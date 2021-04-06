Yellen Declares End to Trump’s Global Retreat, Eyes Tax Deal

Yellen Declares End to Trump’s Global Retreat, Eyes Tax Deal
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Saleha Mohsin and Christopher Condon
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen outlined the case for a harmonized corporate tax rate across the world’s major economies, part of an effort to restore global leadership and credibility with U.S. allies following the unilateralist approach of the Trump era.

In her first major speech on international economic policy, Yellen marked an American return to the “global stage.” She singled out China, saying the U.S. needs a “strong presence in global markets” to level the playing field.

The Biden administration tax proposal also marks a U.S. return to years-long talks -- led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development with about 140 countries -- to develop a global agreement on minimum levies. But participants haven’t yet reached a deal, and while most involved support the idea of a global minimum tax, the negotiations also include a potential accord on digital taxation that has been blocked by long-standing disagreements over how to approach the issue.

“Together we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations, and spurs innovation, growth and prosperity,” Yellen said in her virtual remarks to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

The new multilateral approach begins with the U.S. taking a leading role in working globally to find an appropriate minimum corporate tax, one of the revenue-raising proposals in President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion package of infrastructure and other spending released last week. Yellen wants to halt what she described as an international “race to the bottom” by countries competing to lure corporations with lower taxes.

Biden’s plan to impose a 21% global minimum tax on foreign profits would be more robust than many of the proposals that have so far been discussed at the OECD. It’s not yet clear if the nearly 140 participants will be able to strike a deal by the self-imposed deadline this summer.

The Business Roundtable said in a statement on Monday night that while its members welcomed “a more level playing field for globally engaged U.S. companies,” the administration’s global minimum tax proposal “threatens to subject the U.S. to a major competitive disadvantage.”

Earlier in the day, three Senate Democrats, Ron Wyden of Oregon Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Mark Warner of Virginia put forth an alternative plan that included higher levies on offshore profits and stronger penalties for companies that move income outside the country to avoid paying taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Their proposal stops short of calling for any specific rate levels, and seeks feedback on the ideas as lawmakers work to draft legislation.

Yellen’s predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, walked away from the OECD talks because he wanted America’s system to qualify as the minimum tax.

With the change in White House control after November’s election, Yellen has been laying the groundwork for the minimum-tax proposal since shortly after taking office in late January, when she used her first bilateral talks with counterparts to discuss tax negotiations with France, Germany and the U.K.

She dropped a key demand in Trump-era negotiations over taxation of technology companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc., lifting a barrier that had raised transatlantic trade tensions and prevented an international deal combining minimum and digital tax issues. Yellen in February told her counterparts at a virtual meeting of Group of 20 finance officials that the U.S. is no longer calling for a so-called safe harbor rule that would allow U.S. tech companies to opt out of paying such a tax overseas.

Yellen, in her speech, criticized the strategy of President Donald Trump’s administration, decrying four years when the U.S. “isolated ourselves and retreated from the international order that we created.”

“America first must never mean America alone,” she said. “A lack of global leadership and engagement makes our institutions and economy vulnerable.”

This week, Yellen is participating in her first round of meetings as Treasury secretary during the spring IMF and World Bank meetings, being held virtually this year.

During the week, she will meet with finance ministers to discuss climate change, finalize a boost to IMF resources to help poor nations cope with Covid-19, Biden’s “Made in America tax Plan,” and attend bilateral meetings, including with her Canadian counterpart.

Fiscal Support

In her speech, the Treasury chief also called on other major economies “to continue a strong fiscal effort and avoid withdrawing support too early, to promote a strong recovery and help avoid the emergence of global imbalances.”

She highlighted the Biden administration’s plans for sustained economic support, with a $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan following the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill signed last month. She said 130 million relief payments have now been sent to individuals and families.

Four years ago, Trump’s newly sworn-in Treasury secretary, Mnuchin, shocked American allies during the administration’s first international meeting with an approach so unilateral that it extended to outright disengagement.

Mnuchin barely spoke a word during closed-door sessions in his first meetings with Group of 20 finance ministers in March 2017, held in Germany. He spoke up during a plenary session just once -- to urge the group to set aside any vows to avoid protectionism.

