This year's World Series is 2nd-least watched on TV

72
RONALD BLUM
·2 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Houston Astros' six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies finished as the second least-watched World Series on television.

The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Atlanta Braves' six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers' six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.

Houston’s 3-1 win in Game 6 on Saturday night was seen by 12,549,000 viewers on Fox, down 11% from 14,140,000 Atlanta’s 7-0 victory over the Astros in last year’s finale, played on a Tuesday night. Including Fox Deportes and streaming, this year's Game 6 was viewed by 12,871,000.

Game 6 was played opposite several college football games, including Alabama-LSU on ESPN, Clemson-Notre Dame on NBC and Florida State-Miami on ABC.

The Series finished with a 6.1 Nielsen rating and 17 share. The rating was the second-lowest behind the 5.2 for 2020, which had a 12 share. This year's share marked a 1% increase from last year.

Including Fox Deportes and streaming, this year's Series averaged 12,023,000 viewers.

Viewers peaked at 51,560,000 for Game 7 of the 1975 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds.

Totals declined with the rise of cable television and then of streaming services, giving viewers more choices.

The Series had a 25.0 rating and a 52 share in Philadelphia and a 24.0/55 in Houston.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win

    Fans celebrated Houston Astros’ World Series win with a downtown parade Monday (Nov. 7)

  • Fans celebrate Houston Astros' World Series win with parade

    An estimated crowd of more than 1 million fans celebrated the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade, which started at noon and lasted for a couple of hours, packed sidewalks with people as Astros players riding floats and buses waved at cheering fans.

  • What if Aaron Judge leaves the Yankees? Here's what their next moves could be

    Plunging into the free-agent pool, Aaron Judge’s actions will shape the course of the Yankees’ offseason and impact their future decision making.

  • District didn’t cancel school for Astros’ World Series parade. Then came the threats

    Two students were arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.

  • If the Rams are making changes, it’s obvious what the first one should be

    It's time for the Rams to make a change at left guard.

  • Police reveal gruesome details in finding of Alexis Gabe remains

    On Monday, police said that they believe Alexis Gabe did not leave her former boyfriend Marshall Jones' house alive. Here's what else they said about the investigation after her remains were found.

  • Mattress Mack, Paul Wall, Bun B and more on Astros victory parade float

    Mattress Mack, Paul Wall, Bun B, Johnny Dang, Adrian Peterson, Andre Johnson and more on a float at the Houston Astros victory parade.

  • Why isn't Jalen Hurts favored to win 2022 NFL MVP?

    Jalen Hurts is 8-0 and having a career year. So why isn't he the MVP front-runner? By Dan Roche

  • Astros' World Series Victory Parade Takes Over Houston Streets

    Astros fans gathered in Houston, Texas, on Monday, November 7, to celebrate the baseball team’s World Series victory, according to city officials.The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series on Saturday, finishing the series four games to two.Video posted by Carlos Saldana on Monday shows crowds of people cheering as a parade float passes in Houston.Dusty Baker, the Astros’ manager, joined the parade to wave at fans, footage posted to social media shows. The World Series victory was Baker’s first as a manager, according to the Major League Baseball website. Credit: Carlos Saldana via Storyful

  • Astros celebrate win with parade in Houston

    The City of Houston paid tribute to the Houston Astros with a victory parade Monday, celebrating the World Series baseball champions. (Nov. 7) (AP Video: Lekan Oyekanmi)

  • Thief accidentally knocks himself out during Washington Louis Vuitton heist

    The 17-year-old suspect woke up in handcuffs.

  • Vote 2022 Voter Guide: What you need to know before voting on Midterm Election Day

    Polling places are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

  • Musk faces trial over $56 billion Tesla CEO pay

    STORY: Elon Musk is headed to trial back in Delaware next week, not over his Twitter deal, but to defend his record $56 billion pay at Tesla against claims the electric car company unjustly enriches him without requiring his full-time presence. A Tesla shareholder is seeking to rescind Musk's 2018 pay deal, claiming the board set easy performance targets and that Musk created the package to fund his dream of colonizing Mars. Tesla has countered that - since the pay package was agreed upon - Musk has delivered an extraordinary 10-fold increase in value to shareholders. The trial begins Nov. 14 and will be decided by Kathaleen McCormick on Delaware's Court of Chancery - the same judge who oversaw Twitter's lawsuit against Musk that ended last month when he agreed to pay $44-billion for the social media company, an acquisition which he financed largely with his Tesla stock. But legal experts said the lawsuit by the Tesla shareholder is going to be much more difficult than Twitter's case against Musk. The shareholder's lawyers portray Musk as a "part-time CEO" at Tesla, arguing the 2018 pay deal failed its stated purpose of focusing Musk on Tesla. The company has argued the pay package was not about requiring Musk to punch a clock, but to hit "audacious" targets.According to court papers, Tesla has hit 11 of 12 targets as the company's value has ballooned to more than $600 billion.Meanwhile, the world's richest person, who appointed himself CEO of Twitter last week, is also CEO of SpaceX. Also has also either founded or co-founded three other companies: Neuralink, The Boring Co, and OpenAI.

  • Allen's injury puts Bills' Super Bowl aspirations on hold

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Concerns over the Buffalo Bills' troubling loss to the New York Jets were quickly overshadowed by even bigger worries regarding the status of Josh Allen's throwing elbow on Monday. Suddenly, the entirety of the organization and its fanbase is holding its collective breath while awaiting the results of medical tests to determine the severity of Allen's injury sustained in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss to the Jets - and what impact it will have on the second half of the season and the franchise's Super Bowl aspirations. The reality, however, is bracing for the potential of having to turn over a very Allen-centric offense to journeyman backup Case Keenum to keep the AFC-leading Bills (6-2) afloat in the interim.

  • Bucks, Cavs lead top teams in 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings

    Were about a month into the 2022-23 NBA season and the Bucks and Cavaliers are dominating the next edition of the power rankings.

  • Rodríguez, Harris win Baseball Digest rookie awards

    Center fielders Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners and Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves were chosen rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay. Rodríguez won the American League award Tuesday after hitting .284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs this season to help Seattle earn its first playoff berth since 2001. Harris took the NL honor after making his major league debut May 28 and batting .297 with 19 homers and 64 RBIs for the NL East champion Braves.

  • Arlington Heights Village Board again consider Chicago Bears stadium plan

    Leaders in Arlington Heights vote Monday night on whether to move forward with the Chicago Bears' proposal for a new stadium.

  • University of Houston sports historian believes the Astros are in the midst of a dynasty

    While the Astros have two glaring omissions, the club can find consolation in the categories that its players are in the running for.

  • Here's what you missed at the Houston Astros Championship Parade

    Here's your chance to celebrate with the 'Stros! Only 225 first-come, first-serve wristbands will be given to fans to participate in each meet-and-greet.

  • Senator Bernie Sanders visits Pittsburgh to rally support for Congressional candidate Summer Lee

    Senator Bernie Sanders visits Pittsburgh to rally support for Congressional candidate Summer Lee