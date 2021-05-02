Yellen: Biden's phased-in spending plan won't fuel inflation

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, speaks as he gets his weekly economic briefing in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCY GORDON
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s massive proposed spending on infrastructure, families and education will not fuel inflation because the plans would be phased in gradually over 10 years, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday.

New economic reports have portrayed a surging recovery from the recession unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic. Americans’ incomes soared in March by the most on record, boosted by $1,400 federal stimulus checks, and the economy expanded at a vigorous annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of the year, leading to concern over inflationary pressures.

Some economists, notably former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have warned that the Federal Reserve’s current ultra-low interest rates, along with the Biden administration’s proposed $4 trillion in new spending, atop about $5 trillion already approved by Congress, risk accelerating inflation.

Biden laid out his expansive plans in an address to Congress last week. They would expand the social safety net for children, increase taxes on the wealthy and fund projects that take an ambitious definition of infrastructure, with an eye to stabilizing the economy over the long term with middle-class jobs.

Addressing fears about inflation, Yellen said on NBC's “Meet the Press” that the proposed spending “comes into effect once the economy is back on track.”

“It’s spread out quite evenly over eight to 10 years. So the boost to demand is moderate,” she said. “I don’t believe that inflation will be an issue, but if it becomes an issue, we have tools to address it.”

Yellen, a former Fed chair, said the central bank “has the tools to redress inflation should it arise."

Fed Chairman Jay Powell has clearly indicated that he does not believe a sharp surge in prices is likely. Powell is betting that the Fed can keep interest rates low even as the economic recovery intensifies, and will not have to quickly raise rates to stop runaway inflation.

Yellen called the Biden plans “historic investments that we need to make our economy productive and fair.”

She noted that the administration is proposing that the spending be paid for by raising the tax rate on corporations above the current level of 21% and closing loopholes encourage U.S. corporations to shift their income abroad to tax havens. People earning more than a million dollars annually would see a tax increase on their capital gains and dividends to 39.6%, the same rate as income for families making over $400,000 a year before the 2017 Trump tax law.

The administration is pledging that under its plan, no family earning less than $400,000 would pay a penny more in taxes.

Like the spending plans, the tax changes must be enacted by Congress, and the White House’s negotiations with Republican lawmakers, and some Democrats, who staunchly oppose tax increases promise to be strenuous.

“Anybody that says this is going to be just on the 1 percent or big corporations -- I mean, that’s just phony math,” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said on ABC's “This Week.”

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen tamps down inflation fears over Biden spending plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday tamped down concerns that President Joe Biden's plans for infrastructure, jobs and families will cause inflation, saying the spending will be phased in over a decade. "It's spread out quite evenly over eight to 10 years," Yellen, former Federal Reserve chair, said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." She said the Federal Reserve will monitor inflation carefully and has the tools to address it if necessary.

  • Yellen insists U.S. will see 'big returns' by passing Biden spending proposals

    Treasury Secretary says the administration's proposals “are extremely important and necessary to invest in our economy so that we can be competitive."

  • Labour will miss chance to make big gains in council elections - as Tories steady their ship

    A poll from Find Out Now and Electoral Calculus brings some good news for the Conservatives at the end of a difficult week. It suggests that the Conservatives are on course to make district council gains across the south and midlands of England. That would be a good performance, since the 2017 baseline for many of these councils was itself a strong result by the Conservatives under Theresa May in her honeymoon period. Our poll also has some cheer for Labour, as they are ahead by 8pc in the popular vote and they are also predicted to win some councils back from 'no overall control'. But Labour would be hoping for a better result than this. Many of the councils up for election are traditionally Labour-leaning, and so Labour should have been expected to lead there. The Conservatives have been in government for 11 years and are now being battered by a bunch of sleaze allegations. If the public were turning against them, the opposition ought to win ward after ward from an unpopular government. That doesn't seem likely to happen. One comfort for Keir Starmer is that the Conservatives don't appear to be making further inroads into the Red Wall of northern England. Labour seem secure in their councils there, while the Conservative gains may not go further north than the midlands. Our data also suggests that Brexit attitudes are less influential on voting choice than they were in 2019, and there doesn't seem to be a further increase of the appeal of the Conservatives to working class voters. One technical innovation is that this survey is the first time that the new MRP polling techniques have been applied to local council elections. These methods, which are based on learning how people with common demographic characteristics tend to vote, have been used successfully at recent general elections. Not every individual prediction will be right, but hopefully we can learn from this new work to gain more insight into the public's views. Overall it looks as if each of the major parties will be able to point to some positive results on next Thursday. But that doesn't mean political honours are even. Labour look like missing an opportunity to make real electoral progress, and the Conservatives have successfully steadied their ship. That would deprive Labour of some political momentum, and bring relief to the government. And Boris Johnson should feel pleased with that after the last couple of weeks.

  • Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan: Images of destruction after border clashes

    At least 46 people were killed while homes, schools and checkpoints were destroyed in the dispute.

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $10.03, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day.

  • 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: XOM, CVX, ROKU, NIO

    Bulls want to drive the stock market higher, but they’re struggling for traction after a powerful run to new all-time highs. They’re also struggling despite record earnings from mega-capitalization tech and at a time where the Federal Reserve clearly has the financial system’s back. It’s something to think about as we turn the page to May. So, with all of that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Exxon Mobil (XOM) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) both reported earnings on Friday before the open. And while they’re not completely falling apart, the duo isn’t acting with much inspiration on the day. For its part, Exxon rode a strong five-day rally into the print. Backing off a bit now, I think XOM stock looks okay so long as it can hold up over the 50-day and 10-week moving averages.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Below those marks likely puts $54.50 in play. However, if that mark fails as support, it could put the $50 to $51 area in play, along with the 21-week moving average. 7 Marijuana Stocks to Buy As Canada’s Consumption Continues to Rise If the stock can take out this week’s high, it puts $62.50 on the table. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 2: Chevron (CVX) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider For Chevron, I wanted to zoom out quite a bit, looking at more than 13 years of trading via the monthly chart. As you can see above, the $100 level has been quite important to this stock. Once it failed in 2020 — which is no surprise — it had been resistance until March. With energy having some momentum, CVX stock was able to reclaim this measure and is holding above it this month. At the same time, it’s struggling with the 50-month moving average. From here, that leaves us in an interesting position. On a monthly-up rotation over $107.65 and the 50-month moving average puts $112.50, then $120 in play. However, on a monthly-down rotation below $100.14 (and a close below $100), puts the 200-month and 10-month moving averages on the table. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 3: Roku (ROKU) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had an impressive rally off the March low, but failed to reclaim $400. It then broke below the key $383 level, as well as the 21-week and 50-day moving averages. Since then, it’s been trending lower. Currently, we’re working with an inside week. If Roku rotates below this week’s low and last week’s low at $336.62, then it could put the $300 level and the 200-day moving average in play. 7 Pharmaceutical Stocks With Dividends in Hand On the upside, though, we want Roku to clear the 50-day moving average. But it’s clear the 21-week moving average is stiff resistance right now. Above that puts $383, then $400 in play. Top Trades for Monday No. 4: Nio (NIO) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Last Friday, Nio (NYSE:NIO) reclaimed the $39.75 level. However, the stock has been rejected by the 50-day moving average for five consecutive sessions. Do you get the message? This level is clear resistance! Above the 50-day moving average puts this week’s high in play at $43.22. Above this mark would be a monthly-up rotation for those paying attention to the larger timeframes and potentially put the $49 to $50 area in play. On the downside, however, a loss of Friday’s low puts the 200-day moving average in play. Below the 200-day opens up Nio to the April low, near $34. If that fails as support, then the 2021 low is possible down near $32. On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in ROKU. Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: XOM, CVX, ROKU, NIO appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Public transit hopes to win back riders after crushing year

    Taking the Los Angeles Metro for his first trip in months, Brad Hudson felt a moment of normalcy when the train rolled into the South Pasadena, California, station, harkening back to his daily commute into LA before the coronavirus pandemic. “I don’t feel at risk for COVID, because I’m vaccinated and I mask,” said Hudson, a child psychologist. As President Joe Biden urges more federal spending for public transportation, transit agencies decimated by COVID-19 are struggling with a new uncertainty: how to win passengers back.

