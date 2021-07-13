Yellen says prepared to launch Treasury debt limit measures

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Treasury building is seen in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she would notify Congress that she will immediately launch extraordinary Treasury cash management measures if Congress fails to suspend or raise the debt limit by the end of July.

In an interview with Reuters, Yellen said the Treasury is still on track to end July with a previously estimated $450 billion cash balance, well below last Friday's level of $718 billion.

"That's where we expect to be on July 31," Yellen said of the $450 billion level. "That's consistent with the amounts that we would hold based on our expenses.

"If Congress doesn't act, I will send a letter indicating my intention to invoke (extraordinary measures).

"I'll provide more details about how long I think emergency powers would last. There's a lot of uncertainty around it and I think we have to be careful," Yellen said.

She added that she first wants to inform Congress of these estimates.

The Treasury had a cash balance of $718.1 billion as of Friday, July 9.

It forecast https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy0164 at its last quarterly refunding in May that it would end July with a $450 billion cash balance, down from $1.122 trillion at the end of March, when it was sending out hundreds of billions of dollars in direct COVID-19 aid payments to Americans.

The last debt limit fight started when Congress allowed a suspension to lapse on March 1, 2019, when the U.S. Treasury had a cash balance of $201.5 billion.

The Treasury was able to continue borrowing for six months until employing extraordinary cash management measures until Congress approved the current, two-year suspension on Aug. 2, 2019.

These measures allow the Treasury to conserve headroom under the debt limit to continue borrowing. They range from halting issuance of special securities to state and local governments to suspending the daily reinvestment of Treasury securities held by a government employee retirement fund and the Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund.

But even though the Treasury's current cash balance is more than three times the level in early August 2019, spending needs are uncertain, with much bigger expenses associated with COVID-19 pandemic spending.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police say man shot in Arlington drove away from scene, died after involvement in major accident

    The man was transported to the hospital where he died in an operating room, according to records from the medical examiner’s website.

  • "He wouldn't even be in a law firm": Trump unloads on Brett Kavanaugh in new Wolff book

    Former President Donald Trump, in a book out Tuesday by Michael Wolff, says he is "very disappointed" in votes by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, his own hard-won nominee, and that he "hasn’t had the courage you need to be a great justice."Driving the news: "There were so many others I could have appointed, and everyone wanted me to," Trump told Wolff in an interview for the cheekily titled "Landslide." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Where woul

  • Democrats plow ahead with partisan infrastructure spending measure

    Democratic senators are facing a time crunch because of the approaching August recess, when they leave Washington.

  • Merkel tells Germans to get vaccinated for 'more freedom'

    Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the more people get the shot “the more free we will be again.” Vaccination rates in Germany have slowed in recent weeks. Merkel, who has received both shots, called on people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from serious illness as a result of a coronavirus infection.

  • Oil Steady While IEA Warns That OPEC+ Spat May Tighten Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near $74 a barrel in New York while the International Energy Agency warned that deadlock in OPEC+ may cause global markets to “tighten significantly.”The Paris-based IEA said that crude traders are braced for a “deepening supply deficit” as the dispute between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia prevents OPEC+ from boosting supplies. Both countries have locked in stable crude output for next month even as demand rebounds.“It’s a market that, unless they put more

  • Five ways the West is broiling under historic heat wave

    The summer of 2021 has been brutal in the western portions of North America, as oppressive heat has resulted in record high temperatures, extreme drought, raging wildfires and death. Here are a few aspects of the climate disaster from the last few weeks.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis leaving Republican Party in protest

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Monday she is leaving the Republican Party in protest following the disclosure of an email from a top Republican National Committee lawyer criticizing her efforts in challenging the results of the November contest.

  • Fourth stimulus check: Biden could make the next direct payments automatic

    Future stimulus checks would be put on autopilot, under a proposal making the rounds.

  • 'That makes no sense at all': GOP senators dispute Trump's characterizations of the January 6 rioters

    "I think that what people saw with their own eyes reflects a different reality," GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said.

  • New stimulus checks, rent relief, business grants: Newsom signs more recovery bills

    Gov. Gavin Newsom signs budget legislation that will trigger a massive cash payout to help residents and businesses recover from the pandemic.

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Megyn Kelly says media portrayed Capitol riot 'so much worse than it actually was'

    Journalist Megyn Kelly criticized the media's coverage of the Jan. 6 riot, saying many news outlets misportrayed the Capitol siege during which hundreds of people stormed the building and clashed with law enforcement.

  • Biden administration rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slashes Lauren Boebert For Call To End Government Benefits

    The woman who has talked about her days on welfare NOW wants benefits to end.

  • Just Like Trump and Obama, Biden's Making This Social Security Mistake

    Few things in Washington are truly bipartisan, and when it comes to Social Security , the two major parties have very different positions. President Joe Biden's administration is getting off to the same start that former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama did, and retirees can only hope things will get better in future years. The Social Security Act requires the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund to report on what's happened with the operation of the trust fund over the past year.

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u

  • CPAC Attendees’ Unexpected New Enemy: Fox

    Elijah Nouvelage/GettyDALLAS—It comes at no surprise that disdain for mainstream media was a common theme among both attendees and speakers at the Conservative Political Action Committee conference, held last weekend in Dallas, Texas.“I love CPAC because it blows up the fake news narrative of the liberal media time and time again,” Kimberly Guilfoyle said in a speech to the crowd on Friday afternoon.Jeff Johnson, an attendee who sells large-print copies of the Declaration of Independence, echoed

  • House appropriators would protect three of four littoral combat ships

    House appropriators ripped a proposal to decommission four littoral combat ships contained in President Joe Biden’s Pentagon budget request for next year as “a misuse of taxpayer funds.”

  • US economy not yet ready for end to Fed stimulus, top official says

    The recovery in key areas of the US economy is not sufficient enough for the Federal Reserve to start pulling back on its aggressive stimulus program, a top central banker said Monday.

  • As Texas governor, Don Huffines says he’ll kill property taxes. Why that’s not so easy

    “Texans are tired of renting their homes from the government,” the Republican says. But are they ready to pay double the sales tax instead? [Opinion]