Yellen’s speech demonstrates a major about-face. “Credibility abroad begins with credibility at home,” she said Monday.

(Updates with Business Roundtable statement, senators’ proposal, starting in seventh paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook Rolling Out Dynamic Streaming Ads

    Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), a company heavily dependent on ad revenue, is launching a new, next-generation offering for its advertisers. On Monday, the social media giant announced Dynamic Ads for Streaming, a product that laser-targets the growing legion of streaming video service providers. "With Dynamic Ads for Streaming, when people see an ad for your service in their feed, they can swipe through the ad to see personalized, relevant titles they might be interested in, based on interests they've shown on Facebook and Instagram," the company wrote, referring to both its eponymous social networking site and its high-profile photo-sharing site.

  • Facebook Stock Is a Buy—and Could Gain 20%

    The social network has been beat up by controversy. But users and advertisers keep showing up. And now investors have a chance to buy a growth story on the cheap.

  • Richest New Yorkers Face Tax Hike Under Proposed Budget Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The richest New York City residents could soon face the highest combined state and city tax rates in the U.S.Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers have reached a tentative agreement to raise taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers as part of a roughly $200 billion budget deal expected to be announced as early as Monday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.If approved, state income-tax rates would temporarily increase to 9.65% from 8.82% for single filers earning more than $1 million, according to the person, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly because a final budget hasn’t been reached.New York City residents with income over that threshold would pay between 13.5% and 14.8%. That compares with 13.3% on income over $1 million in California, currently the highest in the nation, according to the Tax Foundation.Lawmakers were nearing a budget agreement that would increase corporate and income taxes by $4.3 billion a year with additional revenue going to fund aid for schools, undocumented immigrants and small businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. The Cuomo administration and legislative leaders didn’t respond to requests for comment.The embattled governor, who faces multiple claims of sexual harassment and allegations his office covered up Covid deaths, said on a call with reporters Monday he has reached a “conceptual agreement on all issues” with the legislature. Cuomo called the deal “the most complicated budget we’ve ever done.”New York lawmakers are the latest officials to target the wealthy in the wake of the economic devastation wrought by the Covid-19 crisis. That’s raised concerns that higher taxes could drive wealthy residents to places where they don’t have to pay as much -- such as Texas or Florida -- threatening city and state budgets.The pandemic has already seen a temporary migration of Americans out of New York, San Francisco and other big cities into second homes elsewhere. New York business leaders, as well as Cuomo himself, have warned that higher taxes on the wealthy could discourage workers from returning to the state after the pandemic is over and encourage companies to move out.“We fear that this tax on high earners will be a money loser for the state,” said Kathryn Wylde, president of business group Partnership for New York City, whose members include JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “They and their companies are setting up operations in Florida and other low tax states, which is going to result in both an economic loss for the city and a fiscal crisis for the state over the next few years,” Wylde said. Tax BracketsThe New York agreement would create two new tax brackets. Under the proposed plan, income between $5 million and $25 million would be taxed at 10.3% and income over $25 million would be taxed at 10.9%. The new rates would expire in 2027 under the proposed plan.Taxes have been one of the largest points of contention between the governor and the legislature. In his January budget proposal, Cuomo called for a $1.5 billion income tax increase. But that was before the state knew how much money it would receive from a federal aid package. New York will receive only $12.6 billion of the $15 billion in federal aid it sought, leaving a hole of nearly $2.5 billion, budget director Robert Mujica said last week.Leaders of the Senate and Assembly each discussed raising nearly $7 billion of revenue, which included proposals to increase income, estate and corporate taxes. The proposals include a 1% surcharge on capital gains income, a pied-a-terre levy and lifting the estate tax.“The revenue package that is under consideration is strong,” said state Senator John Liu, in an interview. “No one is completely happy with the budget package, which may be an indicator it’s a pretty good package.”Business leaders have lobbied the Cuomo administration and state lawmakers to resist raising taxes, arguing tax increases now would drive high earners out of the state -- and especially New York City -- while the economy struggles to recover from the pandemic.“We are entering an era of increased mobility, and the rise of remote work will mean that far more people vote with their feet. New York already has the nation’s highest tax burdens. Raising taxes on the state’s most mobile residents at a time of enhanced tax competition is a risky move, especially when tax revenues are currently stable,” said Jared Walczak, Vice President of State Projects at Center for State Tax Policy at the Tax Foundation, in an emailed statement.As more people already become less dependent on their central offices, the combination of state and city income taxes will heighten “the departure risk” of high earners who already support much of state spending, said Andrew Rein, president of the nonprofit Citizens Budget Commission, a New York fiscal watchdog.The proposed New York budget deal also includes $500 million in property tax relief intended for about 1.3 million New Yorkers who earn less than $250,000 a year, the person said.The agreement leaves in place prior middle-class tax cuts enacted in 2016, the person said. The personal income tax rate is set to drop in the 2021 tax year to 5.97% from 6.09% for individuals earning between $40,000 and $150,000 a year, and to 6.33% from 6.41% for people earning $150,000 to $300,000 a year.If a state budget isn’t adopted on Monday, or there isn’t an emergency appropriation passed, the paychecks of thousands of state workers, including health care and correctional facilities employees, could be delayed, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Friday.(Updates with comments from lawmakers, business groups)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Enjoy in Talks to Go Public Via Chicago Cubs Owner’s SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a startup that has operated mobile retail stores for companies including Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., BT Group Plc and Rogers Communications Inc., is in talks to go public through a merger with Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.The special purpose acquisition company is in discussions to raise equity to support a transaction that is set to value the combined entity at about $1.6 billion, one of the people said. As with all deals that aren’t yet finalized, terms could change and it’s possible talks could fall apart.Representatives for Marquee Raine and Enjoy didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Enjoy is led by Ron Johnson, a former Apple executive best known for creating its retail arm. It counts L Catterton’s LCH Partners, Riverwood Capital, Stamos Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Highland Capital and Oak Capital Management among its investors. Fareed Khan was named chief financial officer in February.Marquee Raine, backed by Raine Group, raised about $374 million in a December initial public offering. The SPAC is led by co-chairmen Tom Ricketts, owner of the Chicago Cubs; and Raine co-founder, partner and president Brandon Gardner; as well as co-CEOs Crane Kenney and Brett Varsov.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Supreme Court Overturns Oracle’s Copyright Win Over Google

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Alphabet Inc.’s Google didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system, sparing Google from what could have been a multibillion-dollar award.The 6-2 ruling, which overturns a victory for Oracle, marks a climax to a decade-old case that divided Silicon Valley and promised to reshape the rules for the software industry. Oracle was seeking as much as $9 billion.Alphabet rose 4.2% as of 12:42 p.m. in New York. Oracle was up 4.0%.The court said Google engaged in legitimate “fair use” when it put key aspects of Oracle’s Java programming language in the Android operating system. Writing for the court, Justice Stephen Breyer said Google used “only what was needed to allow users to put their accrued talents to work in a new and transformative program.”Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented. Justice Amy Coney Barrett didn’t take part in the case, which was argued before she joined the court.Each side contended the other’s position would undercut innovation. Oracle said that without strong copyright protection, companies would have less incentive to invest the large sums needed to create groundbreaking products.“The Google platform just got bigger and market power greater -- the barriers to entry higher and the ability to compete lower,” Oracle said after the ruling. “They stole Java and spent a decade litigating as only a monopolist can. This behavior is exactly why regulatory authorities around the world and in the United States are examining Google’s business practices.”Programming Short CutsGoogle called the decision “a victory for consumers, interoperability, and computer science.”“The decision gives legal certainty to the next generation of developers whose new products and services will benefit consumers,” Google’s chief legal officer Kent Walker said in a statement.At issue were pre-written directions known as application program interfaces, or APIs, which provide instructions for such functions as connecting to the internet or accessing certain types of files. By using those shortcuts, programmers don’t have to write code from scratch for every function in their software, or change it for every type of device.Oracle said the Java APIs were freely available to those who wanted to build applications that run on computers and mobile devices. But Oracle said it required companies to get a license if they wanted to use the shortcuts for a competing platform or to embed them in an electronic device.The Supreme Court didn’t address whether the code was eligible for copyright protection, an early point of contention. Instead, Breyer said that for this case the court would “assume, for argument’s sake, that the material was copyrightable.”That approach drew criticism from Thomas, who said in his dissenting opinion that the majority opinion is “wholly inconsistent with the substantial protection Congress gave to computer code.”Existential ThreatOracle said Google was facing an existential threat because its search engine -- the source of its advertising revenue -- wasn’t being used on smartphones. Google bought the Android mobile operating system in 2005 and copied Java code to attract developers but refused to take a license, Oracle contended.Thomas said that Google’s actions had a “disastrous effect on Oracle’s potential market” in the smartphone and wireless industry. Before Android, Amazon.com Inc. paid Oracle to embed the Java platform in its Kindle devices but later demanded a 97.5% discount on its license fee with Oracle after Android came out. Samsung Electronics Co.’s contract with Oracle dropped from $40 million to about $1 million, and Oracle wasn’t able to sign other contracts, he said.Google “made tens of billions of dollars, and established its position as the owner of the largest mobile operating system in the world,” Thomas wrote. “Despite this, the majority holds that this copying was fair use.”Breyer said that, though Google copied 11,500 lines of code, Google engineers wrote millions more.“Google, through Android, provided a new collection of tasks operating in a distinct and different computing environment,” Breyer wrote. “Those tasks were carried out through the use of new implementing code (that Google wrote) designed to operate within that new environment.”Divided CompaniesThe ruling is “the biggest copyright decision in a generation,” said copyright lawyer J. Michael Keyes of Dorsey & Whitney, who wasn’t involved in the case. The decision could lead to more disputes over software, and “we will see more copying, more cases, and more claims of fair use.”Tech companies including Mozilla Corp., Microsoft Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. supported Google. Media and entertainment businesses, which rely on strong copyright standards, backed Oracle, as did the Trump administration when the case was argued in October.The Computer & Communications Industry Association, whose members include Google, called the ruling “a win for interoperability, copyright principles and the future of innovation.”“The high court’s decision that fair use extends to the functional principles of computer code means companies can offer competing, interoperable products,” CCIA President Matt Schruers said in a statement.Oracle initially sued Google for copyright infringement in 2010. Since then, the case has worked its way up and down the legal system, spurring two jury trials and numerous appeals. The now-overturned appeals court decision had reversed a jury finding that Google’s copying was a legitimate fair use.The case is Google v. Oracle America, 18-956(Updates with Thomas comment in 15th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Strategas' Rosenberger on the Push for Corporate Tax Rate

