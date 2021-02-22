Yellen says to judge Biden stimulus on speed of return to pre-pandemic unemployment

  • FILE PHOTO: Yellen holds a news conference in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces members of his economic policy team in Wilmington, Delaware
1 / 2

Yellen says to judge Biden stimulus on speed of return to pre-pandemic unemployment

FILE PHOTO: Yellen holds a news conference in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Lawder
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday she will judge the success of President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus plan by how quickly it returns the economy to pre-pandemic levels of unemployment.

Speaking to a New York Times Dealbook online event, Yellen also played down the increased debt levels that would be incurred from Biden's $1.9 trillion American Recovery Plan being debated in Congress. She said that due to low interest rates, U.S. interest expenses as a share of GDP are at 2007 levels.

The current U.S. unemployment rate is 6.3%, compared with 3.5% before the pandemic - a level widely viewed as effectively full employment. But Yellen said that because 4 million people have dropped out of the labor force because of child care responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the effective unemployment rate is close to 10%.

"Success to me would be if we could get back to pre-pandemic levels of unemployment and see the re-employment of those who have lost jobs in the service sector, particularly - I would also consider them a measure of success."

Yellen said that if the federal government fails to spend the money necessary to get the economy quickly back on track, that will take a toll on U.S. fiscal soundness, citing the long, slow recovery from the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

"So by having a stronger economy, the money that's spent partially pays for itself," Yellen said.

She said traditional metrics in assessing debt, such as the 100% U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio, are less relevant in a very low interest rate environment.

A "more important metric" was interest payments on federal debt as a share of GDP, which at around 2% is no higher than in 2007, when interest rates were substantially higher.

The Treasury is seeking to take advantage of those rates by issuing longer-term securities, Yellen said. Asked whether the Treasury would consider a 100-year bond, she said the market for that maturity would likely be "very tiny" with "limited interest."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus stimulus package includes items that have ‘nothing to do with COVID’: Rep. Scalise

    House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., criticizes the relief plan on ‘Fox & Friends.’

  • ECB Is ‘Closely Monitoring’ Bond Yields as Gains Spark Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said her institution is “closely monitoring” the market for government bonds, in a sign that she might act to prevent rising yields undermining the economic recovery from the pandemic.Yields are on the increase worldwide as investors bet that vaccinations will soon enable countries to end coronavirus restrictions, potentially unleashing a burst of consumer spending that could fuel inflation.While the trend suggests optimism in the recovery, it could also stymie the rebound by boosting the cost of financing the massive public and private-sector debt burdens built up during the pandemic. The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions favorable until the crisis is past.“Sovereign yields are particularly important,” Lagarde said at a European Parliament event on Monday.“Banks use those yields as a reference when setting the price of their loans to households and firms,” she said. “Accordingly, the ECB is closely monitoring the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields.”European yields fell after the comments, with German 30-year dropping 6 basis points to 0.15%. At the start of the year they were at around -0.20%UniCredit group chief economist Erik Nielsen said in a note on Sunday that higher long-term yields are a bigger risk for the ECB than a currency that is too strong.“If euro-zone sovereign yields continue to move higher in coming weeks, it’ll leave the ECB no choice but to step up their purchases with the pandemic emergency purchase program to counter this undesirable tightening of monetary conditions,” he said. “I would be surprised if we don’t hear the first warning shots from key members within the next couple of weeks.”While Lagarde appears to have fired such a warning shot, the central bank is also already gradually stepping up its bond-buying. It bought 17.2 billion euros ($20.9 billion) under the pandemic purchase program last week, the most since the week ended Jan. 15.So-called “reflation trades” by investors are pushing yields up elsewhere. Australian 10-year yields on Monday climbed the most since the height of the market dislocation in March 2020.U.S. yields are also up, amid expectations of more fiscal stimulus. Still, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams signaled no desire to intervene by telling CNBC that it’s a sign of optimism in the recovery.Lagarde also called for fiscal policy to continue to play a large role in supporting the economy.“Firms and households will only be able to take full advantage of favorable financing conditions if national policy measures are deployed to help monetary policy unfold its full potential,” she said.That view was shared by Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, at the same event. While ending the health crisis remains the top priority, policy makers should also avoid any premature withdrawal of support measures, she said.(Updates with markets, additional comments from sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How Much is Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's (ASX:ANZ) CEO Getting Paid?

    Shayne Elliott has been the CEO of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ( ASX:ANZ ) since 2016, and this...

  • Regulators probe engine blow-outs as older Boeing 777s suspended

    Showers of jet engine parts over residential areas on both sides of the Atlantic have caught regulators' attention and prompted the suspension of some older Boeing planes from service. The Saturday incidents involving a United Airlines 777 in Denver and a Longtail Aviation 747 cargo plane in the Netherlands have put engine maker Pratt & Whitney in the spotlight - although there is as yet no indication that their causes are related. Raytheon-owned Pratt & Whitney said it was coordinating with regulators to review inspection protocols.

  • The Week Ahead – Economic Data and Capitol Hill in Focus

    It’s a relatively busy week ahead on the economic calendar. COVID-19 news and progress towards a U.S relief package will also influence the markets.

  • My wife and I are in our 60s. Should we skip our undeserving children and leave everything to our grandkids instead?

    ‘We don’t want the middle generation to gain from our estate, while cheating our grandkids out of their rightful inheritance.’

