After years of suspicion, South Florida dentist charged in murder of FSU professor Dan Markel

Charlie Adelson, the South Florida dentist who has long been suspected of orchestrating the murder of Florida State law professor Daniel Markel, has been jailed on a murder charge, records show.

Adelson, 44, was booked early Thursday into the Broward County Jail to await extradition to Tallahassee.

A grand-jury indictment shows he has been indicted in Leon County on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder.

His arrest comes eight years after Markel — Adelson’s former brother-in-law — was gunned down inside his car at his Tallahassee home, a killing that has drawn national media attention. Markel had been in a bitter divorce with Charlie Adelson’s sister, Wendi Adelson, who later testified she had no knowledge of the plot to kill her ex.

Police and prosecutors have long suspected that Adelson hired a Miami man named Sigfredo Garcia to carry out the murder.

Prosecutors convicted Garcia at trial in 2019. Jurors deadlocked on charges against his girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, who is accused of taking part in the conspiracy. She is awaiting a retrial.

This story will be updated when new details are available.