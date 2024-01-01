What New Year's resolution includes a packet of flower seeds but does a lot of good?

If, perchance, you have a hankering to "turn over a new leaf" (no pun intended) and make a New Year's Resolution, here's your chance. Most of the large garden centers hereabouts have native wildflower seeds available for purchase. One of those native plants is butterfly milkweed. Just be sure the seed packet has this plant's scientific name — Asclepias tuberosa ― included.

This wildflower is a delight for the eyes. Moreover, it is a perennial, not an annual. That means it will keep delighting you with blooms year after year.

Monarch butterflies love this plant.

You will, too!

Happy New Year!

Neil Garrison was the longtime naturalist at a central Oklahoma nature center. His email is atlatlgarrison@hotmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Monarch butterflies will love this 2024 New Year's resolution