  • Will we still be wearing masks in 2022? When will life return to normal? Dr. Fauci cautions, ‘It really depends on what you mean by normality’

    Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he can’t predict that life will return to how it was before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

  • Trudeau, Biden and Their Cabinets Will Meet Virtually on Tuesday

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Tuesday, following up on a phone call the leaders had days after Biden’s inauguration.The meeting will focus on ending the coronavirus pandemic, growing the middle class, job creation and fighting climate change, Trudeau said in a tweet.They’ll also discuss maintaining strong supply chains between the two countries and defense and security topics, Trudeau’s office said in a release.Biden’s cabinet will meet virtually with Canada’s federal ministers on a range of bilateral and global issues, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.The meetings suggest relations between the close allies and trading partners are thawing after tensions between Washington and Ottawa during the Trump administration.The Biden-Trudeau relationship got off to a rocky start, though, when Biden canceled a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which would’ve shipped more than 800,000 barrels per day to U.S. refineries from Alberta’s oil fields.Trudeau was the first foreign leader Biden spoke to after being sworn in, and Tuesday will mark their first bilateral meeting.Areas of mutual interest on the agenda include the Covid-19 response, climate change and the economic ties between the two countries, Psaki said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore readies quarantine business bubble for in-person meetings

    Singapore has been testing out a "bubble" business hotel that will allow quarantined executives arriving in the country to do face-to-face meetings and even exchange documents without fear of spreading the coronavirus. The bubble has been set up in an expo venue near the city-state's Changi airport and features separate air ducts for visitors and guests, plus dozens of conference rooms with screens dividing those in quarantine with other attendees, who communicate via a speaker. When it opens next month, the facility can accommodate 150 guests and offer 40 meeting rooms.

  • 2 SPAC Stocks to Buy Right Now That Should Make You a Fortune

    You might call what we're experiencing in the investing world right now as the attack of the SPACs. Stock exchanges might have to expand the number of letters available in ticker symbols to handle the flood of SPACs. There are quite a few SPACs that you'd be best to avoid like the plague.

  • Supreme Court won't halt turnover of Trump's tax records

    In a significant defeat for former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to step in to halt the turnover of his tax records to a New York state prosecutor. Trump’s tax records are not supposed to become public as part of prosecutors' criminal investigation, but the high court’s action is a blow to Trump because he has long fought on so many fronts to keep his tax records shielded from view. The ongoing investigation that the records are part of could also become an issue for Trump in his life after the presidency.

  • My father is trustee of my late mother’s estate. He is marrying again, and won’t distribute our inheritance

    ‘He and his new wife have already traveled to France together, and apparently intend to live it up on his personal trust and their combined income.’

  • A Simple Rule for Deciding Whether to Put Money Into Savings or the Stock Market

    There are many different options, but it often makes sense to decide between these two choices: Put the money into a high-yield savings account, or invest it in the stock market. As long as you make smart investment choices, the stock market can provide reasonable returns without unreasonable risks. On the other hand, high-yield savings accounts are virtually risk free and the returns are similar to other safe investments.

  • Houses in These Cities Are Suddenly Major Bargains

    The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a real estate surge in many parts of the U.S., creating a strong seller's market. Record low mortgage rates, combined with a sharp decline in inventory, sent listing...

  • Don't Ignore This Glaring Problem in the Cruise Industry

    Shares of cruise line operators are sailing higher on hopes a COVID-19 vaccine will allow a return to normalcy and send their cruise ships heading back out to sea. Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK), Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH), and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) have all rearranged their finances to allow them to ride out the storm, even as they extend suspensions of any voyages further into the year.

  • How the IRS Taxes Cryptocurrency – and the Loophole That Can Lower Your Tax Bill

    Although cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin can be used to make purchases of anything from hand-made crafts to, in the near future, a Tesla electric vehicle, if you convert that currency to cash rather...

  • This Vanguard ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire With Zero Effort

    One popular type of investment is the exchange-traded fund (ETF), a group of stocks or bonds packaged together into a single investment. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) tracks the S&P 500. In many cases, lower-risk investments also tend to see lower returns.

  • Another Elon Musk Dogecoin Tweet Sends Speculators Aflutter

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk seemingly pitched for the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) to be powered by a supercomputer. What Happened: The entrepreneur tweeted, “Dojo 4 Doge.” There was speculation on the Reddit r/dogecoin discussion board that it was a reference to the Tesla supercomputer named after a traditional Japanese martial arts gymnasium. Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer is part of the automaker’s eventual plan to allow cars to drive themselves only using a camera and radar. Dojo also has a role in the company’s plans to create a fleet of robotaxis. DOGE was trading 4.28% higher at $0.056 as of publication time. The apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) was up 4.19% at $57,523.69, after hitting another all-time high earlier in the day. Why It Matters: Musk frequently comments about Dogecoin and his tweets have often moved the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s price. See also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) Last week, he asked major Dogecoin holders to sell most of their coins, citing “too much concentration” as an issue. See Also: Dogecoin Mega-Whale? Elon Musk Thinks It Could Be Robinhood The Tesla executive’s tweets have not always gone down well with the cryptocurrency community, and some are afraid he is losing his credibility on the topic. How does it feel nudging people into worthless coins such as dogecoin @elonmusk ? There's no fundamental value, no use case, it was founded as a joke etc.... — RiskIndemnity (@RiskIndemnity) February 21, 2021 Musk recently revealed why Tesla invested in the apex cryptocurrency instead of DOGE. He said that BTC was “simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash" and that holding BTC is “adventurous enough for an S&P500 company.” Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.7% lower at $781.30 on Friday and gained 0.15% in the after-hours session. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPalantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top InterestMusk's Dogecoin Army Recruit Gene Simmons Turns Cardano Adherent — Here's Why© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    In particular, the following five growth stocks look to have been bought hand-over-fist by billionaires and 13F filers in Q4. There's no doubt about it: Billionaires love the prospects for telehealth giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC).