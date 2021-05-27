Yellen says Biden budget raises U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio but is responsible

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen attends economic briefing at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that President Joe Biden's fiscal 2022 budget request will increase the U.S. federal debt-to-GDP ratio above its current level of about 100% over the next decade.

But Yellen told a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee that Biden's budget plans were fiscally responsible, partly because the real interest burden to finance the federal debt is currently negative because long-term Treasury yields of 1.6% are below a 2% inflation rate.

"We'll have a temporary period of spending too and some of these increases, will - beyond the budget window - will result in lower deficits and more tax revenue to support those expenditures. I believe it is a fiscally responsible program," Yellen said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Reward hits $200,000 for road rage gunman who shot boy, 6, dead because his mom flipped him off

    Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward, especially if they have dashcam videos

  • Canada basketball loads camp roster for Tokyo qualifying bid

    Virtually all of Canada's top NBA players, excluding those who are injured, have accepted invitations to attend training camp next month in advance of that country's last chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Canada will play host to a six-team qualifier in Victoria, British Columbia, that starts June 29. In all, 21 players accepted camp invites from Canada - including 14 of the 16 leading Canadian-born scorers in the NBA this season.

  • San Jose shooter had a temper, "kept things to himself," ex-wife says

    Investigators in San Jose, California haven't determined why 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy shot and killed nine people and wounded several others.

  • Teen celebrating graduation says she was booted by New Orleans restaurant over outfit

    The restaurant gave a different account of the incident.

  • Former Trump insider says she is being evicted as ‘retribution’ for helping New York probe against him

    Jennifer Weisselberg claims she has faced ‘threat’ following cooperation with New York investigation

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Gilbert Poole Jr: Man cleared of murder and set free after 32 years in prison

    ‘We are thrilled that the truth has finally been established,’ lawyer says

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • Mysterious Havana Syndrome sufferers claim Biden is ignoring them and 'energy attacks' on US

    Diplomats have suffered brain injuries after experiencing the strange symptoms

  • YouTube said it removed 2 ads featuring the Belarus captives' admission videos

    A representative for Google told Rest of World the company had taken action against the ads for violating its content policies.

  • Blue Angels are in Annapolis for Commissioning Week

    After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels returned to Annapolis for Commissioning Week at the U.S. Naval Academy. The Blue Angels flew precision maneuvers and formations Wednesday afternoon over the Naval Academy. Four members of the Blue Angels who flew Wednesday are graduates of the Naval Academy.

  • Nigel Farage: What does the American right want with the self-proclaimed ‘Mr Brexit’?

    Not too long ago, he was welcome in the Oval Office. Now the former Ukip leader is touring half-filled halls and restaurants across America, touting a conservative future. But why? Holly Baxter visits Denison, Texas, to ask the man himself

  • Influencers Say They Were Urged to Criticize Pfizer Vaccine

    PARIS — The mysterious London public relations agency sent its pitch simultaneously to social media influencers in France and Germany: Claim that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is deadly and that regulators and the mainstream media are covering it up, the message read, and earn thousands of euros in easy money in exchange. The claim is false. The purported agency, Fazze, has a website and describes itself as an “influencer marketing platform” connecting bloggers and advertisers. But when some of the influencers tried to find out who was running Fazze, the ephemeral trail appeared to lead to Russia. “Unbelievable. The address of the London agency that contacted me is bogus,” Léo Grasset, a popular French health and science YouTuber with more than 1 million followers, wrote on Twitter Monday. “All the employees have weird LinkedIn profiles … which have been missing since this morning. Everyone has worked in Russia before.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Mirko Drotschmann, a German health commentator with 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, said in a tweet that the PR agency had asked if he wanted to be part of an “information campaign” about Pfizer deaths in exchange for money. After doing some research, he concluded, “Agency headquarters: London. Residence of the CEO: Moscow.” Their responses prompted two other social media influencers to come forward and say they too were approached last week with the offer of a “partnership” to criticize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. One was offered 2,000 euros. It is uncertain how many influencers received the solicitations or if any acted on them. And it is not at all clear that there ever was a Fazze agency. Within hours of the questions on social media, the employee profiles on the agency’s LinkedIn account had disappeared, and someone scrubbed its Facebook page blank. Its Instagram account was made private. Its website offers no way to contact the company. The French health minister, Olivier Véran, denounced the operation Tuesday, calling it “pathetic and dangerous.” He did not elaborate on whether the government was investigating the matter. While France is trying to speed efforts to achieve so-called herd immunity from COVID-19 before summer with faster vaccine rollouts, it remains one of Europe’s largest vaccine-skeptic countries, with nearly one-third of its people saying they do not want a jab. Since spring, many residents have refused to take the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that it may cause blood clots, prompting the government to switch largely to Pfizer, which more people have been willing to accept. About 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated. President Emmanuel Macron last week reopened restaurants, stores and other parts of the economy that had been more or less shuttered since November. He is betting that widespread immunization will be key to keeping the economy up and running while luring tourists back after a devastating pandemic-induced recession. Any further outbreaks could lead to a reclosing of parts of the economy, his government has warned. The messages from the so-called Fazze agency, in broken English, urged the social media influencers to create posts and videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to “explain” that “the death rate among the vaccinated with Pfizer is almost 3x higher than the vaccinated by AstraZeneca.” In Grasset’s case, a message from a person who identified himself as Anton boasted that the agency had a “quite considerable” budget for an “information campaign” about “COVID-19 and the vaccines offered to the European population, notably AstraZeneca and Pfizer.” Grasset, who posted screenshots of the messages he received, said Anton had been willing to pay for 45- to 60-second videos on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube warning that the Pfizer vaccine was deadly. Anton also asked him to “act like you have the passion and interest in this topic,” while avoiding the terms “advertising” and “sponsored” in posts. “The material should be presented as your own independent view,” the pitch said. “Encourage viewers to draw their own conclusions, take care of themselves and their loved ones,” the instructions continued. The influencers described being urged to question why governments were buying the Pfizer vaccine and to portray the European Union, which signed a deal last month for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as a monopoly that was causing harm to public health. They were also asked to tell their followers that “the mainstream media ignores this theme.” Before the coronavirus broke out, Russian trolls were already using vaccine debates to sow discord, according to a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Public Health. Twitter accounts that Russian agents used to meddle in the 2016 presidential election also sent both pro- and anti-vaccine messages and insulted parents. In April, a European Union report said Russian and Chinese media were systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in disinformation campaigns aimed at the West. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Multimillionaire recall candidate John Cox owes consultants from failed gubernatorial bid

    John Cox, who lost the 2018 governor's race to Newsom, owes a media firm $100,000, an arbitrator and a judge ruled.

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • CVS Health launches new COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes. Here’s what you could win

    The sweepstakes are open to anyone age 18 and older who has or will get their COVID-19 shot through CVS.

  • European privacy groups challenge facial scan firm Clearview

    Privacy campaign groups filed legal complaints Thursday with European regulators against Clearview AI, alleging the facial recognition technology it provides to law enforcement agencies and businesses breaches stringent European Union privacy rules. The complaints say Clearview didn't have any legal basis to collect and process this data under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, which covers facial image data.

  • Twitter fears for freedom of expression in India

    Police visit Twitter offices after it tags a ruling party spokesman tweet as "manipulated media".

  • Legality of collecting faces online challenged

    Clearview AI has a huge database of three billion images collected from the web.