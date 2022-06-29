Yellen to participate in July 4 naturalization ceremony -Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on July 4 will participate in a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony for 52 people from 42 countries, including members of the U.S. military, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Yellen will deliver remarks and congratulate the new U.S. citizens during the Independence Day ceremony at Mount Vernon, the Virginia estate of first U.S. president George Washington, a Treasury spokesperson said.

Yellen has called for increased immigration as a way to help reduce an acute U.S. labor shortage and ease inflation pressures.

Kimberly Zanotti, director of the USCIS Washington Field Office, is scheduled to preside over the ceremony and administer the Oath of Allegiance to the naturalized citizens. The candidates are from countries on all major continents, including Afghanistan, Canada, China, Ukraine, Australia, Kenya and Colombia.

(Reporting by David Lawder)