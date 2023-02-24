Yellen Says Ending War Most Important Thing for Global Economy

Viktoria Dendrinou
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia ending the war was “the most important thing” for the global economy as she accused officials from Moscow attending a Group of 20 meeting of being complicit in atrocities taking place in Ukraine.

Speaking in a closed-door meeting Friday in Bengaluru, India, where G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors are gathered, Yellen reiterated calls to her counterparts to redouble efforts to restrict Russia’s capacity to wage war.

“This war has its most devastating effects in Ukraine, but Putin’s weaponization of food and energy has harmed developing countries and created global economic headwinds that have hurt every nation represented in this room,” Yellen said, according to remarks prepared for delivery.

Her comments on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine come as she doubled down on calls to increase financial support to the war-torn nation during her discussions in Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore.

The US has provided over $46 billion in security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and expects to provide around $10 billion in additional economic support over the coming months. Financial aid, used to support critical public services and help keep the government running, is one of several ways in which the US and its allies are helping Ukraine.

Yellen has also called for the IMF to move swiftly toward a fully-financed program for Ukraine. On Friday she warned Russian officials attending the G-20 meetings that they are “complicit in Putin’s atrocities.”

“They bear responsibility for the lives and livelihoods being taken in Ukraine and the harm caused globally,” she said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

