Yellen: Failure to raise debt limit would be 'catastrophic'

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Treasury Department. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Treasury Department. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Treasury Department, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
  • Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Treasury Department, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)
  • Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Treasury Department, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Treasury Department. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
1 / 6

Senate Yellen

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Treasury Department. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARTIN CRUTSINGER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a congressional panel Wednesday that failing to raise the federal debt ceiling would have “catastrophic consequences” that could bring on a financial crisis.

Testifying before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Yellen said in response to questions that it is important Congress not delay in dealing with the debt limit, which has been suspended for the past two years.

That suspension is due to expire on July 31, when the limit will go back into effect at the level of debt at that time. The debt subject to the limit currently stands at $28.3 trillion. It has risen sharply over the past year as Congress has approved trillions of dollars in support packages to combat a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., asked Yellen what would occur if Congress were to fail to either raise the debt ceiling or suspend it for a period of time so that the government could keep borrowing to meet its obligations, including making interest payments on the national debt.

Failure to make those debt payments would result in the federal government defaulting on its debt obligations, something that has never occurred in U.S. history. A standoff on raising the debt ceiling in 2011 resulted in a first-ever downgrade on a portion of the federal government's AAA-bond rating by the Standard & Poor's rating agency.

Yellen said defaulting on the national debt should be regarded as “unthinkable” because it would have “absolutely catastrophic consequences” that could precipitate a financial crisis.

“I would plead with Congress simply to protect the full faith and credit of the United States” by addressing the issue before the July 31 deadline.

The Treasury Department is able to use bookkeeping maneuvers, such as temporarily disinvesting government pension accounts, to keep the government from broaching the debt limit. But those measures can only buy a limited amount of time.

Yellen said she could not give an estimate for how long the emergency measures might last. Outside groups have estimated that the Treasury's emergency measures would likely be exhausted by sometime this fall.

Yellen said it is hard to make an accurate forecast because of the large amount of uncertainty caused by the pandemic regarding payment flows and revenue collections.

She said it is possible Treasury could reach a point where it would be unable to pay the government's bills as soon as August, when Congress is scheduled to be out for its summer recess.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Young brothers missing for 5 days may be with mom who doesn’t have custody, NC cops say

    One of the boys is 3 years old and the other turns 2 next month.

  • Eisai's drug for Alzheimer's with Biogen gets breakthrough status in U.S

    The drug works in a similar manner to Biogen's Aduhelm, which was approved earlier this month. It removes sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in the earlier stages of Alzheimer's in order to stave off its impact, including memory loss and the inability to take care of oneself.

  • Ohio ends incentive lottery with mixed vaccination results

    Ohio, the state that launched the national movement to offer millions of dollars in incentives to boost vaccination rates, planned to conclude its program Wednesday — still unable to crack the 50% vaccination threshold. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s May 12 announcement of the incentive program had the desired effect, leading to a 43% boost in state vaccination numbers over the previous week. “Clearly the impact went down after that second week,” DeWine acknowledged Wednesday.

  • One building, two worlds: Bridging stubborn gap in Congress

    Joe Lieberman was back on Capitol Hill on Tuesday testifying in support of the Democratic push for Washington, D.C., statehood. Then he met privately with Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of the many Republicans who fiercely oppose such a move. It was a classic agenda for Lieberman, the former Democratic — and later independent — senator from Connecticut who made his reputation building relationships with Republicans.

  • Biogen working to speed up confirmatory study for approved Alzheimer's drug

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug on June 7 using its accelerated approval pathway, which requires a study to confirm the drug works as intended, and gave a deadline of nine years ending 2029 for the trial. The FDA approved the drug - despite strong objection of its own expert advisory panel - for all patients with Alzheimer's, although Aduhelm has only been tested for patients in the early stages of the disease. Biogen and its partner said they were engaging with U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to help provide patients across a spectrum of financial situations access to the drug.

  • Former DNC chair Perez announces bid for Maryland governor

    Tom Perez, a former Democratic National Committee chairman, on Wednesday announced he was running for governor in his home state of Maryland in a bid to succeed outgoing Governor Larry Hogan, a popular Republican who cannot run again because of term limits. In an online video announcing his candidacy, Perez vowed to build a Maryland where all residents have access to quality education, affordable healthcare and a good job. Perez is the ninth Democrat to announce his candidacy for governor while two Republicans are in the running to succeed Hogan, who has served as Maryland's governor since 2015.

  • Biden ousts housing finance chief after U.S. Supreme Court ruling

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday fired the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency who had been appointed by his predecessor Donald Trump, acting hours after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded presidential powers to make it easier to oust the agency chief. The court also nixed separate claims brought by shareholders of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac - both overseen by the FHFA - challenging a 2012 agreement between the agency and the Treasury Department arising from the government's rescue of the mortgage finance firms following the 2008 financial crisis.

  • Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment

    Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment

  • Elizabeth Olsen says she had an 'awful' audition for 'Game Of Thrones'

    The actress is now best known as Scarlet Witch in Marvel - but once tried her luck as Mother of Dragons in Westeros.

  • U.S. appeals court puts on hold overturning of California assault weapon ban

    A three-judge panel in the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay of U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez's June 4 order, after California officials had appealed the federal judge's decision to strike down the ban on assault-style weapons. California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who had appealed against the decision to overturn the ban, said the state's assault weapons laws would remain in effect while appellate proceedings continue. Benitez, of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, had overturned the ban, describing it as a "failed experiment" and prompting scathing criticism from the state's governor and attorney general.

  • Cole's strikeouts, spin rate down, Royals rally past Yanks

    Gerrit Cole walked off the mound slowly after the first inning, expecting to be stopped by umpires searching for banned sticky substances. Cole's explosive fastball was missing and his spin rate dropped as he pitched for the first time since Major League Baseball’s crackdown on grip enhancers began. O'Hearn, a 27-year-old playing his first major league game in three weeks following a stint at Triple-A Omaha, homered off Cole in the fourth and hit an infield single that tied the score 3-all in the eighth.

  • Arizona House Dems refused to show up to the floor, blocking the state GOP from advancing a budget that included a tax cut to benefit the wealthy

    The move by Arizona Democrats follows Texas legislators who staged a dramatic walkout to block a GOP-backed bill restricting voting rights last month.

  • Biden fires Trump-appointed top housing regulator after being given authority by Supreme Court

    President Joe Biden has fired the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency after the Supreme Court handed him the power to do so on Wednesday.

  • Right-Wingers Who Demanded Kamala Harris Visit the Border Are Now Mad She’s Going

    Fox NewsRepublican officials and right-wing media stars have lobbed withering and unrelenting criticism at Vice President Kamala Harris for not visiting the southern U.S. border after President Joe Biden tapped her to lead up the administration’s response to the migrant crisis.However, now that she announced that she plans to go to the border on Friday, many of those same conservatives are angry over her visit, calling it a “complete mistake” and complaining that she is not going to where they b

  • Mystery of Top Chinese Spymaster’s Rumored Defection Gets Weirder

    ReutersBy Matthew Brazil and Jeff SteinWhere is Dong Jingwei?Rumors that China’s top counterintelligence official had defected to the United States last February reached fever pitch over the weekend, propelled largely by unfounded reports in anticommunist and pro-Trump circles that Dong had brought with him evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic had originated in a leak from a virology lab in Wuhan, not from an animal source.The Wuhan lab leak theory has not been proven. The vast majority of resear

  • Trump's obsessive rants about the 2020 election have driven away his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, report says

    Ivanka and Kushner have conspicuously stepped back from Trump's inner circle partly over Trump's obsession on the past, CNN reports.

  • U.S. seizes Iranian news sites under unclear circumstances

    The takedowns come as world powers scramble to resurrect Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal.

  • 80 years ago, Hitler picked a fight that may have cost him World War II

    Before dawn on June 22, 1941, Nazi Germany launched the largest invasion in the history of warfare and a battle that may have cost it the war.

  • U.K. denies Russia fired warning shots at destroyer in Black Sea

    Russia's defense ministry claimed Wednesday that a Russian warship and fighter jet fired "warning" shots at the British Royal Navy’s HMS Defender destroyer for encroaching on waters near Crimea in the Black Sea.The latest: The U.K.'s ministry of defense disputed that any warning shots were fired, saying in a statement, "We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity."Stay on top of the latest m

  • Taiwan pulled its trade officials from Hong Kong after the city demanded they sign a document professing their commitment to the 'One China' principle

    Hong Kong made signing the document a prerequisite for visa renewal, requiring all eight Taiwanese officials stationed in the city to sign it.