    Apr.05 -- Strategas Securities Managing Director for Policy Research Courtney Rosenberger speaks to Bloomberg's Guy Johnson and Alix Steel about Janet Yellen's call for a global corporate tax rate and the pushback from the GOP on "Bloomberg Markets".

  • Facebook Option Traders Are Betting On An All-Time High Run

    Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) stock made a new all-time high Monday morning following seven months of sideways consolidation. The stock reached its last all-time high of $304.67 on Aug. 26, 2020. During a seven-week long tech rout in which Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock fell almost 20% from its all-time high and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock lost 40% of its value before beginning to rebound, Facebook has been a tech outlier, with its shares rising 20% over the last five weeks. Facebook option traders may be betting on a further move to the upside as the stock moves into new all-time high territory where there are no previous resistance zones. Related Link: Facebook Faces Internal Criticism Over Promoting China State Propaganda On Uyghurs: WSJ The Facebook Trades: At 9:30 a.m., Monday a trader executed a call block of 100 Facebook options with a $290 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $144,000 bullish bet for which the trader paid $14.40 per option contract. At 9:31 a.m., a trader executed a call block of 150 Facebook options with a $290 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $207,800 bullish bet for which the trader paid $13.85 per option contract. At 9:32 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 433 Facebook options with a $305 strike price expiring on April 9. The trade represented a $160,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $3.70 per option contract. At 9:32 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 928 Facebook options with a $305 strike price expiring on April 9. The trade represented a $361,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $3.89 per option contract. At 9:32 a.m., a trader executed a call block of 439 Facebook options with a $250 strike price expiring on April 9. The trade represented a $2.33-million bullish bet for which the trader paid $53 per option contract. The traders are collectively betting over $3.2 million that the share price of Facebook is going higher. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. When a block trade occurs, it indicates a hedge fund or institution has taken an options position. A block trade always involves large sizing and is typically handled by a blockhouse outside of the open market. Since block trades don’t occur on the open market, the large size of the trades doesn’t create volatility in the stock being traded. Like sweepers, blocktrades indicate “smart money” has entered a position. FB Price Action: Shares of Facebook were trading up 3.8% at $310.02 at last check. Related Link: Personal Data Of 533 Million Facebook Users Reportedly Made Available Online For Free See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChris Ramsay And Victory Square's Immersive Tech Team Up To Create Magical Experience© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Facebook Hits Record as Megacap Tech Stocks March Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. shares surged to a record Monday, with megacap Internet and technology stocks rallying amid optimism about the strong pace of economic growth.Shares of Facebook gained 3.4% to close at an all-time high of $308.91 as robust economic data on the service industries supported an advance in cyclical and growth-orientated industries, fueling the S&P 500 Index’s gain for a third day.The communication services and information technology sectors were among the strongest-performing stocks of the day. Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, rose 4.2% and also surged to a record. Among other notable tech gainers, Amazon.com rose 2.1%, Apple Inc. gained 2.4%, and Microsoft Corp. advanced 2.8% to an all-time high.Shares of tech behemoths have broadly performed well this year -- despite a rotation into value stocks -- amid a strong vaccine rollout in the U.S., stoking enthusiasm of rapid economic growth. Of the market’s biggest tech names, Amazon is the only one that hasn’t hit an intraday record in 2021.“This old guard of tech has real earnings power,” Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities said by phone. “The companies will clearly continue to be a part of our lives, and it is a very defensible move to get back into these names.”Facebook is scheduled to report first-quarter results later this month. Wall Street is expecting both earnings per share and revenue to rise more than 30%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Facebook’s recent gains came after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg downplayed the risk that the social-media company could see as a result of an upcoming change to Apple’s privacy policies. That issue was seen as a headwind, and a reason that Facebook warned of “significant uncertainty” in 2021 earlier this year.The company also got a positive mention in Barron’s over the weekend, which said Facebook is a “growth machine” and its stock could gain 20% if it returns to the average premium it’s traded at for the past five years.Wall Street OptimismAnalysts remain broadly positive on Facebook’s growth prospects, especially amid a recovery in the market for digital ads.“The digital world we’ve grown accustomed to over the last 12 months (and counting) may be stickier than expected, even amid loosening Covid restrictions,” wrote Citigroup Inc. analyst Nicholas Jones. Morgan Stanley recently touted Facebook’s valuation and fundamental strength, and forecast “sustained outsized growth.”Of the firms tracked by Bloomberg that cover Facebook, more than 85% recommend buying the stock, while fewer than 6% have a bearish rating. The average price target is $336, which implies upside of nearly 9%.“I have no problem being a buyer at all-time highs if the stock is at all-time highs for a reason, and I think the optimism surrounding these names is completely justified,” Hogan said.(Updates share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Tim Quast Likes CCIV, Eaton, Disney, Palantir Stock

    The special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) has caught the eye of Tim Quast, founder and CEO of Market Structure EDGE. The SPAC announced Feb. 22 that it's merging with Lucid Motors. "[The] sentiment has bottomed, so I look at this purely from a market structure standpoint and say, 'wow, this is very interesting now,'" Quast said Monday on Benzinga's PreMarket Prep show. "If you want to make money in something, you leave when sentiment has topped and begins to slide. Then you return when sentiment rises." Quast's Stock Ideas: The next stock on Quast's radar is Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN). "Sometimes you go where people aren't and you get your return there," he said, calling Eaton a "great stock to trade." When sentiment "ticks back over five, which it just did, that tends to be a great time to own it," he said. PreMarket Prep co-host Dennis Dick said he loves buying stocks near the highs. "If this thing can break out over that $142 [level], I think you are giving us some good ideas here this morning." Quast named The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) as another stock with short volume that shot up right at options expiration. Short volume is now below the trend and sentiment is ticking up, he said. "In terms of market structure, that looks appealing." Producer Spencer Israel asked Quast for an update on Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR). What is interesting about Palantir is "how difficult it has been for this stock to recover," Quast said. "At some point, money is coming back to this." For reference, the average hold time for one of Quast's trades is five days. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaA Bullish Take On The Palantir Stock ChartAfter The Recent Run In Steel, Pro Trader Expects Volatility In Stocks Like Nucor© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Sen. Barrasso: Biden administration ‘hiding’ migrant crisis from American public

    Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., tells ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ unaccompanied minors are ‘crammed in like sardines’ at the southern border.

  • Why Shortages of a $1 Chip Sparked Crisis in the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- To understand why the $450 billion semiconductor industry has lurched into crisis, a helpful place to start is a one-dollar part called a display driver.Hundreds of different kinds of chips make up the global silicon industry, with the flashiest ones from Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp. going for $100 apiece to more than $1,000. Those run powerful computers or the shiny smartphone in your pocket. A display driver is mundane by contrast: Its sole purpose is to convey basic instructions for illuminating the screen on your phone, monitor or navigation system.The trouble for the chip industry -- and increasingly companies beyond tech, like automakers -- is that there aren’t enough display drivers to go around. Firms that make them can’t keep up with surging demand so prices are spiking. That’s contributing to short supplies and increasing costs for liquid crystal display panels, essential components for making televisions and laptops, as well as cars, airplanes and high-end refrigerators.“It’s not like you can just make do. If you have everything else, but you don’t have a display driver, then you can’t build your product,” says Stacy Rasgon, who covers the semiconductor industry for Sanford C. Bernstein.Now the crunch in a handful of such seemingly insignificant parts -- power management chips are also in short supply, for example -- is cascading through the global economy. Automakers like Ford Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG have already scaled back production, leading to estimates for more than $60 billion in lost revenue for the industry this year.The situation is likely to get worse before it gets better. A rare winter storm in Texas knocked out swaths of U.S. production. A fire at a key Japan factory will shut the facility for a month. Samsung Electronics Co. warned of a “serious imbalance” in the industry, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said it can’t keep up with demand despite running factories at more than 100% of capacity.“I have never seen anything like this in the past 20 years since our company’s founding,” said Jordan Wu, co-founder and chief executive officer of Himax Technologies Co., a leading supplier of display drivers. “Every application is short of chips.”The chip crunch was born out of an understandable miscalculation as the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. When Covid-19 began spreading from China to the rest of the world, many companies anticipated people would cut back as times got tough.“I slashed all my projections. I was using the financial crisis as the model,” says Rasgon. “But demand was just really resilient.”People stuck at home started buying technology -- and then kept buying. They purchased better computers and bigger displays so they could work remotely. They got their kids new laptops for distance learning. They scooped up 4K televisions, game consoles, milk frothers, air fryers and immersion blenders to make life under quarantine more palatable. The pandemic turned into an extended Black Friday onlinepalooza.Automakers were blindsided. They shut factories during the lockdown while demand crashed because no one could get to showrooms. They told suppliers to stop shipping components, including the chips that are increasingly essential for cars.Then late last year, demand began to pick up. People wanted to get out and they didn’t want to use public transportation. Automakers reopened factories and went hat in hand to chipmakers like TSMC and Samsung. Their response? Back of the line. They couldn’t make chips fast enough for their still-loyal customers.Himax’s Jordan Wu is in the middle of the tech industry’s tempest. On a recent March morning, the bespectacled 61-year-old agreed to meet at his Taipei office to discuss the shortages and why they are so challenging to resolve. He was eager enough to talk that interview was scheduled for the same morning Bloomberg News requested it, with two of his staff joining in person and another two dialing in by phone. He wore a mask throughout the interview, speaking carefully and articulately.Wu founded Himax in 2001 with his brother Biing-seng, now the company’s chairman. They started out making driver ICs (for integrated circuits), as they’re known in the industry, for notebook computers and monitors. They went public in 2006 and grew with the computer industry, expanding into smartphones, tablets and touch screens. Their chips are now used in scores of products, from phones and televisions to automobiles.Wu explained that he can’t make more display drivers by pushing his workforce harder. Himax designs display drivers and then has them manufactured at a foundry like TSMC or United Microelectronics Corp. His chips are made on what’s artfully called “mature node” technology, equipment at least a couple generations behind the cutting-edge processes. These machines etch lines in silicon at a width of 16 nanometers or more, compared with 5 nanometers for high-end chips.​​The bottleneck is that these mature chip-making lines are running flat out. Wu says the pandemic drove such strong demand that manufacturing partners can’t make enough display drivers for all the panels that go into computers, televisions and game consoles -- plus all the new products that companies are putting screens into, like refrigerators, smart thermometers and car-entertainment systems.There’s been a particular squeeze in driver ICs for automotive systems because they’re usually made on 8-inch silicon wafers, rather than more advanced 12-inch wafers. Sumco Corp., one of the leading wafer manufacturers, reported production capacity for 8-inch equipment lines was about 5,000 wafers a month in 2020 -- less than it was in 2017.No one is building more mature-node manufacturing lines because it doesn’t make economic sense. The existing lines are fully depreciated and fine-tuned for almost perfect yields, meaning basic display drivers can be made for less than a dollar and more advanced versions for not much more. Buying new equipment and starting off at lower yields would mean much higher expenses.“Building new capacity is too expensive,” Wu says. Peers like Novatek Microelectronics Corp., also based in Taiwan, have the same constraints.That shortfall is showing up in a spike in LCD prices. A 50-inch LCD panel for televisions doubled in price between January 2020 and this March. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Matthew Kanterman projects that LCD prices will keep rising at least until the third quarter. There is a “a dire shortage” of display driver chips, he said.Aggravating the situation is a lack of glass. Major glass makers reported accidents at their production sites, including a blackout at a Nippon Electric Glass Co.’s factory in December and an explosion at AGC Fine Techno Korea’s factory in January. Production will likely remain constrained at least through summer this year, display consultancy DSCC Co-founder Yoshio Tamura said.On April 1, I-O Data Device Inc., a major Japanese computer peripherals maker, raised the price of their 26 LCD monitors by 5,000 yen on average, the biggest increase since they began selling the monitors two decades ago. A spokeswoman said the company can’t make any profit without the increases due to rising costs for components.All of this has been a boon to Himax’s business. Sales are surging and its stock price has tripled since November.But the CEO isn’t celebrating. His whole business is built around giving customers what they want, so his inability to meet their requests at such a critical time is frustrating. He doesn’t expect the crunch, especially for automotive components, to end any time soon.“We have not reached a position where we can see the light at the end of tunnel yet,” Wu said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Harvey Weinstein has appealed his rape conviction and is asking for a new trial

    Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York and faces more charges in Los Angeles.

  • Malaysia's former prime minister is appealing his conviction for his involvement in the 1MDB financial scandal

    Razak claims he was "misled" by his 1MDB partner Jho Low.

  • Arkansas' governor vetoes the state's anti-trans bill that would have made treatment for trans youth a felony

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the bill "extreme," an "overreach," and said it would harm trans youth. It would have been the US' first anti-trans bill.

  • What are the Panthers’ chances of success in trying to find their QB in the NFL draft?

    A variety of factors can contribute to early round quarterbacks — and the teams selecting them — succeeding in the NFL.

  • Bucs' Carlton Davis apologizes after using anti-Asian slur he thought meant 'lame'

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis tweeted a word used as an anti-Asian slur. He said it has a different meaning in South Florida.

  • Google v Oracle: Supreme Court declares Google's code copying fair

    The US Supreme Court has handed Google a major win in a decade-long battle over copied code.

  • Garland shines as Cavaliers beat Spurs, end 5-game skid

    Darius Garland scored a career-high 37 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-101 on Monday night to snap a five-game skid. Collin Sexton added 22 points for Cleveland. Isaiah Hartenstein scored a season-high 16, and Taurean Prince finished with 14.

  • Facebook freezes Maduro's page over Covid claim

    Venezuela's president will not be able to post for 30 days for disinformation over a herbal remedy.

  • Bangladeshis stock up before lockdown

    Bangladeshis rushed to the markets and hospitals the weekend before a week-long nationwide lockdown starting on Monday (April 5), as coronavirus cases soar.Markets were thronging with last minute shoppers on Saturday (April 3) as families scramble to stock up for the week.