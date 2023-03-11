A years-old fight between Trump, House Democrats over a hotel lands at the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – A six-year-old dispute between congressional Democrats and former President Donald Trump over a hotel his company once ran in the nation's capital has landed at the Supreme Court – with the potential to create big headaches for future presidents.

Back in 2017, when a newly elected Trump was settling in and Republicans held majorities in both chambers of Congress, a group of Democrats on the House Oversight Committee demanded the administration provide records about how Trump obtained the rights to develop a government-owned building near the White House into a hotel.

When the administration declined to cough up all of those records, the lawmakers sued.

Now their suit has arrived at the Supreme Court. If the justices take it and the Democrats win, it would give the minority in Congress significantly more power to probe a presidential administration of the opposite party – even if they don't have the votes needed to issue a subpoena.

Supreme Court could give lawmakers more power to probe presidents

How it normally works: Congress traditionally exercises oversight through a subpoena – or the threat of one. The party that controls the majority generally chooses when to issue them.

What Democrats tried: Democrats in the minority tried to use a law from 1928 to force the Trump administration to turn over documents about what was then the Trump International Hotel. The law requires agencies to submit "any information requested" if seven members of the House oversight committee – or five members of the Senate's oversight committee – ask for it. That's far fewer than a majority in those committees.

Can they do it? The Supreme Court will discuss the case, Carnahan v. Maloney, during its closed-door conference on March 17.

Big picture: Headache for a president

In a divided government, when the House or Senate are controlled by the opposite party from the president, lawmakers crank up their oversight of the White House. After Republicans took control of the House in last year's midterm election, oversight committees launched probes into the president's son, Hunter Biden; border security; the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan and other topics.

Story continues

But if members of the minority party also have the power to request documents – and sue the administration in federal court when they don't receive them – it could open up an administration to more intense scrutiny regardless of which party controls Congress.

"There would be more members of the opposite party who would file suits," Bradford Mank, a professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Law, said of the potential impact if the lawmakers prevail. "There would be much more danger that ideologues on both sides would...try to use the statute to embarrass a sitting president."

A motorcade speeds down Pennsylvania Avenue past what was once the International Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 24, 2019.

What have lower courts said?

A federal trial court in Washington, D.C., dismissed the lawsuit in 2018, concluding that the lawmakers didn't have standing to sue. The District Court reasoned that a 1997 Supreme Court decision barred the lawmakers from claiming they were injured by not receiving the documents and said there was "no historical precedent for members of Congress to even attempt to enforce unmet...demands through the federal courts."

But a divided three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit reversed that decision on a 2-1 vote in 2020. In that decision, the court relied on a different Supreme Court precedent from 1969 and held that the lawmakers were within their rights to sue and sent the case back to the District Court for another look.

"The separation of powers, it must be remembered, is not a one-way street that runs to the aggrandizement of the executive branch," the appeals court wrote.

Trump left office in 2021 and the Trump Organization sold its lease for the hotel, now a Waldorf Astoria, a year later. But the Biden administration appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, arguing that it would "harm the executive branch" if left in place.

"A congressional minority – 'or even an ideological fringe of the minority' – could bring cases to 'distract and harass executive agencies and their most senior officials,'" the administration told the Supreme Court in November.

Marine One with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump passes the Trump International Hotel (R) as it departs the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A battle between Trump, Democrats over a hotel lands at Supreme Court