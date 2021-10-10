Yellen confident Congress will raise debt ceiling

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doina Chiacu and David Lawder
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Doina Chiacu and David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that it will be lawmakers' responsibility to raise the federal debt limit and expressed confidence that Congress would do so after the temporary reprieve runs out on Dec. 3.

"Once Congress and the administration have decided on spending plans and tax plans, it's simply their responsibility to pay the bills that result from that," Yellen told ABC's "This Week" program. "It's a housekeeping chore. Because really, we should be debating the government's fiscal policy."

Following weeks of partisan fighting, the Senate approved a short-term fix https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrats-republicans-haggle-over-short-term-debt-fix-2021-10-07 on Thursday that will allow the United States to avoid defaulting on its bills through Dec. 3. Those bills were to pay for Congress' past decisions, Yellen noted, referring to spending Republican lawmakers had backed.

On Friday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell wrote in a letter to Biden that he would not aid https://www.reuters.com/world/us/mcconnell-says-republicans-will-not-again-aid-democrats-raising-debt-limit-2021-10-08 Democrats again in raising the debt limit.

"I don't believe any president has ever had to make a decision about what they would do if Congress failed to raise the debt ceiling. I can't imagine our being there on December 3rd," Yellen said.

Yellen said she was confident that Congress' Democratic leaders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, "will be able to manage this so that we don't face this situation."

She ruled out invoking the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which says the validity of U.S. public debt "shall not be questioned." Some Democrats have argued that this could be used to invalidate the debt ceiling, but it would entail a legal fight that would likely go to the Supreme Court.

Congressional Democrats are working on President Joe Biden's sweeping social safety net agenda, but have yet to agree on a target size for the multitrillion dollar spending bill.

Yellen appeared open to the idea of means-testing some of the programs in the plan to target the Americans who need it most, a move supported by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who has been pushing for a slimmer bill.

"There is a trade-off there. We know that programs that are universal have tended to be long-lasting and very popular," Yellen said. "But there is also an argument for, you know, making sure that the highest income Americans perhaps don't get the benefit of a program that is most needed by those with lower income."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-congressman running for governor in Texas says he has Covid and expects to be hospitalised

    West has challenged Gov Greg Abbott’s Covid response and hasn’t received vaccine

  • What will the Fed will do if the U.S. government hits the debt ceiling again?

    The Federal Reserve won't sit on the sidelines if the Treasury Department runs out of money in December. Here are the possible ways they might try to mitigate the damage to the economy and financial markets.

  • UK working on support for energy-intensive industries, minister says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is working out how to support energy-intensive industries hit by soaring gas prices, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday, describing the situation as critical but declining to say what action is being considered. Producers of steel, glass, ceramics and paper and other sectors have said they may be forced to halt production unless the government does something about energy prices. "It's a critical situation clearly," Kwarteng told the BBC, when asked about possible factory closures.

  • Carrefour ends interest in tie-up with Auchan -Le Figaro

    Carrefour has decided to end its interest in a possible tie-up with Auchan after the two French retailers held exploratory talks in recent months, daily newspaper Le Figaro reported on Saturday. The decision was taken by Carrefour's strategic committee on Thursday on the recommendation of Chief Executive Alexandre Bompard who considered a potential deal with Auchan as too complex, Le Figaro said. Carrefour and Auchan could not be immediately reached for comment.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in October

    Three Motley Fool contributors offered their best stock picks that can safely grow your money over the long term. Here's why they chose Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). John Ballard (Walt Disney): Disney has entertained generations of fans for nearly a century and will still be entertaining people decades from now.

  • Metals Trader Concord Eyes Possible IPO in 2022 Amid Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Concord Resources Ltd., a trading house set up six years ago to challenge the dominance of Glencore Plc and Trafigura Group in metals markets, may list its shares as soon as next year.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19H

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen confident Congress will pass global minimum tax

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday she was confident the U.S. Congress would approve legislation to implement the global corporate minimum tax agreed by 136 countries. Yellen told ABC's "This Week" the actions to bring the United States into compliance with the global minimum tax would likely be included in the so-called reconciliation budget bill containing President Joe Biden's proposed spending initiatives. The parliamentary maneuver known as budget reconciliation would allow Democrats to act without Republican votes.

