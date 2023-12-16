After years of waiting, Sunset Skatepark now open to all on Evansville's riverfront

EVANSVILLE — The riverfront was filled with a variety of wheels Saturday morning as the community flooded the city's new skatepark with rollerblades, roller skates, scooters, bikes and, of course, skateboards.

Sunset Skatepark's opening marks the end of more than a decade of discussion and hope for local skaters and bikers that Evansville would have a concrete skatepark.

"Many of those people have spent their own money and Saturdays repairing and patching (old skatepark) Lamasco over the years," said Heather Vaught, local downtown business owner and project advocate. "I think that just goes to show what kind of a great community, and how important this is to so many people."

Vaught said it's been a long time coming, but now there is a safe place for skaters and bikers to gather in the city.

The skatepark, which is located between Mickey's Kingdom and the new Sunrise Pump Station cascade from the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, is the largest concrete skatepark in Indiana, according to Vaught.

Sunset is fully lit and will be open each evening until 11 p.m.

"It's a monumental day. It's a result of collaboration and passion, and a young person's desire to see their community be the amazing thing they envision it to be in their mind," Vaught said. "I hope that people know if they want to see something in their community, ask questions and show up."

Vaught said now decades after she was first introduced to skating, it's no longer just something for subculture communities, but for everyone.

"It's a community of people that span almost any age, skill level, socioeconomic status. This park will be fun and accessible to everyone," she said. "But I'm most excited for all of those of you who have been waiting to see Evansville build not only a quality concrete (park), but we built the largest one in the state."

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke attended the ribbon cutting Saturday morning, the final project opening of his tenure as mayor.

It was early in his time as mayor that he traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, and Columbus, Ohio, to look at skateparks to see what could be done locally, he said.

Winnecke said the large crowd in attendance showed the project was really about improving quality of life.

"I appreciate everyone's patience," he said. "Good things come to those who are patient."

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Sunset Skatepark now open to all on Evansville's riverfront