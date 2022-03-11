Yellen: COVID-19 aid funds will help U.S. withstand Ukraine war economic turmoil

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Yellen tours The Denver Mint, in Denver, Colorado
·1 min read

DENVER (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday said the U.S. economy is better prepared to weather economic turbulence from Russia's invasion of Ukraine because of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package passed a year ago.

Yellen, speaking at a Denver social services agency on the first anniversary of the American Rescue Plan, (ARP) said the United States is now much better able to withstand unforeseen crises -- such as the war in Ukraine -- than it was a year ago.

"Our world is interconnected, and our ambition to ensure that Russia pays a high price for its unprovoked invasion has already impacted us at home," Yellen said, referring to a steep surge in energy prices.

"America is better able to handle these turbulent times because our economy is historically strong, and the American economy is historically strong because of the ARP and the resiliency of the American people.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Recommended Stories

  • Idaho Bill Would Make It a Felony for Parents to Help Trans Teens Get Gender-Affirming Health Care

    The bill, which passed in Idaho's House of Representatives and will move to their Senate, also makes it illegal for parents or guardians to take trans kids out of state for care

  • Uber to roll out fuel surcharge in United States amid high gas prices

    Customers will have to pay a surcharge fee of either 45 cents or 55 cents on each Uber trip and 35 cents or 45 cents on each Uber Eats order, depending on their location. The money charged will go directly to the workers, Uber said. The move comes as many Uber drivers have been protesting on social media over high gas costs that have been eating into their earnings even as the company raised its profitability outlook, with some asking if it was still worth getting behind the wheel.

  • Georgia couple charged in capitol insurrection brought before federal judge in Columbus

    The Taylor County residents face four misdemeanors each in connection with the Jan. 6 attacks in Washington.

  • U.S. Treasury Department stresses that Russia sanctions extend to cryptocurrency

    The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued new guidance on Friday clarifying that U.S. citizens and digital asset firms are required to comply with sanctions against Russia, even when facilitating transactions in cryptocurrency. OFAC said in the guidance that people in the United States as well as businesses that deal in cryptocurrency, "must be vigilant against attempts to circumvent OFAC regulations" and should "take risk-based steps to ensure they do not engage in prohibited transactions." The warning comes as many in the crypto industry are responding to concerns from some lawmakers that digital assets could be used to circumvent Western sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Investors jump into commodities while keeping eye on recession risk

    Investors are rushing to recalibrate their portfolios for a potentially extended period of elevated commodity prices, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparks eye-popping moves in raw materials that threaten to exacerbate inflation and hurt growth. Wild moves have been the norm in commodities over the last few weeks, as the war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Russia helped lift oil prices to 14-year highs and natural gas prices near records. Prices for wheat and copper stand near all-time highs, while a doubling of the price of nickel earlier this week forced the London Metals Exchange to halt trading in the metal.

  • Report: Russian NHLers concerned about visa status as sanctions continue to mount

    Russian NHL players are reportedly concerned about their futures.

  • Jones Soda launches new line of cannabis-infused products

    Bohb Blair, Chief Brand Officer at Mary Jones, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Jones Soda's new line of THC-infused sodas, syrups, and gummies as well as the outlook for cannabis legalization.

  • Didi Plunges 44% After Halting Planned Hong Kong Stock Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. plunged 44% on Friday after the company suspended preparations for its planned Hong Kong listing. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Belarus Says Russia Is Sending ‘Modern’ WeaponsRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineThe decision came as the Cyber

  • Berkshire rejects shareholder call to replace Warren Buffett as chairman

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday urged the rejection of four shareholder proposals recommending that it replace Warren Buffett as chairman, report on its plans to handle climate risk and reduce greenhouse gases, and improve diversity. The company, run by Buffett since 1965, also said the 91-year-old received $373,204 in compensation for 2021, down from $380,328 a year earlier, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus personal and home security. Though Buffett's salary is low for a chief executive officer of a major company, his 16.2% Berkshire stake comprises most of his $117.9 billion net worth, which Forbes magazine said makes him the world's fifth-richest person.

  • Trump Held a Contest for Small-Dollar Donors to Have Dinner With Him. No One Won

    The former president has used a variety of shady tactics to raise money, including holding dubious promotions to meet him

  • Video shows Ukraine ambushing Russian tank convoy featuring a thermobaric weapon, forcing a retreat

    Video released by Ukrainian authorities shows chaotic scenes as a column of Russian tanks is forced to turn around in Skybyn, a village near Kyiv.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Tried To Explain His Father's Love For Dictators And, Umm...

    This is supposed to explain why Trump "fell in love" with Kim Jong Un and praised other dictators.

  • ‘The View': Ana Navarro Goes Off on Stephanie Grisham (And the Whole Panel) Over Trump (Video)

    Hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin had to intervene

  • Ukrainian official: Bennett told Zelensky he should take Putin's proposal to end war

    A senior Ukrainian official said that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday that he should take Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal for ending the war. An official in the Israeli Prime Minster's Office denies the claim.Why it matters: Bennett has emerged as a key mediator between Putin and Zelensky in the last two weeks. Israel has said it needs to remain neutral in the mediation, but the Ukrainian official told Axios that Bennett m

  • ABC Reporter Calls Out Tucker Carlson Over ‘Word For Word’ Russian Propaganda

    Jonathan Karl said the Fox News host's comments are "almost a plagiarism of Vladimir Putin."

  • Trump asking supporters to fund new plane after emergency landing

    Former President Trump is asking his supporters to help fund his new "Trump Force One" private plane just days after a jet flying him to Mar-a-Lago made an emergency landing when one of its engines failed.Trump, through his Save America PAC, sent his supporters an email titled "Update Trump Force One" in which he said that "my team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One."He added that the construction of this plane has been under wraps and said...

  • Would Americans fight for their homeland like Ukrainians? A recent poll is discouraging

    Parts of both the left and right have run the U.S. down, and the results show. [Opinion]

  • Video shows Ukrainian strikes picking off tanks near Kyiv

    Drone footage shows at least eight strikes hitting what appear to be Russian tanks outside the town of Borodyanka.

  • Trumpworld Crypto Coin Sinks After Trump Gets Involved

    CHANDAN KHANNADonald Trump is seemingly now in the cryptocurrency game after he was gifted 500 billion “Let’s Go [Brandon]” tokens by a blundering Trumpworld crypto investor.One might think an association with the former president would boost the meme coin’s value. But instead, the opposite has occurred.Between noon Wednesday—the day the interview was posted—and early Friday afternoon, the crypto token’s value had fallen nearly 19 percent.Trump’s coins are already worth about $10,000 less, now d

  • Letters to the editor for Friday, March 11, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics