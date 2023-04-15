For Years, People Have Said Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harrelson Look Alike, And Now Matthew Says They Could Be Legit Biological Brothers

NBC

Vanessa Hudgens is soaking up her engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker! On Friday, the 34-year-old actress opened up being a fiancée during her appearance on “Today with Hoda and Jenna” admitting things feel different now. "There's a sense of security. You feel so safe. It's the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée," she said. The sparks between the two were instant! While talking to Hoda and Jenna the "High School Musical" alum revealed she knew her 26-year-old fiancé was the one from the start! Vanessa confirmed her engagement to Cole in February, showing off her massive diamond in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The two met during the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020 on a zoom meditation call and went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day the following year.