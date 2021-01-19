Yellen calls Congress to fight pandemic recession

Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen is calling on Congress to do more to fight a deep pandemic-induced recession, saying the threats of a longer and even worse downturn are too great to cut back on support now. (Jan. 19)

Video Transcript

JANET YELLEN: When economists look back on the pandemic, I expect they'll conclude that Congress's actions averted a lot of suffering, but more must be done. Economists don't always agree, but I think there is a consensus now without further action we risk a longer and more painful recession now, and longer-term scarring of the economy later.

Over the next few months, we're going to need more aid to distribute the vaccine, to reopen schools, to help states keep firefighters and teachers on the job. We'll need more funding to make sure unemployment insurance checks still go out, and to help families who are at risk of going hungry or losing the roof over their heads.

Neither the President-elect nor I proposed this relief package without an appreciation for the country's debt burden. But right now, with interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big. In the long run, I believe the benefits will far outweigh the costs, especially if we care about helping people who've been struggling for a very long time.

As Treasury Secretary, I think it will be a dual mission to helping Americans endure the final months of this pandemic, keeping people safe while getting them back to work-- that's our first task. But then there's the longer-term project. We have to rebuild our economy so that it creates more prosperity for more people, and ensures that American workers can compete in an increasingly competitive global economy.

Members of the committee, these are very ambitious goals, and I know we will need to work together. You can count on me to do that in a bipartisan way.