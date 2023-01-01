After years, private vehicles start crossing Colombia-Venezuela border again

1
·1 min read

URENA, Venezuela (Reuters) - Private vehicles started crossing between Colombia and Venezuela for the first time in years on Sunday, marking the total opening of the shared border, in addition to cargo and people that have been transiting.

The full opening of the common border follows years of tense relations between the two countries that have eased after Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a leftist, took office in August last year.

German Umana, Colombia's commerce minister, told reporters at the crossing that the move would be positive for the economies and societies of both countries.

"We will never allow it again," Umana said in reference to closure of the border.

Late last year, Colombian and Venezuelan authorities authorized the opening of the crossing on the Atanasio Girardot bridge, known as Tienditas, the western Venezuelan border state Tachira state.

(Reporting by Anggy Polanco in Urena; Additonal reporting by Mayela Armas in Caracas; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Venezuela and Colombia fully reopen shared border

    Venezuela and Colombia will fully reopen their shared border on January 1 to allow passage of cargo and passenger transport via the cross-border Tienditas bridge, Colombia Migration said in a statement on Saturday. The South American countries already reopened in September their border crossing in the Tachira state, in western Venezuela, after political ties strengthened under Colombia's new president, Gustavo Petro.

  • Jeremiah Green death: Modest Mouse drummer dies aged 45, days after stage four cancer announcement

    His mother and bandmates announced news of Green’s death on New Year’s Day

  • Colombia, Venezuela open key binational bridge as ties warm

    Colombia and Venezuela on Sunday opened a key bridge linking the countries that had been closed for almost seven years amid political tensions, launching an era of improved relations under Colombia’s new leftist president. “From today, all the border crossings are open for transport,” said Bernal, adding that the political will existed to continue improving relations between the neighbors.

  • 3 officers injured in New Year’s Eve machete attack near Times Square, officials say

    Three New York City police officers were injured after being attacked with a machete near New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square, authorities said.

  • Second brother wanted in connection to Lacey death is in custody, police say

    He was arrested in Nevada.

  • Pakistan, New Zealand aim for much-awaited test win

    Pakistan and New Zealand will be targeting a much-awaited test victory and leave a disappointing 2022 behind in red-ball cricket when they lock horns in the second test of their two-match series from Monday. New Zealand had made a strong bid to chase down 138 in the last hour of the first test on Friday after Pakistan captain Babar Azam made a daring declaration before poor visibility halted the Black Caps at 61-1 in the eighth over to draw the game. The Pakistan Cricket Board was forced to organize both test matches in Karachi due to weather concerns in Multan where winter smog and fog have delayed flights and may have disrupted hours of play.

  • Mexican authorities find 4 human skulls in package bound for US

    Mexican authorities discovered four human skulls wrapped in plastic and tin foil inside a cardboard package destined for Manning, South Carolina on Sunday.

  • Islamic State claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4

    The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a militant attack on a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia that killed at least four people, including three police. The attack took place Friday afternoon when armed militants opened fire on police in Ismailia. The dead included three police officers and a still unidentified person, according to a hospital tally document obtained by The Associated Press.

  • Off-duty officer charged with murder following domestic dispute in Gaston County

    An off-duty Ranlo police officer has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Town of Ranlo.

  • After Mike Evans 57-yard touchdown, Bucs trail Panthers 21-16 in fourth quarter

    If the Buccaneers are going to clinch the NFC South in Week 17, they’re going to need some big-time Tom Brady magic. They’ve at least gotten on the right path early in the fourth quarter with a 57-yard touchdown from Brady to receiver Mike Evans. Tampa Bay was down 21-10 after quarterback Sam Darnold hit [more]

  • Pakistan: 1 soldier, 4 militants killed in army operation

    An army operation in Pakistan's northwest targeting militants triggered a firefight that left a soldier and four fighters dead, the army's media wing said Sunday. The development comes weeks after Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered their guards at a counter-terrorism center in the northwest, snatching police weapons, taking hostages and seizing control of the facility. The Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, have waged an insurgency over the past 15 years, fighting for stricter enforcement of Islamic law in the country, the release of their members in government custody and a reduction of Pakistani military presence in the country’s former tribal regions.

  • Opinion: Playing with migrants' lives is inappropriate

    Inhumane behavior towards migrants -- especially those of color -- has marked 2022, notes guest opinion columnist Jordan Barkin.

  • Elon Musk Defends Greta Thunberg

    The teenager is the figure of activism against climate change, but has also become a target for climate skeptics.

  • Taiwan to plough $12 billion in excess tax revenue back into economy in 2023

    Taiwan will plough an extra T$380 billion ($12.43 billion) in tax revenue back into the economy in 2023 to help protect the island from global economic shocks, including subsidies for electricity prices, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday. While the export-dependent economy grew 6.45% in 2021, the fastest rate since it expanded 10.25% in 2010, it is expected to grow much more slowly in 2022 and 2023, hit by COVID-19 turmoil in China, global inflation woes and the impact of the war in Ukraine. Tsai, in a statement from her office following a meeting of senior economic officials, said the government must make preparations in advance for the "more severe challenges" the global economy faces in 2023.

  • Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ Video of Her Daughter Monaco Being Hypnotized by Fake Snow Proves They’re All Still in the Holiday Spirit

    Jeannie Mai-Jenkins always knows how to treat not only herself, but her daughter Monaco. And in this holiday-filled video, it’s safe to say that the whole family is still basking in the seasonal cheer, and honestly? After watching this video, we’re feeling some holiday cheer for ourselves again! On Dec 28, Mai-Jenkins shared an absolutely […]

  • NC announcer suspended for saying 'illegal aliens in El Paso' when telling Sun Bowl score

    Gary Hahn was disciplined by N.C. State broadcast rightsholder Learfield Communications.

  • How Iran uses cryptocurrency to bypass sanctions and boost revenue

    Iran has embraced cryptocurrency as a means to avoid international sanctions and make more money. Eric Lob, a non-resident scholar with the Middle East Institute's Iran program and an associate professor at Florida International University, joins CBS News to discusses his research.

  • Mock trade has Brooklyn Nets trading for Indiana Pacers big Myles Turner

    Myles Turner could be what the doctor ordered for the Nets, hypothetically speaking.

  • Lula takes reins of Brazil, slams Bolsonaro's anti-democratic threats

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president on Sunday, delivering a searing indictment of far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro and vowing a drastic change of course to rescue a nation plagued with hunger, poverty and racism. In a speech to Congress after officially taking the reins of Latin America's biggest country, the leftist said democracy was the true winner of the October presidential vote, when he ousted Bolsonaro in the most fraught election for a generation. Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for the United States on Friday after refusing to concede defeat, rattled the cages of Brazil's young democracy with baseless claims of electoral weaknesses that birthed a violent movement of election deniers.

  • Dolphins DE Christian Wilkins imitates Matthew Judon sack celebration

    Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins took a page out of Matthew Judon's book.