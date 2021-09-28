Yellen says Delta slowing recovery, urges Congress to raise U.S. debt limit-testimony

FILE PHOTO: Yellen testifies about Treasury budget request
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators on Tuesday that the United States should return to full employment next year despite headwinds from the coronavirus Delta variant and again urged Congress to quickly lift the federal debt limit.

In prepared remarks to a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Yellen said the recovery from a COVID-19 pandemic-induced recession remains "fragile but rapid."

"While our economy continues to expand and recapture a substantial share of the jobs lost during 2020, significant challenges from the Delta variant continue to suppress the speed of the recovery and present substantial barriers to a vibrant economy," Yellen said.

"Still, I remain optimistic about the medium-term trajectory of our economy, and I expect we will return to full employment next year."

Yellen, who is testifying about COVID-19 relief aid efforts, said that the Emergency Rental Assistance program was scaling up quickly to prevent evictions, with 1.4 million payments made to renters and landlords.

But she added that "too much of the money remains bottlenecked at the state and local levels" and that these jurisdictions must work to remove barriers to assistance.

Yellen also repeated that a debt default triggered by Congress' failure to lift a the federal debt limit would impair the full faith and credit of the United States "and our country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession.

She said that she still hoped that the debt limit could be raised on a bipartisan basis. U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a debt limit and government funding measure late on Monday.

(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Belarus leader announces vote on a new constitution in 2022

    The authoritarian leader of Belarus on Tuesday announced a referendum on a new constitution to be held in February 2022 and vowed not to let the opposition come to power, a move analysts say could further cement his grip on power after months of mass protests. President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday a new constitution had been drafted that redistributes powers between the main branches of the government and establishes a new governing body — the All-Belarus People’s Assembly. “The changes are aimed at making the Constitution more harmonized and balanced by redistributing the powers of the president, the parliament and the government and establishing a constitutional status for the All-Belarus People's Assembly,” Lukashenko said.

  • U.S. Democratic lawmakers urge Biden not to reduce biofuel mandates

    A group of U.S. Democratic lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to halt a plan to slash the amount of biofuels that oil refiners must blend into their fuel, according to a letter dated Monday. The move, which the lawmakers argue threatens Biden's pledge to protect the U.S. farm economy, follows a Reuters report last week that Biden's administration is considering big cuts to the nation's biofuel blending requirements. While no official announcement has been made, news of the plan sparked uproar among farming and biofuel advocates, who benefit from the requirements that have helped create a multi-billion gallon market for their products.

  • California to mail every voter a ballot in future elections

    Every registered California voter will get a ballot mailed to them in future elections under a bill signed Monday by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. California, the nation's most populous state, joins several other Western states in mailing all voters a ballot, including Utah, Colorado, Washington and Oregon.

  • Trevor Lawrence on loss to Arizona: “I feel like we should have won that game”

    Lawrence took responsibility for the costly mistakes, but he said that the Jaguars continue to improve despite the 0-3 record.

  • COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts

    As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report clinical trial results for experimental COVID-19 antiviral pills, rivals are lining up with what they hope will prove to be more potent and convenient oral treatments of their own. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Pardes Biosciences, Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd and Novartis AG said they have designed antivirals that specifically target the coronavirus while aiming to avoid potential shortcomings such as the need for multiple pills per day or known safety issues. Infectious disease experts stressed that preventing COVID-19 through wide use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic.

  • Pound-for-pound: Did Oleksandr Usyk do enough to climb higher on the list?

    Pound-for-pound: Did Oleksandr Usyk do enough to climb higher on Boxing Junkie's list?

  • 8-year-old shot dead while playing on porch in Chicago suburb

    Authorities believe the boy's older brother was the intended target.

  • Panel finds 80 alleged abuse cases tied to WHO's Congo work

    A panel commissioned by the World Health Organization has identified more than 80 alleged cases of sex abuse during the U.N. health agency's response to an Ebola outbreak in Congo, including allegations implicating 20 WHO staff members. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appointed the panel's co-chairs to investigate the claims last October after media reports claimed unnamed humanitarian officials sexually abused women during the Ebola outbreak that began in Congo in 2018.

  • 'Gaslighting' GOP Governor Ripped For Hypocrisy After Getting Caught In Scandal

    Kristi Noem tried not to directly address the issue.

  • IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan; Businesses revolt

    A major component of President Joe Biden’s plan to raise revenue to pay for his trillions of dollars in new federal spending is now under fire from trade associations across the country.

  • Melania Trump's Reported Reaction to Leaving the White House Suggests She Really Did Care After All

    Former first lady Melania Trump of the infamous “I don’t really care do u?” jacket has been dogged with rumors that she never enjoyed the White House life since before she even moved her bags to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave — in fact, her failure to pack up and move herself and son Barron Trump to […]

  • Republicans Filibuster Bill Averting Government Shutdown, Debt Default

    Congress has only a few days to act before the federal government shuts down and begins furloughing workers in the middle of a pandemic.

  • The View 's Ana Navarro Fires Back at Donald Trump Jr. After His Obesity Dig: 'Dimwit with No Skill'

    "Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue," Navarro said on Monday's episode

  • Idaho COVID Insanity Shows How Much Worse the GOP Can Get

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesAs the morgues and ICUs in Idaho overflow with COVID patients, Republican Governor Brad Little said he would fine businesses with over 100 employees if they enacted a mask mandate.It’s an insane stance rooted in his desire not to give his challenger, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, any cause to attack him as she guns for his job.Dying people be damned, as Republicans turn against each other in contests up and down the ballot and across the coun

  • Schumer dares 'unhinged' GOP to block debt limit bill up for Monday vote

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer dared Republicans to block a critical debt limit and government spending bill that is up for a vote late Monday afternoon.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Opens Up About Israel Iron Dome Vote That Left Her in Tears: 'Yes, I Wept'

    The New York representative and leading progressive addressed her constituents about her choice

  • Sikorsky celebrates the delivery of its first Connecticut-made high-tech heavy lift helicopter to the US Marines

    Sikorsky Aircraft gave a send-off Friday to its first Connecticut-built CH-53K heavy lift helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps in a ceremony suitable for the massive high-tech aircraft. Nearly 100 executives and employees of the Lockheed Martin Corp. helicopter manufacturer and others celebrated in an aircraft hangar at Sikorsky’s Stratford headquarters, with the helicopter — 99 feet long and ...

  • Democrats are about to ruin their plan for electric cars

    Democrats are about to ruin their plan for electric cars

  • Democrats Are Holding America Hostage, and Trying to Blame the GOP

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesThe time to hesitate is through. Congress needs to get its act together.If it doesn’t raise the debt limit, the government won’t be able to pay its bills come October. And the key to this is for Democrats to suck it up and do the job the American public elected them to do. If they don’t, there will be hell to pay.Now, there is a temptation to try and blame Republicans for refusing to help. But according to a Politico and Morning Consult su

  • John Oliver Paints A Picture Of Life If Trump Was Still President

    "I know things are bleak right now, but ... this is technically the better timeline."