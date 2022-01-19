Yellen says U.S. state, local aid strengthened cities' COVID responses

U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY22 budget request
David Lawder
·2 min read

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The $350 billion in coronavirus relief funds for state and local governments has allowed U.S. cities to respond stronger and more nimbly to an ever changing COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

In remarks prepared for delivery to a meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Yellen said state and local governments have been creative in using the funding from last year's American Rescue Plan to meet different needs at different times.

"This, I think, is some of what the $350 billion did: When Omicron started spreading around our cities, it did not find them broke and broken; it found them much readier to respond," she said, referring to the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

"Rather than one burst of money that could only be spent in certain ways, it called for sustained funding, and our Treasury team has worked hard so you can use the money as flexibly as possible," Yellen added.

She cited several examples of local uses of the funds, from $1,000 signing bonuses for new teachers at child-care centers in Columbus, Ohio, to Hawaii reversing its decision to furlough 10,000 state employees.

Minnesota has authorized over $80 million in funds from the program for health needs from rapid COVID tests to emergency surge staffing in hospitals, while St. Louis used $58 million from its allocation to spare residents from evictions and homelessness, supplementing rental assistance funds, she said.

She added that the American Rescue Plan funding allowed cities to move from fighting fires to "start building a better post-COVID world."

Yellen struck an optimistic tone on the Biden administration's sweeping "Build Back Better" social and climate spending bill, despite contentious congressional negotiations clouding its future.

"While we don’t know the final form this will take, it will revolutionize how we care for children in this country, invest in climate change, and overhaul the international tax system to ensure corporations pay their fair share," Yellen said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Dollar’s Comeback May Cut Short Rally in Emerging Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- A rebound in the world’s reserve currency could choke the current rally of its peers in emerging markets.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesThat’s the view of Brendan McK

  • Billionaire Platt-Backed Biotech Startup Raises $54 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Engitix Ltd., a U.K.-based biopharmaceutical company whose backers include billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Platt, has raised $54 million in private financing to boost growth.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Image

  • Hong Kong's COVID-19 hamster cull sparks fear of owners abandoning pets

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -A mass hamster cull in Hong Kong sparked fears among animal welfare groups on Wednesday that panicky people would abandon their pets after 11 of the rodents from one petshop in the city tested positive for COVID-19. The local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which runs veterinary clinics, told Reuters "numerous" worried pet owners have been contacting them for advice. "We urge the pet owners not to panic or abandon their pets," SPCA said in a statement.

  • Kraft's Oscar Mayer taps into nostalgia, self-care with Bologna beauty mask

    Kraft looks to reach consumers with a beauty mask that resembles a childhood lunch meat.

  • Apple, Google Tell U.S. Senators That Tech Bills Will Harm Privacy

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. and Google warned U.S. lawmakers Tuesday that bipartisan antitrust legislation aimed at curbing the power of big technology companies will threaten the privacy and security of users.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Sat

  • Indonesia’s Largest IPO Turns Into a Flop as Bukalapak Falls

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Bukalapak.com has lost more than half its value since raising $1.5 billion in Indonesia’s biggest public offering.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesThe shares closed

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with his Cabinet on Wednesday to review restrictions to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in England as he seeks to move attention away from parties held at his residence during coronavirus lockdowns. The restrictions, known as "Plan B" measures, were introduced by the government last month as the Omicron strain spread rapidly across Britain. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said Americans should wear the most protective mask they can.

  • Wall Street’s ‘Model Portfolio’ Boom Gets Slammed in New Paper

    (Bloomberg) -- A booming $4.9 trillion branch of the U.S. asset management industry is funneling investor cash into funds that are pricier and worse-performing than alternatives, new research claims.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Im

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Tech, Buying Oil in Search for Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds are out, and oil is in. That’s the playbook for hedge funds trying to navigate persistent inflation, rising interest rates and a slumping tech-heavy equity market.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Ticket Sa

  • Biden Working With Oil-Producing Nations as Prices Surge to 2014 High

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is working with oil-producing countries to ensure supply rises to meet demand, according to the White House, as prices surge to the highest level in seven years.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Tick

  • Donald Trump-Loving Republicans Celebrate MLK Day And Get Told Where To Go

    The GOP's Lauren Boebert, Lindsey Graham, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kevin McCarthy, Kayleigh McEnany and Josh Hawley all were slammed for hypocrisy.

  • ‘Everything is gray except for the blood.’ Here’s what Russia really wants in Ukraine | Opinion

    As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.

  • Trump Caps MLK Day by Using Taxpayer-Funded Office to Promote Golf Course Renovations

    The former president spent the holiday calling a Black TV host a "racist" and using his office's letterhead to tout a real estate deal

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s glee at general’s Covid diagnosis sparks outrage

    Rightwing presenter called a ‘merchant of death’ after mockingly applauding as she revealed Gen Mark Milley’s positive testUS politics – live coverage Laura Ingraham highlighted people who have tested positive despite being vaccinated. One critic wrote: ‘Not sure when hate become a Christian value.’ Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP The rightwing Fox News host Laura Ingraham has stoked outrage by announcing that the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – and appl

  • Trump lawyers to Supreme Court: Jan. 6 committee 'will not be harmed by delay'

    Former President Trump's lawyers told the Supreme Court that the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack would suffer no harm if the justices delayed the transfer of Trump administration records to congressional investigators.The bold assertion came amid an ongoing legal clash between Trump and the House panel over whether a trove of records that investigators say would shed light on the deadly Capitol riot is covered by the former president's...

  • Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt

    Housewife Maira Tayyab has considered begging for money to feed her family in inflation-hit Pakistan, while shop owner Mohammad Hanif finds his thoughts turning to crime.

  • Some QAnon Believers Think JFK Disguised Himself As Trump At Arizona Rally

    They claim the person who showed up at the event appeared to be shorter than the "real" Donald Trump.

  • January 6 committee obtains phone records of Eric Trump and his brother's fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle, through subpoenas

    Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle are the first members of former President Donald Trump's family to be subpoenaed by the committee.

  • Trump Is Reportedly Very Nervous About 1 Potential 2024 Republican Rival

    The former president is angry that one possible candidate hasn't deferred to him.

  • Laura Ingraham clapped in celebration while reporting that Gen. Mark Milley, a target for Trump fans, has COVID-19

    Milley has long been a hate figure for Trump supporters, and Ingraham seized on news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on her Fox News show Monday.