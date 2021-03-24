Yellen Says Restrictions on State Aid in Covid Relief Bill Raise ‘Thorny’ Questions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yuval Rosenberg
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan passed by Democrats provides $350 billion in direct aid to states, cities and counties, but lawmakers — worried that the money might be used for matters unrelated to the pandemic — restricted states from “directly or indirectly” using the funding to cut taxes. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday acknowledged in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee that the restriction raises a number of “thorny” issues for her department as it works to issue guidance on how states can use the money they receive.

“We will have to define what it means to use money from this act as an offset for tax cuts,” Yellen said, according to The New York Times. “Given the fungibility of money, it’s a hard question to answer.”

The Treasury Department has 60 days from when the law was enacted to issue its guidance on how the money can be spent.

Twenty-one Republican state attorneys general have asked for clarification and threatened legal action against the Biden administration over the restrictions, saying that the vague language in the legislation may be “an unprecedented and unconstitutional intrusion on the separate sovereignty of the States.” They argue that the restriction, if interpreted broadly, “would represent the greatest invasion of state sovereignty by Congress in the history of our Republic.”

Ohio’s attorney general sued the administration last week, arguing that the law violated the state’s constitutional right to set its own tax policies.

Yellen on Tuesday refuted those concerns. “It is well established that Congress may place such reasonable conditions on how States may use federal funding. Congress includes those sorts of reasonable funding conditions in legislation routinely, including with respect to funding for Medicaid, education, and highways,” she wrote in a letter responding to the attorneys general. “Nothing in the Act prevents States from enacting a broad variety of tax cuts. That is, the Act does not ‘deny States the ability to cut taxes in any manner whatsoever.’ It simply provides that funding received under the Act may not be used to offset a reduction in net tax revenue resulting from certain changes in state law.”

The law’s restrictions wouldn’t apply, she said, if states lower taxes but offset the lost revenue through means other than the Covid relief funds.

What the states get: A new visualization by the Rockefeller Institute of Government breaks down the payments to state, county, city and municipal governments.

“California, Texas, New York, and Florida are expected to receive the largest total amounts of state and local funding,” Rockefeller’s Laura Schultz writes. “On average, the funds deliver $980 per resident, with Wyoming, Vermont, and Alaska projected to receive the most per resident. States in the Northeast and upper Midwest are receiving higher than average per capita funding. States in the southeast and lower Midwest appear to be getting lower than average.”

This map shows the total funds, with amounts in millions:

And here’s a look at what states get on a per capita basis:

Finally, here’s a breakdown by state of the direct aid from both the CARES Act passed in March 2020, which included $150 billion for state and local governments, the American Rescue Plan.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks move higher as banks, industrial companies recover

    Stocks were edging higher on Wednesday, helped by a recovery in banks and industrial stocks. Bond yields were steady after rising earlier this week. Investors had their eye on Washington, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke before the Senate about the government's efforts to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Oil Plunge Deepens With Renewed Lockdowns Clouding Horizon

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled to the lowest since early February as a string of renewed lockdown measures in Europe clouded the prospects for a speedy recovery in consumption.U.S. benchmark futures plunged 6.2% on Tuesday, and the oil futures curve collapsed into a structure indicating near-term weakness. Europe’s demand recovery is set to take another hit with Germany, France and Italy all having widened lockdown measures this month. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are surging in India and threatening the economy’s recovery from recession.West Texas Intermediate and Brent settled below their respective 50-day moving averages for the first time since November, which may add further selling pressure on prices. The nearest Brent futures contract traded at a discount to the next month for the first time since January -- a pattern known as contango that points to oversupply. WTI’s so-called prompt spread was also in contango.“The swing lower was triggered by the deteriorating near-term demand outlook in the face of still hampered refineries, surging interest and renewed European lockdowns,” Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, said in a note. “With prices breaking below the 50-day moving average during the session, technical traders may well take WTI lower still.”Prices were little changed following settlement after the American Petroleum Institute was said to report domestic crude supplies rose 2.93 million barrels last week. If confirmed by U.S. government data on Wednesday, that would be the fifth straight weekly gain in inventories. Meanwhile, the API report also showed gasoline supplies falling by 3.73 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles grew.Oil has been touted as a popular hedge for inflation, with restrained producer output helping drive global inventory drawdowns as countries worldwide try to emerge from the pandemic. But Tuesday’s selloff provides the latest abrupt setback to an otherwise remarkable price recovery in the wake of signs of weakness in physical markets and hiccups in economic reopening plans.“Things looked great for a couple weeks and a bunch of funds jumped in, but they possibly decided it was premature,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. Amid “what looks like some bearish demand based on the pandemic in Europe, everybody decided to selloff.”In other markets, the dollar climbed, making commodities priced in the currency more expensive, and an advance in U.S. Treasuries showed haven buying, adding to the risk-off mood.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“U.S. production costs signal that WTI is as vulnerable as it was near the 2018 peak. Even if optimistic outlooks for a quick return to pre-pandemic consumption play out, U.S. producers have plenty of incentive to keep supplying more crude than demand can absorb.”-- Mike McGlone, BI commodities strategistThe weakness in the nearest part of the futures curve comes as stockpiles built up last year are being unwound from storage, according to consultant Energy Aspects. The contango structure is unlikely to last because the removal of oil from inventories is part of the market’s ongoing re-balancing, the consultant said.“The road to oil demand recovery appears to be full of obstacles,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at consultant Rystad Energy. “The depth of the correction is surprising in a way, as we are just about a week ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ ministerial meeting on April 1 and as the U.S. fiscal stimulus is supposed to boost market confidence.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell on how financial regulators will deal with climate change

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's testimony before lawmakers and why climate change was a hot topic of discussion.

