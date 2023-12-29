New Year's resolutions: 10 things to do in Corpus Christi to kick off 2024

The new year is upon us and it's time for you to set a resolution.

But instead of trying to set out a normal resolution, set one that can only be reached in Corpus Christi.

Run in Beach to Bay

Are you into distance running or want to cross off a marathon on your bucket list? Sign up for Beach to Bay today.

A Beach to Bay runner begins the third leg of the relay marathon at JFK Causeway on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Registration is open for Corpus Christi's annual relay marathon, which has been in existence since 1976. Whether you want to run 26.2 miles by yourself, split it up with a partner by running three legs or running one out of six legs in a group, consider adding Beach to Bay as a resolution in 2024.

Apply online at beachtobayrelay.com.

Enjoy a drink at Milky Coffee Bar

Craving a new coffee spot? Check out Milky Coffee Bar at The Market on Everhart.

Aside from delicious coffee drinks, Milky also offers tea, horchata and plenty of tasty snacks. Choose from its famous banana pudding, fried PB&J or "Breakfast Baddie Sandwich."

Volunteer with Beach Keepers

Living in Corpus Christi and visiting the beach goes hand in hand. But how many times have you visited one of the many beaches in the area and noticed trash in the sand?

Beach Keepers founder Carl Lee Allen picks up litter at Mustang Island State Park on May 31, 2022, in Texas. The nonprofit is hosting a beach cleanup on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Allen said some trash is left behind but most of it washes up from the Gulf waters.

While there might be other beach cleaning groups in the area, the Beach Keepers try to clean up as many beaches as they're able to. Check them out at facebook.com/ContactBeachKeepers or grab some friends together and plan a beach cleanup party soon.

Watch local films at STUFF

The South Texas Underground Film Festival (STUFF) is an annual film festival that brings filmmakers and film lovers from around the world to Corpus Christi to watch features and short films.

Filmmakers chat with co-founder Robert Pérez Jr. at the 10th South Texas Underground Film Festival in December 2022.

Some films and web-series from past festivals included local filmmakers, films from Texas and even screenings from overseas. One web-series, "Yikes," is set in Corpus Christi and includes community members, local businesses and a story about friendship over 10 episodes. The local series can be watched at rb.gy/fnstu2.

Shop at the Trade Center

There's a chance you've lived in Corpus Christi your whole life and have never stepped into the Corpus Christi Trade Center. Change that in 2024.

Larry Running Turtle Salazar sells a bracelet in his shop, Ishka Trading Post, in the Corpus Christi Trade Center on March 10, 2023, in Texas.

Aside from snagging a new T-shirt or collectible Pokémon cards, you can pick up a tasty agua fresca, get a haircut and enjoy an elote for a reasonable time. The Trade Center is only open Friday through Sunday, so be sure to plan at least one weekend there.

Practice yoga at Sacred Sisters Wellness

Yoga helps center yourself and find inner peace and balance. A perfect place to practice that meditation is at a new yoga studio, Sacred Sisters Wellness.

Yoga mats are available for yogis upon entering Sacred Sisters Wellness.

The new studio, which opened in May 2023, provides private lessons as well for those not too comfortable to pose in front of others. For more information, visit sacredsisterswellness.org.

Get some snacks at Produce Goods

Produce Goods, a gift shop converted into a micro-bodega, is your go-to spot in downtown Corpus Christi for a quick snack, unique soda or easy lunch.

Items for sale are displayed at downtown Corpus Christi bodega Produce Goods, located on Peoples Street, on Jan. 3, 2023, in Texas.

Some fun snacks the shop provides include pork bahn mi, egg salad sandos, spam musubi and chili crunch pasta salad. Next time you're on Peoples Street, our at the monthly downtown ArtWalk, swing by to try some tasty food.

Visit memorable Selena sites

You can't mention Corpus Christi without Selena. And if you live in Corpus Christi, you have to have visited all of Selena's memorable landmarks at least once.

Messages are left by fans on bricks March 31, 2015, at the Selena Memorial Statue. Fans gathered for a moment of silence in remembering the Latin pop star Selena Quintanilla Perez during the 20th anniversary of the death.

Go along the seawall to snap a photo of you and her Mirador de la Flor monument, visit her museum at 5410 Leopard St. and pay your respects at the Queen of Tejano's final resting place at Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home. Be sure to wear purple and leave a rose.

Support local musicians at various venues

Instead of paying the big bucks to see a musician at Concrete Street or American Bank Center, pay some respect to those starting out in your city at a smaller venue.

David Martinez performs at a Robert Earl Keen tribute event at the Executive Surf Club in Corpus Christi, Texas on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The downtown eatery renamed its stage to honor the Houston-born Americana music legend, and will add a star to its "Walk of Fame."

There are plenty of local artists, including David Martinez, Ambrose Brown, ghosthouse and JME the Dream, that play at Executive Surf Club, House of Rock, The Red Rabbit, NASA and Brewster Street Icehouse. Consider checking out one of the many talented local musicians in 2024.

Navigate through an escape room aboard USS Lexington

Aside from learning about history aboard the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay, be sure to partake in one of the three escape rooms aboard the ship.

“Lockdown on the LEX” was developed in partnership with Magnigadgets LLC, an Austin-based entertainment design and production company. "Mission No. 3: Save Our Ship" is the newest escape room at the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay.

Each room costs $38 and feature three different plots. The first requires you to defuse a bomb and save the world before time runs out. The second deals with you to find missing ghost hunters before you become a permanent entity about the ship. The final room has you attempting to save the USS Lexington from sinking.

RELATED COVERAGE

More: Here's when Stage 2 drought may come to Corpus Christi

More: Places to explore: Check out these seven new businesses in Corpus Christi

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva.

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: 10 resolutions to complete in Corpus Christi in 2024