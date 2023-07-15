For Years, Quiet Gilgo Beach Was a Place of ‘Murders and Mayhem’

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2011 photo, investigators use a backhoe to dig while searching for Shannan Gilbert's body in different sectors of a marsh area just east of Oak Beach, N.Y. A Long Island architect has been charged, Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Kevin P. Coughlin, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

For a killer looking to hide evidence of his crimes, it was the perfect spot. The straight, quiet stretch of Ocean Parkway would give him plenty of time to listen and watch for coming cars. Just off the road, a tall bramble of bushes and weeds grew so thick and thorny, even trained cadaver-sniffing dogs could barely penetrate it.

It was here that the bodies of four women were found in December 2010, wrapped in heavy burlap, on a gentle slope that falls away to the quiet marshland of Gilgo Beach and the calm waters of the Great South Bay. Eventually the bodies of nine women, a man and a toddler were found. The isolation provided investigators their first clue: The killer knew Long Island, New York, well enough to find perhaps its most secluded place.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that four bodies wound up in this area,” Richard Dormer, the Suffolk County police commissioner, told reporters days after the discovery.

Gilgo Beach attracts few visitors. But for more than a decade, it loomed large in the minds of local residents as a place of horror and tragedy, as well as official dysfunction. The investigation into the killings became mired in a police corruption scandal, after which the case went cold for years. Some local politicians grew frustrated and worried that police had bungled the case.

Friday brought the first good news in 13 years. Rex Heuermann, an architect with a home in the suburb of Massapequa Park, across the bay from Gilgo Beach, was taken into custody and charged with murder in three of the killings; authorities said he was the prime suspect in a fourth. Nearby residents said the news brings some closure, and a sense of safety, to a community long accustomed to being on edge.

“We all followed it. It’s scary,” said Cheryl Lombardi, who lives around the corner from Heuermann. “I know a lot of people avoided that beach.”

The story of bodies discovered on Gilgo Beach broke slowly, which served only to increase the fear. On Dec. 11, 2010, Suffolk County police Officer John Malia and Blue, his police dog, were training on the beach when they discovered the body of a woman just a few feet from Ocean Parkway. Officers returned to the area two days later and found three more bodies. The bramble was so thick, police used ladder trucks to peer into sections that could not be searched by foot.

All four victims were petite women, police officials said. All were between 22 and 27 years old, and all had been employed as escorts. The additional discoveries led to a search effort by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, in several towns across central Long Island. In all, the remains of 11 people — nine women, one man and one child — were found.

“It was very upsetting for the beach communities,” said Wayne Horsely, formerly the general manager of the Long Island State Parks Commission, which oversees Gilgo Beach. “I know that they were all scared. The publicity was awful.”

In a bail application filed Friday, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office stated its investigation concerns only the deaths of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, whose bodies were the first to be discovered on Gilgo Beach.

From the start, the investigation of the deaths did little to quell public anxiety. Thomas Spota, Suffolk County’s district attorney at the time, told reporters in May 2011 that up to four killers may have been responsible. Seven months later, Spota said in testimony before the state Legislature that at least three killers were involved.

At the same hearing, Dormer, the police commissioner, contradicted his colleague, saying all the deaths were likely the work of a single serial killer. Steve Bellone, the incoming county executive, called the county’s battling law enforcement agencies “dysfunctional.”

Dormer’s successor as police commissioner was James Burke, who angered local politicians when he barred the FBI from further investigating the killings. That decision was explained at least in part five years later, when it was revealed that Burke was under federal investigation for allegations including obstruction of justice in an unrelated case. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

These and other missteps raised suspicions among residents that perhaps police could not be trusted with such a complex investigation. Phil Boyle, a Republican state senator from Long Island, requested a state investigation into the county police department’s handling of the case.

In the meantime, one of the largest homicide cases in Suffolk County history went cold. Several attempts were made to revive it, including one in the spring of 2020, when Geraldine Hart, then the county’s new county commissioner, announced her office had identified a body found in Manorville.

But it wasn’t until January 2022 that the district attorney kick-started the county’s own investigation. Prosecutors focused on burner cellphones and an old Chevrolet Avalanche SUV owned by Heuermann, connecting them to the scenes where the four women found on Gilgo Beach went missing, according to the district attorney’s bail application.

Local residents expressed mixed feelings about all the stops and starts.

“Frankly, because of the length of time it took to go though this, anxiety grew,” said Horsely, the former parks commission manager. “But I have to tip my hat to law enforcement. They hung in there this long, and stuck with the case.”

Now, perhaps, Gilgo Beach can return to its natural quiet. To the west sprawls Jones Beach State Park, which attracted 8.4 million people last year, according to the state’s parks office. To the east rises the arching causeway to Robert Moses State Park on Fire Island. On summer weekends, parking lots in both parks fill with tens of thousands of beachgoers from the city and the suburbs.

On Gilgo Beach, most days are peaceful. Car tires thump across the expansion joints of Ocean Parkway. As they fade away, the brush-topped dunes muffle the peeps of piping plovers and the crash of ocean waves.

The killings, and the long wait for answers, cast a pall over one of Long Island’s last natural landscapes that may finally be lifting.

“It’s an amazing place,” Horsely said. “And to have that reputation marred on TV stations about murders and mayhem, it’s just a shame.”