  • Treasury yields log 4th straight slide, 10-year briefly dips below 1.6%

    U.S. Treasury yields slip for a fourth day Wednesday as worries about a resurgence of COVID in Europe fuels buying of sovereign debt.

  • S&P 500 slips as tech stocks pull market lower

    The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day. The remarks by the top two U.S. economic officials mirrored what they told Congress the day before, with Powell saying on Wednesday the most likely case is 2021 will be "a very, very strong year." While the three major indexes closed lower, investors sold last year's big performers, the technology shares that doubled the Nasdaq index from year-ago lows, and bought the underpriced value-oriented stocks poised to do well in the recovery.

  • IRS misses ‘substantial’ tax evasion by the wealthiest Americans — far more than the average worker

    'Random audits, which do not detect most sophisticated evasion, underestimate top tax evasion,' the authors of a new study said.

  • Rich Americans avoid taxes even more than anyone realizes, analysis finds

    Unreported income for the top 0.1% is 1.8 times higher than previously estimated, while it is 1.3 times higher than originally calculated for the top 1%.

  • Stimulus Check Update: 5 Things You Need to Know About Direct Payments Today

    Last week, the Biden administration set the lofty goal to get 100 million direct stimulus payments into bank accounts in 10 days. Individuals with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of up to $75,000 per year, heads of households earning less than $112,500, and couples earning up to $150,000 annually qualify for full $1,400 direct payments per person. If you've been wondering where your direct payment might be, check your bank account.

  • Ship Stuck in Suez Canal Risks Blocking Key Trade Route for Days

    (Bloomberg) -- It may take days for salvage crew to move the giant container vessel that’s clogging the Suez Canal out of the way, according to two people familiar with the situation.The vessel, Ever Given, is well and truly stuck in the embankment along the canal, according to two people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing private details. The ship has been jammed length-ways across the canal early Tuesday in Egypt, leaving at least 100 vessels gridlocked.Salvage efforts have been underway, but at least one attempt to re-float the ship was unsuccessful due to the weight of the ship and small size of the tug boats operated by authorities, the people said. A further attempt is re-float the ship is taking place on Wednesday morning local time, and the ship’s owners are in talks to hire SMIT Salvage B.V. to assist in operations, one of the people said. A spokesperson for SMIT declined to comment.Larger salvage tugs with bigger horsepower may be required to pull the ship -- which has one of the biggest container carrying capacities in the world -- out of the ground, the people said. Images of the stuck vessel showed excavators trying to dig the ship out.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Piedmont Natural Gas Co. wants to boost rates. Here’s how much it would cost you.

    The Duke Energy subsidiary says it needs to recover $1.7 billion in capital investment costs.

  • Thai protesters hold peaceful rally criticizing the monarchy

    Thai pro-democracy protesters who last year broke a long-standing taboo by publicly criticizing the country’s monarchy returned to the streets Wednesday to defiantly repeat their calls for reform of the royal institution. The rally in the middle of a Bangkok shopping district was called by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, a faction of a broader protest movement that started last year and has three core demands: the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government, for the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable. It is the latter demand that has rattled Thailand’s traditional establishment, which is fiercely opposed to change, especially with regard to the monarchy.

  • Boris Johnson says the UK's vaccine success was due to 'greed' and 'capitalism'

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a private meeting that "the reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed."

  • QAnon peddles latest conspiracy theory beyond parody linking Hillary Clinton to Suez ship

    A Taiwanese cargo ship? A Secret Service code name? The plot of a Ben Affleck movie? World Water Day?

  • Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the "great spirit" shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone's efforts had allowed the country to start "on the cautious road" to easing restrictions. With Britain suffering one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus, Johnson has come under fire for moving too slowly last year to tackle the first and second waves of the pandemic, with some accusing him of prioritising the economy over health. But since then, his government has overseen a successful vaccine rollout, reaching more than half of the adult population, and a cautious approach to easing the latest lockdown, prompting a recovery for him in opinion polls.

  • Officer who fired pepper bullets at reporters nominated for an award

    Lieutenant wrote in nominating letter that Dusten Dean’s actions allowing police to ‘succeed’

  • US sinks below Mongolia and Argentina in global ranking for freedom

    Racial inequality, money in politics, and rise in polarisation reasons for 11-point drop for US in global freedom rankings

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Why one California city is giving $500 a month to Black families with a low income

    It’s one of the largest universal basic income experiments in the country

  • Biden’s dogs Major and Champ return to White House following biting incident

    US president defended his pets in an interview last week