Yellen says reciprocal lowering of tariffs could help ease inflation

G20 summit in Rome
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States expected China to meet its commitments under the Phase 1 trade deal signed under former President Donald Trump, but could look at eventually lowering some tariffs in a reciprocal way.

Yellen told Reuters in an interview that tariffs tend to boost domestic prices and raise costs to consumers and to firms from inputs such as aluminum and steel, which meant lowering tariffs would have a "disinflationary" effect.

The Treasury secretary and other officials insist that the current spike in prices in the United States is a result of supply chain bottlenecks and higher energy prices, but say inflation should ease in the second half of 2022.

Chinese officials have repeatedly urged the Biden administration to rescind tariffs imposed under Trump.

U.S. officials have resumed an exclusion process that could lead to some tariffs being removed, but have not looked at broader rollbacks thus far.

Asked if tariffs imposed on Chinese goods could help ease inflationary pressures, Yellen said that was generally the case, but Washington was also waiting for China to make good its pledge to buy $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services under the trade agreement that took effect in February 2020.

"Our trade representative has said that we would consider additional tariffs reductions," she said. "We want to see China meet their commitments they made under Phase 1, but stabilizing and perhaps eventually lowering some tariffs in a reciprocal way could be a desirable outcome."

U.S. and European officials on Saturday announced a deal removing some tariffs on European steel and aluminum, and said the move could help ease price pressure facing some manufacturers.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Strong tech support could help sell Congress on global tax rules -Yellen

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expected U.S. tech giants to broadly support the reallocation of taxing rights agreed to by nearly 140 countries as part of a broader deal on global taxes, saying the impact on U.S. companies should be minor. Yellen told Reuters on Sunday the support of the big global players should help foster bipartisan support among U.S. lawmakers for what is known as Pillar 1 of the tax deal negotiated by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) this weekend backed the overall OECD deal, which also calls for implementation of a global minimum corporate tax of 15% by 2023.

  • Biden to tout 'largest investment' in climate in Glasgow

    President Joe Biden on Monday will try to assure world leaders that the United States can keep its promise to slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than half by the end of the decade, even as the key policies to ensure those reductions remain uncertain, his top climate aides said. Biden will join leaders from over 100 countries in Glasgow for the start of the COP26 climate conference, which kicks off on the heels of the G20 summit in Rome that concluded with a statement that urged "meaningful and effective" action on climate change but left huge work for negotiators to ensure an ambitious outcome. National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy said Biden was committed to delivering on that goal in large part through a key budget bill that would unleash $555 billion in climate spending that awaits a vote in Congress after months of fraught domestic negotiations.

  • 'Coup Memo' Attorney Blasts 'Spineless' GOP Lawmakers Who Refused To Jettison Election

    "If we take them out in the primaries, and the pre-condition for getting elected is we’re going to fight maybe we’ve got an opportunity," said John Eastman.

  • More Chinese Developers Are Scrambling to Dodge Debt Defaults

    (Bloomberg) -- One of China’s 20 biggest developers is joining a host of such firms looking to delay bond payments to dodge defaults, after debt crises in the industry effectively shut them out of the overseas financing market.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is

  • US: Progress, if not breakthroughs, at climate talks

    President Joe Biden swings the focus of his battle for fast, concerted action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world on Monday, appealing to global leaders at a U.N. summit to commit to the kind of big climate measures that Biden is still working to nail down at home. Biden planned to review a year of U.S. climate efforts in a speech to fellow heads of government and announce climate initiatives including billions of dollars in hoped-for legislation to help poorer communities abroad deal with climate damage already underway. The summit in Glasgow, Scotland, is often billed as essential to putting the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord into action.

  • Halle Berry Approved Of Saweetie's "Catwoman" Halloween Costume And I Can See Why

    Saweetie did that!View Entire Post ›

  • Explainer-Why is the yield curve flattening and what does it mean?

    A surge in the yields of short-term U.S. government debt has investors focused on the shape of the Treasury yield curve, where the yield advantage that longer-dated securities usually hold over shorter-dated ones is on track to narrow at its fastest pace since 2011. Money managers and economists often view a shrinking of the gap between yields on shorter-term Treasuries and those maturing out years - known as yield curve flattening - as a sign of worries over economic growth and uncertainty about monetary policy. Here's a quick primer explaining what a flat yield curve is and how it may reflect investor expectations.

