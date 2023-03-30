Yellen says U.S. bank rules may be too loose, need re-examination

1
David Lawder
·2 min read

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that banking regulation and supervisory rules need to be re-examined in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures to ensure that they address current banking system risks.

In remarks prepared for delivery to the National Association for Business Economics, Yellen also called for stronger regulation of the growing non-bank, or "shadow bank", sector.

Yellen said that a 2018 roll-back of bank capital requirements and stronger supervision for smaller and mid-size banks with assets below $250 billion should be re-examined.

"Any time a bank fails, it is cause for serious concern. Regulatory requirements have been loosened in recent years. I believe it is appropriate to assess the impact of these deregulatory decisions and take any necessary actions in response."

She said that regulatory reforms put in place after the 2008 crisis have helped the U.S. financial system weather shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But the failures of two regional banks this month demonstrate that our business is unfinished," Yellen said. adding that the financial system was significantly stronger than it was 15 years ago.

"This is perhaps best illustrated by the fact that we’ve seen relative stability in the overall banking sector this month, even as concerns grew about specific institutions," she said.

But Yellen said it was important that U.S. regulatory authorities examine whether the current supervisory and regulatory regimes "are adequate for the risks that banks face today. We must act to address these risks if necessary."

Yellen repeated comments last week that the Treasury, Federal Reserve and FDIC were prepared to again use the same tools they used to protect depositors in the SVB and Signature failures.

"And we would be prepared to take additional actions if warranted," she added, without specifying steps that could be taken.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Barr sees 'need' for stronger regulation of regional banks after SVB

    Lawmakers grilled regulators Tuesday about their oversight of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • US aims to counter China's influence in global institutions, Yellen says

    The United States is working hard to counter China's influence in international institutions and in lending to developing countries, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday. Yellen said she was concerned by some of China's activities globally, particularly in lending to developing countries.

  • House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Have Fewer Episodes Than Season 1

    Rhaenyra’s dragons will get less flying time in House of the Dragon‘s Season 2. The fantasy drama’s sophomore run will consist of eight episodes, TVLine has confirmed, which is two fewer than Season 1’s episode count. We’re hearing that the change was made to service the story. Our sister site Deadline first reported the new […]

  • White House clears Ukraine of misusing US military aid funds

    The White House sees no signs of flagrant violations of Ukraine’s use of military aid provided by the United States, the coordinator of the U.S. National Security Council, John Kirby, said at a briefing on March 29.

  • Liz Cheney on Nashville shooting: Focus on gun violence in schools, not banning books

    After the Nashville school shooting, former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney called for more focus on stopping gun violence in schools and less on book banning.

  • ‘New Girl’ is leaving Netflix next month — here’s what to watch instead

    “New Girl,” the beloved sitcom following a quirky gang of friends in Los Angeles, is officially leaving Netflix next month, according to What’s on Netflix. Starring Zooey Deschanel as the quirky and upbeat Jess, “New Girl” chronicles the lives of four roommates, and their friends, as they hilariously navigate adulthood. The show’s exit from Netflix comes as a shock to fans, and the absence of “New Girl” will certainly be felt on the streaming platform — according to Nielsen, the show ranked at No. 13 for the top acquired streaming programs in 2022.

  • Biden: World 'turning the tide' after backslide on democracy

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday offered an optimistic outlook on the health of democracy worldwide, declaring that leaders are “turning the tide” in stemming a yearslong backslide of democratic institutions. Opening his second democracy summit, Biden looked to spotlight hopeful advancements over the past year despite Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine and U.S. tensions with China over its military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. At home, Biden pointed to his stalled push for voting protections in Congress as evidence of his administration's commitment to support democracy.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday — save nearly 60%

    A popular dining chair set at a massive discount, a fan-favorite Instant Vortex air fryer for $40 off and more.

  • At least 31 dead, rescuers search for missing passengers after ferry fire in Philippines

    The burned ferry was towed to Basilan’s shoreline where the bodies of 18 of the 31 victims were discovered in a budget section of the passenger cabin.

  • Kamala Harris announces Tanzania trade boost during Africa tour

    DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced plans to boost trade with and investment in Tanzania during a visit there on Thursday, part of an African tour aimed at strengthening ties with a continent where China and Russia increasingly hold sway. Harris started her trip on Sunday in Ghana before flying late on Wednesday to Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam, where she met President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday. "Working together, it is our shared goal to increase economic investment in Tanzania and strengthen our economic ties," Harris said, listing a number of initiatives.

  • OMID Posts 2022 Annual Report and Provides Update

    McapMediaWire -- Today, OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC: OMID) posted its Unaudited Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31st, 2022. The company is pleased to announce that its production facility in...

  • Bull of the Day: Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

    Software design platforms are the "stealth" chip stocks you want to own in the ChatGPT revolution

  • 12 Best Low-Priced Technology Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best low-priced technology stocks to invest in. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best Low-Priced Technology Stocks To Invest In. Tech investors were beginning to enjoy some respite during the start of 2023, with widespread optimism prevailing in the market based […]

  • CNN preaches patience as ratings tank during turnaround

    CNN's leadership is preaching patience even though thousands of viewers are abandoning the network during its attempted turnaround, with no indication yet whether it will be rewarded. Cable news ratings are down across the board compared to 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine was fresh in the news. CNN's dip is most dramatic — 61% in prime time in March, with Fox News Channel down 27% and MSNBC off by 12%, according to the Nielsen company.

  • Biden Just Vetoed This Trump-Inspired Bill. Here's How It May Affect Your Retirement

    On Monday, President Joe Biden vetoed a bill that would have effectively banned ESG, or "Environmental, Social and Governance," investments in tax-advantaged retirement accounts. This veto is the first of Biden's term in office. It keeps in place a rule … Continue reading → The post How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This North Carolina city was just named the most beautiful and affordable in America

    Situated about an hour’s drive from Charlotte, the area is home to Google and Apple data center hubs.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Stocks Under $5

    There’s no getting away from it, given the Fed’s policy of aggressive rate hikes, a soft landing for the U.S. economy appears out of the question. That at least is the opinion of Cathie Wood, who is therefore readying for a hard landing. “Money velocity is flattening,” the ARK Investment Management CEO said recently in reference to the recent banking mess while Wood also expects a marked deceleration in nominal gross domestic product. However, these are all blind spots for the Fed, she believes,

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Safely Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2033

    These highly profitable industry leaders have the sustained catalysts necessary to nearly triple your money, including dividends, over the next decade.

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • ‘How I make 6 per cent returns a year – and pay as little tax as possible’

    Anthony Roberts faces the same problem as many retirees: boosting his income, while minimising his tax bill.