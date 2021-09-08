Yellen Sees U.S. Debt-Limit Measures Exhausted in October

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Condon and Christopher Anstey
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the department will probably exhaust its ability to avoid breaching the federal debt limit sometime in October, sending a message to congressional leaders as she prepares to step up talks with lawmakers on boosting or suspending the ceiling.

“Based on our best and most recent information, the most likely outcome is that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted during the month of October,” Yellen said in the letter to Congress Wednesday. “We will continue to update Congress as more information becomes available.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said separately Wednesday that there were multiple options to resolve the debt-limit question, without specifying them for now.

Yellen aims to ramp up her engagement with members of Congress as more lawmakers return to Washington from their summer recess, according to a Treasury official, speaking on condition of anonymity as the plans aren’t yet public.

The October deadline for action is slightly later than the earliest possible date previously indicated by the Treasury. Yellen said in July that there were scenarios in which the Treasury could exhaust its special measures and run out of cash “soon after Congress returns from recess” in September.

Estimating the end point for averting a potential payments default has been more challenging this year due to hard-to-predict spending and revenue flows linked to the pandemic, the Treasury says.

Yields on 10-year U.S. treasuries were little changed following the release of Yellen’s letter. Financial markets so far have shown limited concern about a payments default.

Democratic lawmakers have been expected to attach a measure addressing the debt limit to a stopgap spending bill that will be needed to ensure the federal government stays funded past the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1. But congressional leaders indicated Wednesday other options were also on the table.

“We have a number of different ways we are looking to get the debt ceiling done,” Schumer, of New York, said Wednesday in a telephone press conference. “We must get it done. Stay tuned.”

GOP Position

Pelosi, of California, similarly said at a separate briefing, “We’ll have several options, we’ll make them well known to you as we narrow them.” She said of raising the debt ceiling, “It has to happen.”

Almost all Republican senators have pledged to vote against lifting or suspending the limit, tying that position to their antipathy toward Democrats’ moves to enact a $3.5 trillion package of social spending. Ten GOP senators would need to back boosting the debt ceiling for it to pass that chamber under so-called regular order.

The office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky offered no comment on Yellen’s letter, and referred to McConnell’s earlier remarks that Democrats need to come up with the votes to raise the ceiling on their own.

Democrats have highlighted that they joined with Republicans in suspending the debt limit when President Donald Trump was in office, and demanded a similar move by GOP lawmakers now.

Economic Harm

“I again note that Congress has addressed the debt limit in recent years through regular order, with broad bipartisan support,” Yellen said in her letter to congressional leaders Wednesday.

The Treasury secretary also warned Congress against waiting until the department is on the verge of a payments default before addressing the debt ceiling.

“We have learned from past debt-limit impasses that waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence, raise short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the credit rating” of the U.S., Yellen said.

A decade ago, just getting close to a historic debt default rattled financial markets, resulting in the first-ever credit downgrade of federal debt and tanking stocks, consumer confidence and approval ratings for both then-President Barack Obama and Congress.

The federal debt limit came back into effect -- at a level of $28.4 trillion -- at the beginning of August following a two-year suspension. The Treasury since then has deployed extraordinary accounting moves in order to allow the government to keep paying its bills.

(Updates with Treasury comment on Yellen plans in fourth paragraph and congressional leadership remarks starting in third paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Things in Politics: Toxic bosses run rampant in Congress

    And President Joe Biden says Hurricane Ida provides a warning about the climate crisis.

  • Yellen renews pressure on Congress to address U.S. debt limit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday again urged Congress to tackle the nation's debt ceiling, saying it was unclear how long Treasury's efforts to temporarily finance the U.S. government would last and citing ongoing economic worries over the pandemic. The "most likely outcome is that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted during the month of October," Yellen wrote in a letter to lawmakers regarding the limit on U.S. government borrowing.

  • U.S. Congress stuck between a rock and a hard place on raising debt limit

    Democrats and Republicans will start what could become a monumental game of chicken this month over raising the limit on U.S. government borrowing, as Congress attempts to avert an historic debt default. Leaders of the Democratic-led Senate and House of Representatives are expected to force votes to lift the $28.4 trillion debt limit in late September. The limit was technically breached on July 31 but is being circumvented by Treasury Department "extraordinary" steps.

