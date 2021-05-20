After years of philanthropy, businessman has been named Johnson Countian of the Year

Elaine Adams
·6 min read

The Johnson County Community College Foundation has chosen businessman Clay C. Blair as its Johnson Countian of the Year for 2021.

Blair is a former chairman of the Kansas Board of Regents, which governs higher education in the state, and was the first chairman of the Kansas Bioscience Authority.

He led the Kansas Research Enhancement Building Corporation, which directed a $125 million fund for three new research facilities in the state: the Hemenway Life Sciences Innovation Center at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas; the National Bio and Agro-defense Facility at Kansas State University; and the expansion of the National Institute for Aviation Research at Wichita State University.

Blair, a developer, donated land for the both University of Kansas Edwards Campus in Overland Park and the Carolyn Ball Blair Wilderness Science Center in the Blue Valley School District. He also pushed for creation of Kansas State University’s Olathe campus.

In addition, the Clay Blair Family Foundation has supported a wide range of educational initiatives in Kansas.

“Our community, our state and the students at our college are better thanks to Clay’s passion for education,” Suze Parker, president of the JCCC Foundation, said in a news release.

Blair will be honored Nov. 13 at the JCCC Foundation’s 35th annual Some Enchanted Evening gala.

Oops! Don’t recycle that

Westwood residents know more about what to recycle — and what not to toss into the bins — than they did at the beginning of May, thanks to friendly reminders from Johnson County.

Those were “oops” tags placed on recycling bins if employees of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment found items that cannot be recycled: stuff like Styrofoam, greasy pizza boxes, Kleenex, paper towels, drinking straws and plastic bags.

In a pilot for its Recycle Right campaign, the department collaborated with the city of Westwood and GFL Environmental (formally WCA) to improve recycling habits.

On May 5 and May 12, county staffers visited a total of 746 homes, which covered nearly all residences except those being built or rebuilt, health department spokeswoman Barbara Mitchell said by email.

Of those, 571 had recycling bins placed at the curb. Inspectors placed “oops” tags on 297, or just over half of the bins. Some were almost perfect, but not quite.

“It is estimated that approximately 25% of materials that are received at a recycling facility are contaminants, so it is important to educate people to recycle right,” Mitchell said. “If residents bag their recyclables or put the wrong materials in their bin, there is a potential that the hauler will …. not send them to the recycling facility.”

The county wants to work with other cities, waste haulers and homes associations on similar efforts. If interested, contact Brandon Hearn at brandon.hearn@jocogov.org or 913-715-6936.

Presidential Scholars named

Three Kansas high school seniors have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2021, and all attend Johnson County schools:

Khushi Kohli from Olathe North High School.

Charles “Chase” Horner from Shawnee Mission South High School.

Aishani Saxena from Blue Valley West High School.

They are part of the 57th class of Presidential Scholars — 161 seniors chosen on the basis of their success in academics, the arts or technical education; essays; school evaluations and transcripts; plus community service, leadership and commitment to high ideals.

Science Olympiad team goes to nationals

With its roots going back to middle school, a 15-member team from Blue Valley West High School in Overland Park is advancing to this year’s national Science Olympiad competition.

When the young scientists began arriving at Blue Valley West four years ago, the school had never had a Science Olympiad club, according to a news release from one of the parents. But with teacher Heather Hall stepping in as sponsor, the students honed their skills, only to be disappointed last year when the COVID-19 pandemic scratched both state and national competitions.

Science Olympiad has since gone virtual, with the Blue Valley West group competing on the national stage and winning the University of Cincinnati Invitational. The team qualified for nationals by taking first place in Kansas this year.

Science Olympiad, founded in 1984, is considered one of the most prestigious science competitions. Tournaments consist of 23 events that are a mix of build and study activities.

Representing Kansas in the middle school division is Pleasant Ridge Middle School, also in the Blue Valley School District. Most members of the high school team found their passion for Science Olympiad in that club established in the fall of 2016. This is Pleasant Ridge’s third trip to nationals: a legacy left by the parents and students who started it all back then.

Overland Park streamlines vehicle upkeep

Overland Park has opened the new fleet maintenance facility, built for $16 million near 124th Street and Antioch Road.

Since early this year, the city has had one location where crews can maintain and repair more than 700 city vehicles — from fire trucks to snow plows.

The building contains specialized bays for different types of vehicles, and one bay where parts can be made in-house; dispensers mounted on rails that allow chemicals to be bought in bulk; and a ceiling-mounted crane for the removal of components from the tops of vehicles.

High school journalists tops in state

Student journalists from Mill Valley and Blue Valley Northwest high schools finished first in their divisions at the state journalism contest sponsored by the Kansas Scholastic Press Association.

Mill Valley in Shawnee, which is part of the De Soto School District, prevailed in the 5A category, while Blue Valley Northwest won in the 6A division for the state’s largest schools.

Shawnee Mission East High School placed second in 6A, two points behind the winner. Bishop Miege High School finished second in the 4A category, just a single point behind Chanute High School.

Peace of mind on home repairs

Jewish Family Services offers professional home repairs in parts of Johnson and Jackson counties through a program that charges a fixed monthly fee to adults who may have trouble doing the work themselves.

Help@Home is available to people ages 60-plus and adults with disabilities. Organizers said one benefit is preventing falls, the main cause of injury among older adults.

Services include weather stripping, installing locks and deadbolts, changing light bulbs and smoke detector batteries, spring gutter cleaning, garbage disposal installation and minor sink repairs, and picture hanging. Members can also get help with their computers. The fees:

For homeowners: $90 a month for a 12-month commitment, with a discount for those paying upfront.

For renters: $50 monthly for a 12-month commitment.

Short-term: $150 for three months, to help adults who are returning home from a hospital or rehabilitation center. This new service can include home modifications completed before discharge and help from a social worker.

To join Help@Home, or give a membership to someone, call 913-981-8880 or email helpathome@jfskc.org. Go to jfskc.org for a service area map and a list of tasks that can be performed.

Free museum admission for military families

The Johnson County Museum is offering free admission through Labor Day to current U.S. military personnel and their families.

The promotion comes through Blue Star Museums, a collaboration involving more than 2,000 American museums.

Free admission is available for those now serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps and NOAA Commissioned Corps. Up to five other family members can be admitted at no charge.

The Johnson County Museum is housed in the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.

