Yellen says Russia hurting as G7 discuss more sanctions

Nivrita Ganguly and Aishwarya Kumar
·3 min read

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that sanctions were hurting Russia, as she and other G7 finance chiefs discussed further measures on the eve of the first anniversary of the Ukraine invasion.

"The way I see it, our sanctions have had a very significant negative effect on Russia so far. While by some measures the Russian economy has held up better than might initially have been expected, Russia is now running a significant budget deficit," Yellen said in India.

Export controls were making it "extremely difficult" for Moscow to replenish its munitions, including repairing 9,000 tanks destroyed in the war, Yellen told reporters in Bengaluru.

"We see that it has led to an exodus of some of the most qualified scientists and entrepreneurs in the Russian economy, and an exodus of foreign investment. Russia is running down its holdings in its sovereign wealth fund so... the price cap that we have put on Russian oil is clearly substantially reducing Russia's revenues," she added.

Several countries, in particular China and India, have helped Moscow lessen the effect of sanctions by ramping up their purchases of Russian oil.

Moscow has also been able to sidestep some sanctions by importing goods from third countries.

Russia's GDP contracted by 2.1 percent in 2022 according to official figures -- far from the apocalyptic predictions from last year -- although some Western countries say the statistics are fake.

"The Russian economy and management system turned out to be much stronger than the West believed," President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that the West wants to make ordinary Russians "suffer".

- 'Big new package' -

Yellen also said the global economy was "in a better place" than predicted a few months ago in the wake of Russia's invasion and the resulting explosion in prices for fuel, food and other essentials.

Her comments came before a meeting of Group of Seven finance ministers in Bengaluru later on Thursday to discuss further sanctions and more financial help for Ukraine.

A senior US official said last week that the United States and its G7 allies planned to unveil "a big new package of sanctions" around the February 24 anniversary, including measures to crack down on the evasion of existing sanctions.

G20 finance chiefs and central bank heads are also due to meet on Friday and Saturday in Bengaluru to discuss the dire economic effects of the war and possible debt relief for poorer nations.

About 15 percent of low-income countries are in "debt distress", the International Monetary Fund has said. A record 349 million people in 79 countries face "acute food insecurity".

Any discussion on Ukraine is awkward for host India, which has not condemned the invasion. India wants to avoid the word "war" in any final statement, Bloomberg News reported.

It was unclear what level of involvement Russia would have in the wider G20 meeting. German officials said no high-ranking Russian representative will be present.

A meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi on March 1 and 2 could be tense, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expected to attend alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

burs-stu/axn

Recommended Stories

  • EU Close to Deal With US on Battery Materials, Trade Envoy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union and the US are close to an agreement on raw materials used in batteries that would allow EU companies access to some of the same benefits in President Joe Biden’s green investment plan as Washington’s free-trade partners, according to the bloc’s trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest

  • What to Watch as India Hosts G-20 Finance, Central Bank Chiefs

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most powerful finance ministers and central bank chiefs are gathering this week, with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and its impacts on the global economy — looming over an agenda focused on the risks of debt distress and fighting inflation. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Puti

  • UK Overtakes India as the World’s Sixth-Biggest Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK has surpassed India as the world’s sixth-largest equity market for the first time in almost nine months as a weaker pound boosted the appeal of heavyweight exporters trading in London and Adani Group-led jitters weighed on stocks in Mumbai.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data

  • Finland Says It’s Ready to Join NATO Even Without Sweden

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland is set to join NATO if it gets the last outstanding ratifications for its membership bid, regardless of what progress Sweden has made toward joining the alliance, President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineChina Urg

  • U.S. manufacturers see big boost from government subsidies and tax breaks

    A 77-year-old factory in a hard-luck Ohio town sputtered into high gear to produce a new line of electric garbage trucks. The two Ohio factories – niche truck maker Battle Motors and global giant Intel Corp – show a new readiness by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to offer subsidies and other incentives to strategic industries such as electric vehicles and semiconductors in a coordinated effort to help American businesses compete in a global economy.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Oil Swaps at Sea; Backing for Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- With the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a day away, Joe Biden said Moscow made a “big mistake” in suspending a landmark nuclear treaty with the US, but added that he doesn’t believe it signals that Vladimir Putin plans to use atomic weapons. Support for the war effort within Russia is holding firm even as combat drags on and casualties soar. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normal

