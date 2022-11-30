Yellen says U.S. firms should be mindful of China-Taiwan geopolitical risks

FILE PHOTO: DealBook Summit in New York
4
David Lawder
·2 min read

By David Lawder

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that businesses reviewing their supply chains should be mindful of the geopolitical risks surrounding China's threats to Taiwan as well as other Chinese practices that have raised U.S. national security concerns.

Yellen told the New York Times DealBook Summit in New York that the Biden administration has made clear that it respects Beijing's "one China" policy, but it was "extremely important" to maintain a peaceful relationship between China and Taiwan and peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Asked what would happen to American businesses if China made good on longstanding threats to seize control of Taiwan by force, Yellen said: "So this is something that certainly we would not want to see happen. But we are seeing a range of geopolitical risks rise to prominence, and it's appropriate for American businesses to be thinking about what those risks are."

U.S. companies are beginning to think about such supply chain risks more seriously, including over Taiwan and Chinese practices that have raised national security concerns, Yellen said.

The U.S. Treasury chief has recently encouraged the diversification of supply chains away from China to market-oriented democracies such as India, a concept she has dubbed "friend-shoring."

But she said continued strong business ties between the United States and China were important for the global economy. Yellen met with China's central bank governor two weeks ago at the G20 summit in Indonesia in her first in-person engagement with a high ranking Chinese economic official, and said she is hoping for more frequent engagement between the world's two largest economies.

"I expect, certainly hope and expect that there will continue to be very strong ties between China and the United States when it comes to mutually beneficial trade and investment," Yellen told the DealBook summit. It would not be beneficial "either to the United States or to China or to the global economy to see that erode."

Yellen also said China's persistent COVID-19 lockdowns were disrupting production and hampering efforts to end disruptions to global supply chains and rebuild goods inventories.

"It certainly is a threat to the progress we've made on healing supply chain difficulties, and those have really contributed importantly to inflation," Yellen said.

She said that she does not know what the right strategy is for China to manage COVID-19, but Beijing's policies were having a global impact.

"Certainly there's a difficult situation that China faces in managing this and we can see that their economy is slowing, perhaps to the point where it will really negatively impact the entire global outlook," Yellen said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • German cabinet approves exit from Energy Charter Treaty

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Wednesday announced Germany's withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty, as growing dissatisfaction with the agreement in Europe casts doubt over its future. "The Energy Charter Treaty has proven itself in the past to be an obstacle for change," Habeck said following a cabinet meeting during which ministers approved the move. The parties that make up Germany's coalition government signalled the move earlier this month, which follows in the footsteps of Italy, France, the Netherlands and Spain, among others.

  • Deadly tornadoes rip through Southern states

    Overnight, high winds resulting in multiple tornadoes swept across Alabama, Mississippi and parts of Louisiana. At least two casualties have been confirmed so far.

  • Ukraine’s membership depends on its success in war against Russia, says Stoltenberg

    Ukraine’s success in the war against Russia is a precondition for its membership in NATO, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Nov. 30.

  • Fed's Cook says time nearing to hike rates in smaller steps

    Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said on Wednesday it could soon be time for the U.S. central bank to take its foot off the gas when it comes to its efforts to lower high levels of inflation. "Inflation remains much too high" and "as a result, the Federal Reserve must continue to focus on bringing inflation back down to our 2% target," Cook said in prepared remarks for a speech to the Detroit Economic Club. That said, Cook pointed to very aggressive Fed interest rate rises over this year as giving the central bank some space to slow down and take stock of how its policy actions are impacting the economy.

  • Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 58%

    A look at the shareholders of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With...

  • 2 giant pandas go viral for predicting World Cup 2022 matches in Qatar

    Two giant pandas in Qatar have gone viral for predicting the winners of matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Thuraya and Suhail arrived in Doha, Qatar, after leaving the China Conservation and Research Centre for Giant Pandas’ Ya’an base in Sichuan province earlier this month, South China Morning Post reported. Prior to the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador, a short video shows one of the animals at the Panda House in Al Khor Park sniffing each country’s flag on a glass wall before placing their paws on one of them.