  • Fully Vaccinated and Had Covid-19? No Rush for a Booster Shot, Experts Say

    Thinking about getting a Covid-19 booster shot? Millions of Americans who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are now eligible—but if they are fully vaccinated and had a real-world infection, they probably don’t need it.

  • U.S. Bank Stocks May Be Too Hot With Earnings Season Nearing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank stocks have been one of the best trades of 2021, and with third-quarter earnings set to kick off on Wednesday analysts expect the industry to show continued strength. The question for the shares, however, is how hot is too hot?Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $50 Billio

  • In a World Fighting Climate Change, Fossil Fuels Take Revenge

    (Bloomberg) -- With its chimneys towering 200 meters above the industrial heartland of England, West Burton A power station is a relic of the fossil fuel age. When fired up, its boilers burn thousands of tonnes of coal each day, spewing out the carbon dioxide that’s warming up the planet.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billi

  • U.S., Russia lift targeted sanctions to allow Nuland visit - Moscow

    Russia will allow U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to visit for talks despite having previously blacklisted her, after Washington agreed to lift a similar restriction placed on a Russian citizen, Moscow said on Sunday. The U.S. official, who is expected in Moscow from Oct. 11 to 13, visits at a time when political ties between the countries are badly strained.

  • Gold, goose fat and truffles: Serendipity3's $200 fries a 'celebration' of NYC's comeback

    Serendipity3 created the world's most expensive french fry — and it has a Guinness World Record title to prove it.

  • Mitch McConnell stiff-arms Trump as ex-president calls for his demotion

    Sen. Mitch McConnell has stiff-armed Donald Trump at every turn since the former president exited the White House, ignoring his policy demands and disregarding attempts to oust him as the minority leader.

  • Mitch McConnell Tells Biden He Won't Deal On Debt Again After Chuck Schumer's 'Tantrum'

    The Senate Republican leader from Kentucky apparently can take it only from Donald Trump.

  • "Pattern of angry incompetence": McConnell’s done dealing

    Less than 24 hours after Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made a point of trying to spin the narrative to his party's favor, telling President Biden via letter that Republicans will not assist again if Democrats "drift into another avoidable crisis."Why it matters: For months, McConnell refused to budge over his insistence that Democrats suspend the debt limit through the budget reconciliation process. Crisis was averted Thursday nig

  • Border left 'wide open' after red states pull National Guard and police

    MCALLEN, Texas — The swarm of National Guard soldiers and state police that governors sent to guard the Texas-Mexico border earlier this summer are gone, leaving the border effectively unmanned with just 6% of the reinforcements left behind.

  • Jim Acosta to Andrew Yang: What the Hell Were You Doing on ‘Tucker Carlson’?

    CNNAndrew Yang might be pitching himself as the guy to head up a new, more “inclusive” third party, but Jim Acosta had some questions about the entrepreneur-turned-politician’s methods during a CNN interview on Saturday afternoon. Specifically, he asked Yang to answer for his decision to appear on Tucker Carlson Today.“Tucker Carlson... I mean, let’s just say he’s a bad person,” Acosta told Yang. “And he represents so much of what is wrong in television news these days. You know this all too wel

  • Biden joked that getting Manchin and Sanders to sit in a room together to discuss the Democrats' spending bill would almost be like a 'homicide,' report says

    Sen. Bernie Sanders said that he's unlikely to meet face-to-face with Manchin because "this is not a movie," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

  • Former Trump Aide Served Subpoena After Struggle To Find Him: Reports

    The House's Jan. 6 select committee reportedly had trouble finding Dan Scavino.

  • 'It doesn't need to happen that way': White House takes tougher stance on Sinema protests

    The White House toughened on Friday President Joe Biden's response to protesters cornering Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom.