Yellen says debt ceiling should 'not be held hostage' by Congress-CNN

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before House Ways and Means Committee hearing on President Biden's 2023 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington
5
·1 min read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that both she and President Joe Biden agree that the federal debt ceiling should not be held hostage by Congress and a default on U.S. debt would be "calamitous."

Yellen, asked in a CNN interview in Cleveland about threats by some Republicans to use the next debt ceiling deadline as leverage for concessions from Biden if they win control of Congress in Nov. 8 elections, said a U.S. debt default "simply cannot be contemplated."

"The president and I agree that America should not be held hostage by members of Congress who think it's alright to compromise the credit rating of the United States and to threaten default on U.S. Treasuries, which are the bedrock of global financial markets," Yellen told CNN. "Defaulting on our debt...would be simply calamitous for the U.S."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • A Look Ahead to 2023

    2023 is the forward look now.

  • Here’s what the midterm elections could mean for the financial sector, energy, healthcare and more

    Analysts give forecasts for what a divided Washington could mean for the energy sector, finance, the cannabis industry, healthcare and tech.

  • Congress must act on illegal immigration; save trees over sidewalks: Letters, Oct. 27

    Readers share their views on illegal immigration, sidewalks in Vero Beach, roundabouts in Hutchinson Island, capital gains and Gov. Ron DeSantis

  • U.S. business sentiment in China hits record low as zero-COVID persists - survey

    Optimism among U.S. businesses in China has hit record low levels, an annual survey showed on Friday, as competitive, economic, and regulatory challenges compound the stresses already imposed by Beijing's ongoing zero-COVID policies. Just 55% of 307 companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and consultancy PwC China described themselves as optimistic about the five-year business outlook. The reading is the lowest in the survey's 23-year history and worse than in 2020, when COVID-19 first surfaced, and during the trade standoff between Beijing and Washington in 2019.

  • White man seen in viral video detaining Black man by holding his neck has been charged with disorderly conduct

    The video received thousands of views on social media as community activists said it was an instance of racism.

  • Sunni cleric challenges Iran's leaders as protests rage

    A prominent Sunni cleric who directed unprecedented criticism at Iran's supreme leader over a bloody crackdown in his hometown appeared unbowed this week by warnings from security forces, pressing his demands for more rights for his minority and voicing support for other groups in country-wide unrest. Molavi Abdolhamid has long been a dissenting voice seeking better living standards and more political representation for the Sunni minority in the mostly Shi'ite Islamic Republic, including the Baluchi ethnic group to which he belongs and the Kurdish population. Iran's government denies discrimination against Sunnis.

  • UOB Profit Tops Estimates on Interest Income, Lower Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- United Overseas Bank Ltd.’s profit topped estimates in the third quarter, driven by higher lending revenue.Most Read from BloombergMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsNet income rose 34% to a record S$1.4 billion ($955 million) from a year earlier in

  • James Conner limited again; Jalen Thompson upgraded on Cardinals’ injury report

    Not much changed for the Cardinals in their second injury report of the week.

  • UN nuclear chief: North Korea nuke test would be key concern

    The U.N. nuclear chief said Thursday that a new nuclear test explosion by North Korea “would be yet another confirmation of a program which is moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning.” Rafael Grossi said the International Atomic Energy Agency sees preparations for a seventh test but has no indication of whether an atomic blast is imminent. Officials from the United States and its Asian allies Japan and South Korea suspect North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, and deputy foreign ministers from the three countries said Wednesday their joint response would be “decisive.”

  • This Is How Long Experts See China Clinging on to Covid Zero

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years into the pandemic, China is sticking to its Covid Zero policy despite heavy economic costs, growing unrest and isolation from the rest of the world.Most Read from BloombergMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsMany expected President Xi Jin

  • Tech giants feel pain as cloud spending cuts suggest slowdown

    In a further sign that large companies may be girding against an imminent recession, U.S. tech giants Amazon.com, Microsoft and Intel said this week that customers were taking an axe to cloud and datacenter spending. Cloud services for years has been one of the largest and most dependable sources of growth for some of the biggest tech companies, including during the pandemic as people worked and studied from home. Growth in Amazon Web Services (AWS), the firm's lucrative cloud unit serving enterprises, has ticked down consistently in the past four quarters, adjusted for changes in forex.

  • Is Bryce Harper the new Mr. October? Reggie Jackson weighs in

    Reggie Jackson hasn't gotten to see Bryce Harper play much in person, but the OG Mr. October is eager to check out the new Mr. October in the World Series. By Jim Salisbury

  • Shaikin: Forgive and forget? Astros should go into World Series embracing their villainy

    The Houston Astros know there are many who won't ever absolve them of their cheating scandal while winning the 2017 World Series. And they really aren't concerned about it.

  • Schumer overheard telling Biden that Georgia Senate race is 'going downhill'

    At an airport in Syracuse, N.Y., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was overheard telling President Biden, along with Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, that the Senate race in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is “going downhill” for Democrats. Schumer said, “It’s hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker.”

  • A District Attorney Campaigned on Freeing a Domestic Violence Victim. He’s Now Prosecuting Her.

    In March 2020, Tracy McCarter, a Black woman who had been physically abused by her estranged white husband, Jim Murray, came home to find him at her door. Murray had struggled with alcoholism for years, and a 2019 video shows him physically assaulting her. When McCarter let Murray into her home that night to help him, he demanded money from her and became violent, forcing McCarter to defend herself with a knife. He eventually died from a stab wound in the chest that night, and McCarter was arres

  • LeBron James held himself responsible for Lakers’ loss to Nuggets

    After the Lakers lost to the Nuggets on Wednesday, LeBron James implied that he was somewhat to blame.

  • Biden has no plans to meet with Putin at G-20 summit

    U.S. President Joe Biden has no intention to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, White House spokesman John Kirby told CNN on Oct. 27.

  • Demand for I Bonds Overwhelms US Treasury

    The U.S. government’s Series I savings bonds, which provide protection against inflation, now pay a healthy 9.62% interest rate if purchased by October 28. That has sent so many investors scrambling to snap up the bonds that the Treasury Department website where they must be purchased has reportedly experience intermittent outages and the department said it cannot guarantee that all orders will be completed in time. “During just the final week of October, the Treasury issued $1.95 billion in I B

  • Democrats are anxious about an unlikely battleground: New York City

    Supporters of Gov. Kathy Hochul are concerned her ground game in the nation's largest city is faltering as Republican Lee Zeldin makes polling gains across the state.

  • Twitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal is among executives planning to depart as Elon Musk completes his $44 billion deal to take over the social network, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t P