, top judiciary body and tax administration. The three institutions represent key pillars of joint security, rule of law and the economic system in Bosnia, which was divided into two autonomous regions - the Serb Republic and the Federation dominated by Croats and Bosniaks - after its 1992-1995 war in which 100,000 died and nearly 2 million left their homes.
President Emmanuel Macron vowed Friday a full reckoning with the legacy of colonialism as young Africans assailed France's "arrogance" and "paternalism" at a conference aimed at forging a new partnership with the continent.
A seniors advocacy group is reaching out to leading members of Congress to support a one-time, $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment to help older Americans overcome financial difficulties caused by...
Less than 24 hours after Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made a point of trying to spin the narrative to his party's favor, telling President Biden via letter that Republicans will not assist again if Democrats "drift into another avoidable crisis."Why it matters: For months, McConnell refused to budge over his insistence that Democrats suspend the debt limit through the budget reconciliation process. Crisis was averted Thursday nig