  • CyberSmart raises $15M for an all-in-one cybersecurity and insurance solution targeting SMBs

    Cybersecurity continues to be a major area for investment among businesses, and today a startup building solutions for smaller enterprises is announcing a funding round to meet that demand. CyberSmart -- a UK startup that has built an all-in-one platform providing cybersecurity technology for small and medium businesses, and cyber insurance if things go wrong regardless -- has closed a Series B of £12.75 million ($15.4 million). CyberSmart currently has 4,000 customers in the UK, with 1,800 of them also taking the company's insurance policies as well -- the tip of the iceberg in a market with 5.5 million small and medium enterprises (SMBs) overall -- but Jamie Akhtar, the co-founder and CEO, said there is a lot of interest out there and it's about meeting that demand right now, so the plan is to use the funding to continue developing its product, to potentially make some acquisitions, and to expand its channel partners, and customers, in its home market as well as further afield in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

  • India doesn’t want to discuss sanctions against Russia at G20

    India doesn’t want G20 countries to discuss additional sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine, Reuters reported on Feb. 22.

  • Finance Chief Rejects Fiscal Populism Before South African Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s finance minister said the government will resist pressure to implement politically popular but unaffordable policies, including the introduction of a basic income grant, before next year’s elections.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineChina Urg

  • Current Surgical is developing a ‘smart’ needle designed to treat cancerous tumors

    D.C.-based Current Surgical this week announced a $3.2 million seed. The round, which brings the firm’s total raise up to $4 million, was led by True Ventures and features 1517 Fund and SciFounders. “This seed funding gives us the necessary capital to build out our team to develop the clinical embodiment of our device, which we can then test with our clinical collaborators in a preclinical setting,” the company tells TechCrunch.

  • First details about China’s position on war in Ukraine revealed by Ukrainian official

    The position of China regarding the situation in Ukraine combines parts of the peace formula proposed by Kyiv and points that reflect Beijing’s friendship with Moscow, a Ukrainian senior government official who wished to remain anonymous has told NV.

  • Putin 'tried to launch Satan II missile' while Biden was in Kyiv

    Russia tried and failed a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile while Joe Biden was in neighbouring Ukraine, it has been reported.

  • Mitt Romney Has A Blunt Message For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Romney fired back at the far-right lawmaker's call for a "national divorce."

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Leaks Grisly Corpse Photo in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro

  • Ex-Bush Aide: This Common Hot Take On Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Huge Mistake

    Peter Wehner made a worrying prediction about what's to come from the "crazed" Georgia Republican.

  • Putin cancels decree underpinning Moldova's sovereignty in separatist conflict

    President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned Moldova's sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region - a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops. The decree, which included a Moldova component, outlined Russia's foreign policy 11 years ago which assumed Moscow's closer relations with the European Union and the United States. The order revoking the 2012 document was published on the Kremlin's website and states that the decision was taken to "ensure the national interests of Russia in connection with the profound changes taking place in international relations".

  • Medvedev: Russia will disappearifitloseswar

    The deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has said that if Putin loses the war against Ukraine, Russia will be torn apart, and it will cease to exist. Source: Medvedev in response to US President Joe Biden's statement on Telegram Quote from Medvedev: "If Russia stops its special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine - ed.

  • DeSantis About To Defuse $1.2 Billion Tax Bomb He Activated A Year Ago To Punish Disney

    The Republican governor's 2022 law would have increased tax bills on Central Florida property owners by thousands of dollars each for a decade and a half.

  • Trump Bashes Biden Then Jets to McDonald’s During East Palestine Visit

    The former president spoke for around 10 minutes and didn't take questions at the town's fire station

  • Indian truckers say Hindenburg report a godsend in Adani dispute

    For truckers transporting cement from Adani's factories in a hilly north Indian state, a U.S. short-seller's critical research report on the giant conglomerate was a godsend they say helped them save their livelihoods. For weeks, around 7,000 truck owners and drivers in India's Himachal Pradesh resorted to protest rallies against Adani's Dec. 15 decision to shut two cement plants over a dispute on freight rates. Adani argued the plants were "unviable" at the trucking rates it wanted to slash by around half.