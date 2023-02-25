Yellen Notes Inflation Problem But Still Sees Soft Landing Path

Yellen Notes Inflation Problem But Still Sees Soft Landing Path
Viktoria Dendrinou
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said inflation continues to be a problem even as she reiterated her conviction that there is a path for it to come down while maintaining a strong labor market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Yellen’s comments come after data on Friday showed the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauges unexpectedly accelerated in January and consumer spending surged after a year-end slump, adding pressure on policymakers to keep ratcheting up interest rates.

“Inflation continues to be a problem,” Yellen told Bloomberg News in an interview in Bengaluru, India, where she’s attending talks of the world’s top finance officials. “The data we’ve seen suggests it’s not yet under control, but it’s come down.”

Yellen signaled her outlook didn’t change after the latest price reading, especially given month-to-month volatility and the fact that inflation expectations remain well-contained.

She stuck to her view that a soft landing continued to be possible due to the strength of the labor market and the absence of the kind of stresses for households or the financial sector that have preceded past downturns.

“I do believe that that’s possible and it’s what I hope the economy will experience and I don’t see any clear signs at this point that that possibility is becoming more remote,” Yellen said.

Strong Start

Recent indicators have shown a strong start for the economy in 2023, with job growth, retail sales and service-sector activity all accelerating in January.

The resilient spending and stubborn inflation suggest the Fed’s path to taming prices and demand will be bumpier and longer than data for late 2022 had previously indicated.

Friday’s figures, which showed the personal consumption expenditures price index rose 5.4% from a year earlier in January, underscore the risks of persistently high inflation. Stocks fell on Wall Street and bond yields rose Friday.

Resilient consumer spending paired with the exceptional strength of the labor market will make it more difficult for the Fed to get inflation to its 2% goal.

“Probably the supply-demand imbalances in the labor market need to diminish somewhat,” Yellen said.

Yellen’s remarks come on the back of two days of meetings of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs in Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore, where she sounded more positive about the state of the world economy than a few months ago.

She said ending the war in Ukraine is the most important thing for the global economy and warned such risks could also affect the outlook at home.

“Some of those same global forces apply to the US, and food, energy prices, impacts of the war,” she said. “But also we’re in the phase of tightening monetary policy to address inflation.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • NYC Subways Need Hochul Funding Plan to Avoid ‘Ugly’ Cuts, MTA Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City’s mass-transit system may finally achieve long-term financial stability and wipe out estimated deficits if state lawmakers approve boosting a payroll tax on certain businesses.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Po

  • Ukraine Latest: Millions Settle Abroad; Russia Low on Drones

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar PeaksThe second year of Russia’s invasion has started much as the first year ended: air raid alerts sounded across Ukraine on Saturday mornin

  • IMF flags debt restructuring hurdles, says banning crypto should be an option

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Group of 20 (G20) nations have some disagreements over restructuring debt for distressed economies, the chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Saturday, adding that banning private cryptocurrencies should be an option. India's G20 presidency comes as its South Asian neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan are seeking urgent IMF funds due to an economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. China, the world's largest bilateral creditor, urged the group of big economies on Friday to conduct a fair, objective and in-depth analysis of the causes of global debt issues as clamour grows for lenders to take a large haircut, or accept losses, on loans.

  • 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini says stocks and bonds will suffer for years to come as inflation hovers close to 6%

    Wall Street's "Dr. Doom" has urged investors to stay away from traditional assets like stocks and bonds, and look to alternatives to hedge risk.

  • JPMorgan should reveal more about CEO Dimon's role in Epstein accounts -U.S. Virgin Islands

    JPMorgan Chase & Co should disclose more about Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's role in business decisions related to Jeffrey Epstein, the U.S. Virgin Islands said in its lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding in the financier's sex trafficking. In a Thursday filing in Manhattan federal court, the U.S. Virgin Islands said JPMorgan's wrongful conduct continued at least until August 2019, when Epstein killed himself. But it said JPMorgan has agreed to provide relevant documents for Dimon only through 2014, and should provide documents for the next five years.

  • Yellen says U.S. inflation fight 'not a straight line' after price rise data

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Saturday that new U.S. data showing inflation jumped unexpectedly in January signals that the fight against inflation "is not a straight line" and more work is needed. In an interview with Reuters at a G20 finance leaders meeting in India, Yellen rejected arguments from some economists that a recession or significantly higher unemployment was needed for the Federal Reserve to win its inflation fight, sticking to her view that inflation still can be brought down while maintaining a strong labor market. The strongest U.S. consumer spending data in nearly two years on Friday showed that the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE), jumped unexpectedly in January, calling into question whether the Fed remains behind in its inflation fight.

  • The Fed is 'behind yet again' as hot inflation data signals bad news for stocks, bonds and economy, Mohamed El-Erian says

    "I think even this word 'disinflation' can't be said anymore. Inflation is heading the wrong way," Mohamed El-Erian told Bloomberg TV on Friday.

  • Warner Bros Discovery sues Paramount over 'South Park' streaming rights

    The rights to stream "South Park," the popular animated comedy featuring foul-mouthed children, is the subject of a new lawsuit where Warner Bros Discovery Inc is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages from Paramount Global. In a complaint filed on Friday in a New York state court in Manhattan, Warner said it paid Paramount and "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone more than $500 million in 2019 for the exclusive right to stream 333 episodes domestically on HBO Max, including the forthcoming seasons 24 to 26. Warner said that after being told in 2020 it would not receive 10 new episodes, representing season 24, because the COVID-19 pandemic had halted production, the "South Park" creators began producing other content, while Paramount prepared to launch its own Paramount+ streaming service.

  • Why Jill Biden is visiting Namibia and Kenya

    US First Lady Jill Biden is currently in Namibia for a two-day visit. She landed in Windhoek—the capital—on Feb. 22, and will proceed to Kenya on Feb. 24. This is her sixth visit to Africa.

  • White House press secretary slips up, calls Biden 'President Obama'

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday briefly forgot who was serving in the White House, referring to President Biden as "President Obama."

  • This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum Dip as Crypto Market Sheds $58B

    Crypto appears to be shedding much of its new year gains, with Bitcoin and Ethereum each posting hefty losses on the week.

  • Wingstop CEO on why prices remain low—and his company's sales high.

    Wingstop stock rocketed to a record-high on Wednesday. The boost came as fourth quarter earnings exceeded analysts’ expectations and enthusiasm mounted for the company’s new chicken sandwich line.

  • Elon Musk Shares Update And Mind-Blowing Tesla Cybertruck Video

    The eight-second video, which has already been viewed more than 15.5 million times in a few hours on Twitter, confirms that the vehicle is intended to be futuristic.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse Goes South In A Hurry

    The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”

  • Musk Names the Person Who He Says Pushes the Russia-Ukraine War (It's Not Putin)

    Tesla's CEO, who supplies satellite internet to Ukraine, accuses a U.S. diplomat of warmongering.

  • These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

    The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the…

  • 'We should be able to do the same': Stop getting frustrated with politicians who make millions by investing in stocks — consider copying their trades instead. These are 2 new ways to do it

    If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Here's the Attention George Santos Ordered With His AR-15 Stunt

    A bill to make the mass shooter's gun of choice the 'National Gun of America' might seem sick, but it's mostly a symptom of nihilist politics. They don't really care—about anything.

  • Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from Ukraine soon, says Ukraine’s spy chief

    Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine soon, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde on Feb. 22.