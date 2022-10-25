Yellen Respects Japan’s Intervention Non-Disclosure, Kanda Says

(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen respects Tokyo’s decision not to disclose whether it has intervened in foreign exchange markets, according to Japan’s top currency official.

“We’re grateful that Secretary Yellen respects our direction,” chief currency official Masato Kanda told reporters in Tokyo Wednesday. “We’re in close daily communication with Group of Seven, Group of Twenty nations, and particularly with allies including the US.”

Kanda’s comments come as market moves suggest Japan has continued to step into the market since last month’s first intervention to prop up the yen in 24 years. While Japan confirmed it intervened on Sept. 22, since then it has declined to comment on whether it has entered markets.

The US stance on Japan’s foreign exchange strategy is closely scrutinized for any signs of strain or disagreement that could limit Tokyo’s ability to respond to speculative moves and sharp falls in the currency.

The yen strengthened overnight from around 148.8 to the dollar to as strong as 147.52. It was trading around the 148 mark Wednesday morning.

“Either way, we’re watching for disorderly moves with a strong sense of urgency,” said Kanda, repeating previous comments. “We’ll continue to take bold action as needed.”

