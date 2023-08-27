Yeison Recounts His Encounter With the Gunman
Yeison recalls his encounter with the gunman, revealing how he was shot in the back while attempting to flee.
The family revealed new details about the cause of Bronny's sudden cardiac arrest on Friday and expressed optimism that he'll "return to basketball in the very near future."
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Trader Joe’s has had five food recalls in just four weeks. Here’s what experts want you to know.
“Trump legal brief” provides succinct daily updates on the criminal cases against the 45th president of the United States.
Genesis wins 2023 J.D. Power Tech Experience Study for third straight time. Hyundai the mass market winner fourth time in a row; Cadillac second again.
The Kia EV5 is officially here, as it's been revealed at the Chengdu Motor Show.
The biggest news stories this morning: The web version of Threads is finally here, PlayStation is buying premium headphone brand Audeze, Trump's first post since X reinstated him is his mug shot.
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
This NYC-based online thrifting is sharing her tips for finding quality items at affordable prices. The post Frequent thrifter shares her tips for finding quality items without the wild prices online: ‘I should be gatekeeping these tips’ appeared first on In The Know.
At the center of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's tough-guy cage match is jujitsu, a martial art that shares many commonalities with Silicon Valley.
"My claustrophobia could never..."
Mass Effect and Dragon Age studio BioWare is eliminating approximately 50 positions as parent Electronic Arts attempts to turn it into a "more agile and focused studio." The reorganization was “unavoidable,” according to BioWare general manager George McKay, as it was carried out to meet the studio's evolving needs.
Nearly 30,000 Amazon shoppers are aglow over this affordable resurfacing retinol: 'I finally got my confidence back.'
Apptronik unveiled a new workforce robot today. Named Apollo, the machine is designed to “work in environments designed for, and directly alongside, humans.” The android is initially intended to move and carry cases and totes in logistics and manufacturing settings. But the Austin-based Apptronik sees Apollo expanding into “construction, oil and gas, electronics production, retail, home delivery, elder care” and more. Apollo follows Xiaomi’s reveal of the CyberOne robot last year, which looked remarkably similar to the still-unreleased Tesla Bot.
Sony's dedicated PS5 remote play device is called the PlayStation Portal. The handheld costs $200 and it arrives later this year. The company also revealed earbuds and headphones that support its new lossless, low-latency audio tech for PS5, PC, Mac and PlayStation Portal.
Chandrayaan-3, the latest iteration of India's ambitious mission to the moon, has successfully landed on the lunar surface — making history after its predecessor failed in 2019. The landing, which took place at the targeted time of 5:34 am PT (6:04 pm IST) on Wednesday over a month after the spacecraft's launch, has made India the fourth nation globally to make a soft landing on the moon, after the former Soviet Union, the U.S. and China, and the first country to land on the lunar south pole, which remains an unexplored area that is anticipated to aid in the understanding of the moon's atmosphere and pave the way for future space exploration programs. Earlier this month, Russia attempted to take the achievement from India by launching Luna-25, which was due to make a soft landing on the south pole before India's Chandrayaan-3.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it is investigating whether Ford's 2022 recall of nearly 49,000 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles sufficiently addressed issues and whether more vehicles should be included in the recall. Ford recalled 48,924 of its 2021 and 2022 Mach-Es in June 2022 after concerns that high-voltage battery main contactors may overheat from DC fast-charging and repeated wide-open pedal events. At the time, Ford issued a free on-board software update to fix the issue, and then a technical service bulletin to replace the high-voltage battery junction box on recalled vehicles.
New research gives insight into how likely a state is to experience a mass school shooting.