  • JPMorgan, UBS and others vie for bigger share of China's pension market

    Chinese ventures of foreign asset managers including JPMorgan, Warburg Pincus and UBS are gearing up to expand their retirement offerings, as the country officially unveiled a private pension system last week. China on Friday launched its first private pension scheme in 36 cities as it grapples with a rapidly ageing population, allowing individuals to open retirement accounts at banks to buy pension products ranging from deposits to mutual funds. The move marked the official launch of China's version of IRA, or Individual Retirement Accounts in the United States, a private pension scheme that offers tax advantages for individuals saving for retirement.

  • Swiss loss sets up enticing rematch with Serbia at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) Switzerland's loss made its upcoming World Cup rematch all the more enticing, and with a lot more on the line. Ever since the match schedule was made in April, the Group G game between Switzerland and Serbia has been one to keep an eye on. Not just because of the talented players on both teams, but because of the political tensions they brought on the field when they met at the last World Cup.

  • Stocks haven’t priced in an imminent recession. That could increase the risk of recession fears next year, says Goldman Sachs.

    Financial markets haven’t priced in an imminent recession, as risky asset valuations are still well above recessionary levels, said strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Recession predictions are too complacent, and there isn't enough evidence that a coming downturn will be short and shallow, Mohamed El-Erian says

    "I hope we don't end up in a recession, but if we do, there isn't enough evidence to suggest it's short and shallow," economist Mohamed El-Erian said.

  • Top Energy Stocks

    Energy companies have mostly fared well in 2022, a year marked by war in Ukraine that brought disruption and price volatility. Topping the list are value standouts PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), top growth shares Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) and Phillips 66 (PSX), and high-return-momentum plays Oriental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) and Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL). Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February initially drove oil and gas prices higher.

  • Exclusive-Kazakh McDonald's shut outlets temporarily after halting supplies from Russia - sources

    McDonald's licensee in Kazakhstan was forced to temporarily close its restaurants this month after cutting ties with Russian companies and running out of supplies, three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The case highlights supply issues faced by many Kazakh businesses in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions against Moscow that followed. Neighbouring Russia is Kazakhstan's main trading partner.

  • China doubles down on its 'zero COVID' rules while protests in major cities grow

    While one rule was relaxed, a geopolitics expert said even "somewhat more lax" enforcement wouldn't end protests.

  • Florida State football: Freshman DB Sam McCall announces plans to enter transfer portal

    The news – which surfaced Tuesday night on 247Sports – indicates that McCall is no longer with the Seminoles.

  • Wednesday's letters: Bigotry against LGBTQ, gas price worth paying, the DeSantis method

    Considering that the Proud Boys endorsed county School Board members and Venice homes fly "F--- Biden" signs, the city doesn't have a leg to stand on.

  • Startup CEO Fired for LSD Use Claims Discrimination in Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- The former chief executive of a high-flying technology startup who was fired for using LSD sued the company and some of its venture backers, claiming the real reason for his termination was his East Asian background.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to

  • China’s rival to Boeing and Airbus cleared for mass production

    The narrow-body aircraft China hopes will eventually break the duopoly enjoyed by the Boeing Co. and Airbus has been given the green light to begin mass production. According to a report from Reuters, China’s aviation regulator has awarded production certification to the new C919, the country’s homegrown passenger jet built by Commercial Aviation Corp. of China (COMAC).

  • Dollar Plunges as Investors Trim Bets on Fed Tightening

    Thanos&nbsp;Papasavvas, founder and chief investment officer at ABP Invest. says the pound, euro and yen are all set to rise against the dollar. Investors are turning bearish on the currency as cooling prices spur markets to trim bets on further Federal Reserve tightening. Papasavvas speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Europe." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Freed Japan-China friendship group head says charges false

    The former head of a Japan-China friendship group who recently returned to Japan from six years in a Beijing prison for what he said were false spying charges said he still hopes to see China become a global leader but with better treatment of human rights. Hideji Suzuki, former president of the Japan-China Youth Exchange Association, said he devoted himself to promoting friendship between the two countries and visited China more than 200 times since the 1980s. During the initial confinement, he said the windows in his room were covered and he saw daylight for only 15 minutes during the seven months.

  • Column: Kevin McCarthy may win the House speakership. But he can't control the clown caucus

    The problem with the House speaker's autocracy is it makes speakers responsible for every stupid thing their caucus does. McCarthy could avoid that.