  • US to exhaust funds by October if debt limit not raised: Yellen

    The US government will run out of money at some point in October unless Congress acts to increase the federal borrowing limit, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

  • Aluminum Hits 13-Year High as Supply Woes Build, Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum surged to the highest since 2008 as political turmoil in Guinea added to worries about tightening supply at a time when demand is booming.The metal rallied as much as 1.8% in London, and is now up about 90% from lows struck in April last year amid a global economic recovery and a supply squeeze in China. On Sunday, a military unit seized power in Guinea, destabilizing the African nation that’s a key source of bauxite used to make aluminum. Even before the political turmoi

  • All about eggs: How to cook scrambled, fried, poached and hard-boiled eggs

    Prepare this breakfast staple like an eggspert.

  • GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

    Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.

  • House Ethics panel announces new investigations of four lawmakers

    The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday it would initiate investigations into four lawmakers over separate possible violations cited by an outside ethics group.

  • US security reviews now extend to Chinese acquisitions never filed with government

    A little over a week ago, Magnachip Semiconductor was notified by the US Treasury Department that it had identified national security risks in the Delaware chip company's proposed US$1.4 billion sale to Chinese private equity firm Wise Road Capital. Soon after, the department would recommend US President Joe Biden block the deal. This new focus on "non-notified transactions" illustrates how comprehensively the US is trying to limit China's opportunities to obtain Americans' personal data and int

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Gets Jabbed On Twitter After Screwing Up Basic U.S. History

    The Ohio Republican received a blunt fact check after his latest claim about vaccine mandates.

  • Ted Cruz Tells People To 'Get A Job' And Twitter Works Him Over

    The Texas senator was responding to an article about unemployment benefits expiring for millions.

  • Philippines' Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday accepted his party's nomination to run for vice president in next year's election, forging ahead with a plan criticised by rivals as a cynical move to maintain his political power. But Duterte, who has always portrayed himself as a reluctant leader, said his decision was driven by love of country. A prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in the Hague is seeking to investigate https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/international-criminal-court-prosecutor-requests-probe-into-philippines-killings-2021-06-14 the firebrand leader over thousands of killings in his notorious "war on drugs".

  • Why 'Common Prosperity’ Has China’s Billionaires Running for Cover

    Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" drive has stunned China's wealthiest with the thought that the CCP might actually be socialist after all. Now many are scrambling to donate to charitable causes, or step back from corporate life

  • Fire Chief’s ‘Shocking’ COVID Death Devastates Florida Community

    via Facebook/Lake City Fire DepartmentA beloved fire chief in Florida has died after a weeks-long battle against COVID-19, sending shockwaves through the community and devastating a fire department that has been ravaged by the virus.Lake City Fire Department Chief Randy Burnham, a member of the department for more than 30 years, had been on a ventilator after he got sick with the virus in August, around the same time that almost half of the 24-person department contracted COVID-19.His death on S

  • Guinea's new strongman: combat-hardened ex-Legionnaire

    Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the latest coup in Guinea, is a highly educated, combat-hardened soldier who once served in France's Foreign Legion.

  • Why Biden Should Send ‘Abortion Trucks’ to Texas

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDoes the new Texas abortion law have a loophole big enough for the federal government to drive a truck through?Elie Mystal, editor-at-large at The Nation, explains to host Molly Jong-Fast on this episode of The New Abnormal that the Biden administration could actually send mobile abortion units to the Lone Star State to circumvent the new restrictions.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or O

  • China chases 'rejuvenation' with control of tycoons, society

    An avalanche of changes launched by China’s ruling Communist Party has jolted everyone from tech billionaires to school kids. Now, after 40 years of growth that transformed China into the world's factory but left a gulf between a wealthy elite and the poor majority, the party is promising to spread prosperity more evenly and is pressing private companies to pay for social welfare and back Beijing’s ambition to become a global technology competitor.

  • I'm a photographer who covered 9/11 and its aftermath. Here are the most gripping photos I took, and the stories behind them

    The photographer Alan Chin looks back at six months that changed America: the Sept. 11 attacks, and the start of the war in Afghanistan.

  • How Trump could start a GOP circular firing squad

    How Trump could start a GOP circular firing squad

  • From Cradle to Grave, Democrats Move to Expand Social Safety Net

    WASHINGTON — When congressional committees meet this week to begin formally drafting Democrats’ ambitious social policy plan, they will be undertaking the most significant expansion of the nation’s safety net since the war on poverty in the 1960s, devising legislation that would touch virtually every American’s life, from conception to aged infirmity. Passage of the bill, which could spend as much as $3.5 trillion over the next decade, is anything but certain. President Joe Biden, who has staked