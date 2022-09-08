Yeet, sus and cringe: Merriam-Webster adds 370 new words and phrases to its dictionary

You may want to yeet your old Merriam-Webster book, as the publishing company decided to level up and serve lewks by including 370 new words and phrases to its dictionary.

In a move that could be seen as sus or cringe, Merriam-Webster said on Wednesday when a word is constantly used in the same way "over a long enough period of time," it becomes eligible to enter the dictionary, which the publisher does every few months. ICYMI, which stands for "in case you missed it" and was also just added to the dictionary, words were last added in January.

Most of the notable new words added this year come from social media slang or pop culture references, while terms relating to the economy and COVID-19 pandemic also made the list.

"Some of these words will amuse or inspire, others may provoke debate. Our job is to capture the language as it is used," Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, said in a statement. "Words offer a window into our ever-changing language and culture, and are only added to the dictionary when there is clear and sustained evidence of use."

New Merriam-Webster dictionary words

Here are some of the additions to the dictionary and what they mean. If you're a pumpkin spice lover, then there's good news for you: it's now in the dictionary.

If any of these terms upset you or don't feel like they belong, Merriam-Webster may suggest listening to a calming dawn chorus, which is "the singing of wild birds that closely precedes and follows sunrise especially in spring and summer."

shrinkflation: the practice of reducing a product's amount or volume per unit while continuing to offer it at the same price.

yeet: used to express surprise, approval, or excited enthusiasm; to throw especially with force and without regard for the thing being thrown.

sus: slang for suspicious, suspect.

cringe: so embarrassing, awkward, etc. as to cause one to cringe.

lewk: a fashion look that is distinctive to the wearer and that is noticeable and memorable to others

adorkable: socially awkward or quirky in a way that is endearing

pwn: to dominate and defeat (someone or something)

MacGyver: to make, form, or repair (something) with what is conveniently on hand

baller: excellent, exciting, or extraordinary especially in a way that is suggestive of a lavish lifestyle

side hustle: work performed for income supplementary to one's primary job

level up: to advance or improve (oneself, someone else, or something) in or as if in a game

LARP: a live-action role-playing game in which a group of people enacts a fictional scenario (such as a fantasy adventure) in real time typically under the guidance of a facilitator or organizer

Galentine’s Day: a holiday observed on February 13th as a time to celebrate friendships especially among women

