Yellen says pre-K education, earned income tax credit at 'core' of Build Back Better

FILE PHOTO: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify before a Senate Banking Committee hybrid hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve on Capitol Hill in Washington
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Janet Yellen
    Janet Yellen
    Economist
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Kyrsten Sinema
    Kyrsten Sinema
    United States Senator from Arizona
  • Joe Manchin
    United States Senator from West Virginia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said two years of universal early childhood education and an expanded income tax credit were critical components of the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better plan that is still being negotiated with Congress.

U.S. President Joe Biden this week said he needs to break up the signature legislation, passing a large chunk now and other measures later in the year, after running into opposition from fellow Democrats, Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

Yellen said final details were still being worked out with lawmakers, but singled out as "core" Biden's proposals to provide two years of universal pre-kindergarten, expanded elder care, cap childcare expenditures for most families at 7% of their income, and an expanded Earned Income Tax Credit.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

