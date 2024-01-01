New Year's Zumba Party and other events for today

Jan. 1—Today

The Wise Photo Project — Complimentary Legacy Portrait (Age 75+): 10 a.m. Monday, Kenneth Wajda's Portrait Studio, Near Main St. and Seventh Ave., Longmont. Award-winning Portrait Photographer Kenneth Wajda [KennethWajdaPhotographer.com] offers a complimentary legacy portrait session for persons age 75 and over as part of The Wise Photo Project. Free, 720-982-9237, TheWisePhotoProject.com.

New Year's Zumba Party: 1 p.m. Monday, Recreation Center, 310 Quail Road, Longmont. New Year's Zumba Fitness Party Join Recreation fitness staff for the 13th annual Zumba Party from 1-2:30 pm at the Longmont Recreation Center, 310 Quail Road. Cost is $10 per person (passes not accepted). No pre-registration needed. Doors open at 12:45 p.m. Questions? The Recreation Center is closed on Jan. 1 for general use. longmontcolorado.gov.

Vestas Mobile Hearth and Kitchen: 4 p.m. Monday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Comfort food made from scratch that pairs well with all of your favorite Longmont beers! bootstrapbrewing.com.

Open Mic Hosted by Denny Driscoll!: 6 p.m. Monday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Come at 5:30 to sign up. Performers get a complimentary beer for their performance. Email dennis.m.driscoll.one@gmail.com for specific questions. 303-652-4186, bootstrapbrewing.com.

Women's Drop In Evening: 7:15 p.m. Monday, Una Vida Niwot, 7960 Niwot Road B-12, Niwot. A space to unload and replenish, to take all the room you need. $20, 720-282-9988, unavidaniwot.com.

Niwot Auction New Year's Day Auction: Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. bouldercounty.gov.

Upcoming

Season Ski and Snowboard rentals Angles Sports: 8 a.m. Tuesday, Angles Sports, Ski, Snowboard and Fly shop, 463 Main St., Longmont. Season ski, board and boot rentals available now at Angles Sports Free, 720-600-6855, anglessports.com.

Morning Edge, Networking Group: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Morning Edge is a Networking Group for the Longmont Chamber and is formatted as a Business Connection Group. One representative from each industry may attend a Networking Group. Please contact the facilitators before attending. business.longmontchamber.org.

Ninja & Gymnastics Camps: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Airborne Dance, 1816 Boston Ave., Longmont. Ages 4-12-Campers will be grouped by age and ability. Remember to bring your own snack and water bottle! Individual and half-day enrollment open. $57 per half-day. For full day enrollment, add an afternoon themed camp and bring your lunch and eat with our staff. airbornedance.com.

Daily Ski, Board and Snowshoe Rentals at Angles Sports: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Angles Sports, Ski, Board & Fly Shop, 463 Main St., Longmont. Rent Before you head to the mountains and save time. Only pay for the days you actually use them. Free, 720-600-6855, anglessports.com.

Postpartum Yoga: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Una Vida Niwot, 7960 Niwot Road B-12, Niwot. Join Therapeutic Specialist and Registered Prenatal Yoga Teacher Allie Geer in this ongoing class to reconnect deeply to your body after baby. We are excited to have you. Drop ins or class packages available $20, 720-282-9988, unavidaniwot.com.

Pokemon Club: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Erie Community Library, 400 Powers St., Erie. Join Pokémon Club to battle against other players and trade cards. Free, 888-861-7323, mylibrary.evanced.info.

Lego Camp: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Airborne Dance, 1816 Boston Ave., Longmont. Come to Airborne and join Emmitt and Rex as they travel to the Sys-Star system to save Lucy and the gang from Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi. $57 per half-day. (For full day enrollment, add morning Gym or Ninja camp and bring your lunch and eat with our staff.) airbornedance.com.

Carbon Valley Senior Center Book Club: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Carbon Valley Senior Center, 151 Grant Ave., Firestone. Come join us at the new Carbon Valley Senior Center for a monthly book club! Free, 888-861-7323, mylibrary.evanced.info.

CrafterNoons in the CLUB Makerspace: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Erie Community Library, 400 Powers St., Erie. An hour of crafting fun and conversation on the first Tuesday of each month. Free, 888-861-7323, mylibrary.evanced.info.

Tales 2 Tails: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Erie Community Library, 400 Powers St., Erie. Independent readers can come practice reading aloud with a furry pal. Free, 888-861-7323, mylibrary.evanced.info.

El Herradero Food Truck: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Authentic Mexican food including tacos, tortas, gorditas, quesadillas and burritos. bootstrapbrewing.com.

Photographers Gather: Artists Salon (Every Tuesday): 5 p.m. Tuesday, Mike O'Shays Irish Pub, 512 Main St., Longmont. A Photographers Community: an Artists Salon, in the model of the 1920s Paris Cafes, a Modern-Day Algonquin Round Table for Photographers. We gather at the front table at Mike O'Shays every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Come for the conversation and inspiration. Free, 720-982-9237, meetup.com.

Whole30 Reset Weekly Support Program!: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Una Vida Niwot, 7960 Niwot Road B-12, Niwot. When: Kick-off party is at 5:15 p.m. A guided program to promote healthy, nutrient-dense whole foods while temporarily eliminating foods that may cause health problems. For just $149 you'll receive all of the benefits. You can bring a buddy for an additional $79 (call 720-572-5236 once Person 1 has registered: we will validate registration and process payment for Person 2) Closing Ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 30th at 5:30 p.m. $149, 720-282-9988, unavidaniwot.com.

Teen Board Game Night: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. About Teen Game Night For teens in 6th-12th grades Library Meeting Rooms Love games but feel tired of trying to get friends and family that don't love them to play with you? Spend a chill evening playing tabletop games at the Library with other game-loving folks. Bring a friend or hang out with some new ones. longmontcolorado.gov.

Filmmakers workshop: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont. firehouseart.org.

Karaoke with Nic: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Imagine someone who loves music and karaoke just as much as you do, has an eclectic taste in music genres,likes to get the ENTIRE crowd involved...not just the people singing, likes to dance and LOVES to throw a party. Welcometo Nic's Mobile Music world.

Team Roping — Public Session: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. 303-678-6235, bouldercounty.gov.

Free to Play Texas Hold'em: 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Rusty Melon Gunbarrel, 6525 Gunpark Drive, Boulder. Come play Texas Hold'em poker and win cash and bar tab prizes. FREE to play, all skill levels are welcomed. Free, 720-937-4691, RockyMountainPokerVenuess.com.