Yellen, Powell say more needed to promote recovery

  • FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a virtual roundtable with participants from Black Chambers of Commerce across the country to discuss the American Rescue Plan in Washington. Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell say more needs to be done to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic and promote a full economic recovery. The two officials struck upbeat notes on the future of the economy in their prepared testimony Tuesday, March 23, before the House Financial Services Committee while cautioning that the economy still needs help. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen say more needs to be done to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic and promote a full economic recovery. The two officials struck upbeat notes on the future of the economy in their prepared testimony Tuesday, March 23, 2021 before the House Financial Services Committee while cautioning that the economy still needs help. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
1 / 2

Powell Yellen Congress

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a virtual roundtable with participants from Black Chambers of Commerce across the country to discuss the American Rescue Plan in Washington. Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell say more needs to be done to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic and promote a full economic recovery. The two officials struck upbeat notes on the future of the economy in their prepared testimony Tuesday, March 23, before the House Financial Services Committee while cautioning that the economy still needs help. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARTIN CRUTSINGER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell say more must be done to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic and to promote a full economic recovery.

While both struck upbeat notes about the future of the economy in prepared testimony Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee, they also warned that the economy needs help.

It marked the first joint appearance by the two economic leaders in their current jobs and it was Yellen's first congressional appearance since taking over as Treasury secretary.

Yellen thanked Congress for passing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was approved with only Democratic support. All Republicans in the House and Senate opposed the measure.

“With the passage of the Rescue Plan, I am confident that people will reach the other side of this pandemic with the foundations of their lives intact,” Yellen said. “And I believe they will be met there by a growing economy. In fact, I think we may see a return to full employment next year.”

The economy fell into a deep recession a year ago and though it began to mend by summer, nearly 10 million of the jobs lost have not been recovered.

Powell testified that a recovery is far from complete, so the Fed will “continue to provide the economy the support it needs for as long as it takes.”

The Fed will “not lose sight of the millions of Americans who are still hurting, including lower wage workers in the services sector, African Americans, Hispanics and other minoirty groups that have been especially hard hit,” Powell said.

The Fed kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 0% to 0.25% at its meeting last week and even though it significantly boosted its economic forecast, it continued to signal that its benchmark rate would remain unchanged through 2023.

Under the March 2020 COVID-19 relief law, the Treasury secretary and Fed chairman are required to testify before Congress on a quarterly basis to provide updates. Powell and Yellen will appear Wednesday before the Senate Banking Committee.

Yellen on Tuesday pledged a rapid rollout from the Treasury of the new relief plan. She noted that within the first week after the legislation was signed into law, the Treasury and the IRS have distributed more than 90 million direct payments which provide $1,400 to qualifying individuals.

Yellen said since she took office two months ago, she has been focused on making sure that relief gets quickly to the areas of greatest need such as the “smallest small businesses, which are disproportionately owned by women and people of color.”

Yellen said the Paycheck Protection Program which was created by last year's legislation often did not reach the smallest businesses. She said Treasury was working with the Small Business Administration to “tweak” how the program is implemented so that the loans, which the government forgives if businesses don't lay off their workers, can reach millions more microbusinesses, especially those in rural and low-income areas.

The new relief package will also provide more than $30 billion to help renters and homeowners at risk of being evicted, Yellen said. She said the Trump administration had put in place rules that required tenants and landlords to provide a large amount of documentation to get rental assistance, documentation that the Biden administration is reducing.

“We're cutting through the red tape for them, while still taking reasonable steps to prevent fraud and abuse,” Yellen said.

Recommended Stories

  • There's No Stopping Apple's iPhone "Supercycle," Says Analyst

    The massive demand for iPhone 12s was reported in Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) blowout first quarter, the tech giant's first-ever $100 billion quarter. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives told investors in a research note that after checking into Apple channels, he discovered builds for the current quarter continue at a blistering rate -- between 56 million and 62 million -- without any letup in demand. Factoring in Friday's closing price at a penny under $120, this would mean Apple has 46% upside still possible.

  • Boston Beer Stock Could Rise Even More. How to Play It With Options.

    Growth stocks have long provided extraordinary returns and mostly transparent earnings streams—but investors no longer seem to care. Growth stocks are increasingly being sold by investors, who are reinvesting the proceeds in battered stocks that could benefit from the reopening of the U.S. economy made possible by the Covid-19 vaccine. Bonnie Herzog, a Goldman Sachs analyst, recently advised clients in a research note that Boston Beer stock was trading 45 points below its three-year historical premium to the S&P 500 index.

  • Fed's Kaplan says he is among policymakers expecting rate hike in 2022

    (Reuters) -Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday that he is among the policymakers expecting the central bank could start raising rates as soon as next year. As more people are vaccinated against the coronavirus and the economy continues to improve with the help of generous fiscal stimulus, including a $1.9 trillion aid package signed into law this month, Kaplan said he would be an early advocate for scaling back monetary support. "I have a forecast for removing accommodation that’s more aggressive than the median" Fed official forecast, Kaplan said during an interview with CNBC.