  • University of California Increased Alibaba, Pinduoduo Stock Investments

    The University of California’s investments unit scooped up Alibaba and PInduoduo shares, and initiated a position in DoorDash in the third quarter.

  • Washington Post investigation details red flags federal law enforcement overlooked before Jan. 6

    Washington Post investigation details red flags federal law enforcement overlooked before Jan. 6

  • Video appears to show Melania Trump turning away and rolling her eyes immediately after smiling next to husband Donald Trump at World Series game

    In the past, Melania Trump has been seen slapping away her husband's hand, ripping her hand away from his, and walking away from him during photo ops.

  • Donald Trump is trying to block the Jan. 6 committee from obtaining White House records. A new court filing reveals the documents he is trying to withhold.

    The National Archives and Records Administration says Trump wants to block files belonging to Mark Meadows, Stephen Miller, and Kayleigh McEnany.

  • Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?

    Tensions are rising in the South China Sea, and Beijing’s aggression is not going unnoticed by other world leaders

  • Chris Wallace Grills GOP Senator on National Debt: Should We Repeal Trump Tax Cuts?

    Fox News SundayFox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly pressed Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) over his supposed concerns about the national debt and deficit, asking the Florida lawmaker if he would support repealing the 2017 Trump tax cuts to help balance the budget.With Republicans uniformly opposed to the Biden administration’s Build Back Better social spending agenda, Wallace welcomed Scott onto Fox News Sunday to react to the growing possibility that Democrats may finally pass a pared-down version

  • Huma Abedin: ‘Gonna Take to My Grave’ That Weiner May Have Cost Hillary the Presidency

    CBS Sunday MorningLongtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin opened up about her troubled relationship with convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner, sharing the guilt she feels over Weiner’s personal and legal woes potentially costing Clinton the 2016 presidential election.Speaking out to CBS Sunday Morning for the first time about her new memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, Abedin had already made news with the book’s revelation that an unnamed senator forcibly kissed her back in 2005. “Then,

  • Cops ‘Laughed’ When Biden Staffers Called 911 for Trump Train Ambush: Lawsuit

    LawsuitJust days before the presidential election, supporters of then-President Donald Trump ambushed a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway, leaving staffers fearful for their safety and repeatedly calling local law officials for help.But the City of San Marcos “refused to help,” instead privately mocking the Democratic staffers stuck on the bus and calling them “tards,” according to text messages and 911 audio recordings detailed in an amended federal lawsuit.The Oct. 30 “Trump Train” inciden

  • Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push on multiple fronts

    China's growing military muscle and its drive to end America predominance in the Asia-Pacific is rattling the U.S. defense establishment. “The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” says Gen. John Hyten, the No. 2-ranking U.S. military officer, who previously commanded U.S. nuclear forces and oversaw Air Force space operations.

  • Don't blame us for Ukraine's use of Turkish drones -Turkish FM

    Turkey cannot be blamed for Ukraine's deployment of Turkish-made drones, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said the drones risked having a destabilising impact in eastern Ukraine, after Kyiv deployed a Bayraktar TB2 drone to hit a position controlled by Russian-backed separatists there. "If a state is buying these from us, that is no longer a Turkish product," Cavusoglu told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summit in Rome late on Saturday.

  • Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

    Thousands of opposition supporters filled the street outside Georgia’s national parliament building Sunday to protest municipal election results that gave the country's ruling party a near-sweep. Candidates of the Georgian Dream party won 19 of the 20 municipal elections in runoff votes on Saturday, including the mayoral offices in the country’s five largest cities: Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Batumi and Poti. Nika Melia, the head of the main opposition party United National Movement and a mayoral candidate in Tbilisi, claimed that “the victories gained by the opposition in many municipalities were taken away...like they never happened.”

  • For Halloween, Four Seasons Total Landscaping poked fun at being mistakenly booked by the Trump administration for a press conference

    Four Seasons Total Landscaping was mistaken for the luxury hotel chain when it was booked by the Trump campaign for a November 2020 press conference.

  • 'Alarming finding': 30 percent of Republicans say violence may be needed to save U.S., poll shows

    Almost one-third of Republicans say they think violence may be necessary to solve the problems facing the United States, according to a new national survey by the non-profit Public Religion Research Institute.