  • Blinken raises "serious" concern over removal of top El Salvador judges

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele via phone Sunday to express "serious" concern over a recent vote to remove all magistrates of the country's constitutional chamber, State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed in a statement. Why it matters: El Salvador’s legislature voted 64-19 on Saturday to remove five magistrates in the country's highest court, AP reports. The magistrates "had angered Bukele by ruling against some of his tougher measures during the pandemic," per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.An additional vote took place shortly after midnight on Sunday to remove Attorney General Raul Melara, Reuters reports.What they're saying: "Democratic governance requires respecting the separation of powers, for the good of all Salvadorans," Blinken tweeted.He said that yesterday's vote would "undermine El Salvador's highest court" as well as Melara. Blinken added that the AG had been "fighting corruption and impunity," and was an effective partner with the U.S.The general secretariat of the Organization of American States in a Sunday statement accused the country's executive branch of guiding the decisions behind the removal of the magistrates and the attorney general.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Man, 79, Goes to Beauty School to Learn How to Do Hair & Makeup for Wife of 50 Years amid Her Vision Failing

    “Her appearance has always been something she has taken pride in and it's important to her so therefore important to him,” Delmar College of Hair and Esthetics director Carrie Hannah said

  • How bad is the census news for Democrats?

    The once-a-decade count increased the political power of red states at the expense of blue states, but some experts say Democrats were lucky the shift wasn't even bigger.

  • Andrew Cuomo Says He’d ‘Maybe’ Date Chelsea Handler With One Condition!

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on ‘The View’ on Thursday and said he wouldn’t rule out a romance with Chelsea Handler. The comedian has been pretty outspoken about her crush on the 62-year-old politician, and he says he’d ‘maybe’ date her -- but only under one condition.

  • Watch SpaceX's Crew-1 mission return to Earth starting at 8:35PM ET

    The SpaceX Crew-1 mission is returning to Earth after half a year at the ISS, and you can watch it live beginning at 8:35PM Eastern.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Cowboys Undrafted Free Agent (UDFA) Tracker

    Who will be the rising star, diamond in the rough the Cowboys find after the 2021 NFL draft is all over? Stay tuned to the UDFA tracker.

  • Sri Lanka eyes victory in 2nd test after Bangladesh collapse

    Sri Lanka is eyeing its first test win in more than a year at Bangladesh's expense after finishing day three 259 runs ahead on Saturday. Bangladesh, in reply to Sri Lanka's 493-7 declared, was building nicely at 214-3 but collapsed to be all out for 251. Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama triggered the turnaround and became the fifth Sri Lankan to claim a 5-for on debut as he took 6-92.

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.

  • Mitt Romney booed and called a ‘traitor’ at Utah Republican convention

    ‘Yeah, I understand I have a few folks who don’t like me terribly much and I — I’m sorry about that. But I express my mind as I believe is right’

  • Nasa astronauts splash-land on Earth in SpaceX capsule after ISS mission

    This was the first night-time landing for Nasa astronauts since Apollo 8's return 53 years ago.

  • Saints, Colts looking to future with selection of quarterbacks on Day 3 of NFL draft

    Despite the retirements of Drew Brees and Philip Rivers, the Saints and Colts were well-stocked at quarterback before adding more in the NFL draft.

  • TCU tight end Pro Wells to sign with Cincinnati Bengals as undrafted free agent

    The former TCU TE will pair up with the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner

  • Mass. doctor on different reactions to COVID-19 vaccine

    Many healthy people have wondered why side effects are more common after the second COVID-19 vaccine shot.