  • Wealth managers still in crypto 'education mode', Fidelity says

    Most wealth managers and financial advisors are still in "education mode" on cryptocurrencies but demand for the emerging asset class among larger investors has grown, the boss of Fidelity Investments' institutional arm said on Tuesday. While some advisors and investment firms managing the fortunes of wealthy people have grown "sophisticated" and "comfortable" with cryptocurrencies, most are still getting to grips with the technology, Mike Durbin said. "They know what they are doing, and more importantly their end investor base also knows what they are doing - but the vast majority are still in the education mode," he added in an interview at Reuters Digital Assets Week.

  • Biden's Next $3 Trillion Effort Would Be Gamechanger for Parents

    What we know so far about the president's follow-up to the American Rescue Plan Act suggests that American parents are going to win big.

  • Yellen, Powell to Face Deficit, Inflation Fears at Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will enter a heatedly partisan arena on Tuesday to kick off two days of congressional hearings assessing the economic policy response to the Covid-19 crisis.Less than two weeks after President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that failed to win a single Republican vote in Congress, the hearings will feature lawmakers positioning over the impact of the package and plans for the next one. Biden’s advisers are preparing a long-term program that could be as much as $3 trillion, though no decisions have been made, people familiar with the talks said Monday.Yellen is expected not only to highlight the improved economic outlook and dramatic expansion in help to households from the bill, but also telegraph the need for more spending -- partly paid for with higher taxes. The administration is now working on a longer-term support program for the economy, and Democrats may use the hearings to advocate inclusion for their preferred measures.GOP members will assail the Democrats for piling on debt for a far-left agenda at a time when an economic rebound was already under way -- risking a spike in inflation. Powell, meantime, will be looking to stay out of the political crossfire, while repeating his pledge to hold off on tightening monetary policy until deep into the recovery.“I suspect there will be lots of questions on the sustainability of deficits and the debt -- and ‘aren’t the deficits and debt big problems that will come back to haunt the United States?’” said Seth Carpenter, chief U.S. economist at UBS Group AG.Yellen’s already made her answer clear, repeatedly saying over the past two months that the U.S. can afford to borrow more with interest rates historically low. Expect her to point out that despite much higher debt, the cost to service those obligations is the same is it was in 2007.Powell’s take has been to set aside addressing debt sustainability for now. He said last month that “the time to prioritize those concerns is when we’re close to full employment, when the taxes are rolling in and we can do it without so much pain.”The duo testify before the House Financial Services Committee at noon Tuesday and the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The appearances are required by the March 2020 Cares Act, which gave the Treasury and Fed hundreds of billions of dollars of firepower to fight the crisis.Treasuries advanced on Tuesday ahead of the hearing, with 10-year yields at 1.63% as of 7:23 a.m. in New York, compared with the 14-month high of 1.75% hit last week. Questions from lawmakers could range widely. The following are some of the items to expect.Economy Bouncing BackYellen and Powell will repeat their assessments that the U.S. is bouncing back nicely from a devastating shock, thanks to fiscal and monetary policy support, but also flag that it has not fully recovered.“While we’re seeing signs of recovery, we should be clear-eyed about the hole we’re digging out of: The country is still down nearly 10 million jobs from its pre-pandemic peak,” Yellen said in her opening remarks, which were released Monday evening.New Fed projections point to 6.5% GDP growth this year, with unemployment seen falling to 4.5% by year’s end. Still, more than 9 million Americans remain out of work and the Covid-19 virus has not yet been contained.Yellen also gave credit to lawmakers for passing the third massive stimulus bill in a year. “I am confident that people will reach the other side of this pandemic with the foundations of their lives intact,” she said in the prepared remarks.Aid Disbursement UpdateYellen may be asked for fresh numbers on how much money has been delivered so far under Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Last week, the Treasury reported it had disbursed $242 billion of the $442 billion it expects to send to individuals under the law. Lawmakers will also be keen to hear when aid for state, local, territorial and tribal governments will be released.State Tax CutsYellen may also get pressed by Republicans over whether new relief will limit the ability of state governments to cut taxes. The law doesn’t explicitly bar states from cutting taxes but does prohibit them from using federal aid to offset tax cuts.Asked during a phone briefing Thursday how the Treasury will enforce the law if states shift money within their budgets, department officials said the agency is in the process of crafting rules that will explain how the restrictions work.Inflation Fear and MarketsBoth Yellen and Powell may be asked about inflation fears, with critics saying that ultra stimulative fiscal and monetary policy settings run the risk of a surge in consumer prices. The sharp selloff in longer-dated Treasuries this quarter has only amplified those concerns.Related: Treasuries Bull Market That Began in 1981 Has Finally EndedEach key policy maker has predicted that a jump in prices, especially compared with depressed levels a year ago, will prove temporary. Last week, Powell said he expected a “pop” in inflation measures beginning this month, but said it would be a “one-time sort of bulge in prices.”Interest RatesDemocrats will also be happy to hear Powell repeat the Fed’s commitment to ultra-easy monetary policy. Watch for the Fed chief to repeat that the central bank won’t act on forecasts of inflation, but only on hard data points showing that the economy is back to full employment and there’s sustained achievement of the 2% target for price gains.“The recovery is far from complete, so, at the Fed, we will continue to provide the economy the support that it needs for as long as it takes,” Powell said in testimony prepared for delivery Tuesday.Build Back BetterThe Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers are moving forward on a long-term economic package that could total up to $3 trillion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, though they cautioned that no decision had been made. The program will feature a range of initiatives from infrastructure and combating climate change to increasing subsidies for child and elder care, strengthening workers’ rights and expanding Obamacare.Read More: Biden Team Weighs Next Economic Plan of Up to $3 TrillionDemocratic lawmakers may ask for each policy makers’ thoughts on their favored measures for inclusion. Powell almost certainly will seek to avoid comment, as he did in hearings last month -- a contrast to his repeated calls last year for more fiscal support to fight the impact of the pandemic.“You’ve seen him pivot already,” said Julia Coronado, a former Fed economist and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. “Last year he was pleading with them” for more spending. “This year he’s saying, ‘I can’t say anything.’”Financial RegulationThe Biden administration has signaled interest in tightening scrutiny of big banks. Separate discussions are already underway at the Treasury about reforming the structure of the market for U.S. Treasuries in order to make it more resilient -- after the episode in March 2020 when trading nearly seized up amid an investor flight to cash, forcing the Fed to inject massive liquidity.“There’ll be a huge conversation about banks and bank regulation,” predicted Carpenter at UBS. “And lawmakers will ask, ‘Is there something broken in markets and why do you have to keep swooping in to save them?’(Adds markets two paragraphs before ‘Economy Bouncing Back’ subheadline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WHO: Global coronavirus deaths rise for 1st time in 6 weeks

