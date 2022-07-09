Yellen cancels part of trip to Japan after Abe assassination

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has canceled her visit to the Port of Yokohama during her travel to Japan next week, a Treasury Department official said on Saturday, out of deference after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated.

Abe was fatally shot on Friday while giving a campaign speech on a street corner in the western city of Nara.

Yellen was scheduled to visit the Port of Yokohama on Tuesday to participate in a roundtable with business leaders, tour the facilities and deliver a speech.

The Treasury official said Yellen's bilateral meetings in Japan would still take place. She is scheduled to meet with Minister of Finance Suzuki Shunichi on Tuesday.

She will also meet with officials from South Korea and other G20 economies as she seeks to build support for a price cap on Russian oil during the trip to Asia, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

The trip, Yellen's first visit to the Indo-Pacific region as treasury secretary, comes amid nagging questions about how well a price cap on Russian oil could work absent the support of India and others now buying cheap Russian oil.