    A top World Health Organization expert on the coronavirus pandemic said Monday the weekly global count of deaths from COVID-19 is rising again, a “worrying sign” after about six weeks of declines. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on COVID-19 at the U.N. health agency, said the growth followed a fifth straight week of confirmed cases increasing worldwide. “In the last week, cases have increased by 8% percent,” Van Kerkhove told reporters.

  • Bloomberg Was Wrong About Lucid Motors and Churchill Capital IV

    The media report that set off a dramatic chain of events was inaccurate, but still contributed to a deal getting done.

  • NATO affirms unity as minsters put Trump era behind them

    NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to defend each other against outside attack and underlined the strength of relations between North America and Europe, after four years of doubt and concern among some allies under the Trump administration. In a formal statement, the ministers said: “We are meeting in Brussels to reaffirm the enduring transatlantic bond between Europe and North America, with NATO at its heart.” The ministers, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, also committed to the collective defense clause — Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty — under which an attack against one ally shall be considered an attack against them all.

  • Falcons trade out of the top 10, draft CB in PFF’s latest mock

    The NFL draft is just over a month away and the Falcons hold the No. 4 overall selection.

  • 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Packs 650 HP, New Chassis Tech

    The 6.0-liter W-12 has a few more horses, but the rear-wheel steering and torque-vectoring differential are equally intriguing.

  • This Stock Could Make You Rich With Zero Effort

    Investing in businesses with widening moats that get enhanced by network effects makes building wealth easy.

  • Packers re-sign CB Kevin King to one-year, $6M deal

    CB Kevin King is back with the Packers on a one-year deal worth $6 million in 2021.

  • Packers free cap space by adding void years to contracts of Mason Crosby, Adrian Amos

    The Packers keep manipulating the salary cap, this time with void years tacked onto the deals of Adrian Amos and Mason Crosby.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slightly lower as traders eye Powell, Yellen testimony

    Traders closely monitored remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

  • AstraZeneca expects EU to approve Dutch vaccine factory by early April, executive says

    AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is at the centre of a row between Britain and the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine supplies later this month or in early April, a senior executive said on Monday. The status of the Leiden-based plant, which is run by sub-contractor Halix and is helping to make the AstraZeneca shot, is closely watched as it is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • Judge blasts Capitol rioter accused of assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick

    Five people died in insurrection by Donald Trump supporters

  • Colten Boushie: Police 'discriminated' against victim's family

    Canadian police were racially insensitive while informing the indigenous man's mother of his death.

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective in new trial data

    AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in Chile, Peru and the United States, the company said on Monday, paving the way for it to apply for U.S. approval. The vaccine was also 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, and was safe, the partners said on Monday, releasing results of the late-stage human trial study of more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups. It will also help to allay safety concerns that have disrupted its use in the European Union after a small number of reports of rare blood clots in people who received the vaccine.