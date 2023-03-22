Yellen says US banks shoring up liquidity to guard against runs

Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on President Biden's proposed budget request in Washington
Reuters
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that banks across the United States are worried about contagion and have been shoring up liquidity to protect themselves from runs prompted by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Yellen told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing that over the past two weeks, many mid-sized banks expressed "great concern" to the Treasury about their uninsured deposits.

"Many of these banks felt very skittish about their potential to suffer runs as well," Yellen said. "We can see that banks across the country are shoring up their liquidity, they are very worried about contagion from the troubles of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. And the steps we took were designed to improve the confidence of all depositors that they're safe in banks."

(Reporting by David Lawder)

Recommended Stories

  • Bank deposits have stabilized in last week, Powell says

    "We took powerful actions with Treasury and the FDIC, which demonstrate that all depositors' savings are safe," Powell told a news conference following the central bank's decision to raise interest rates for a ninth straight meeting despite what he acknowledged were substantial questions about the banking turmoil's impact on the economy. The issue of the safety of trillions of dollars in the banking system was a key focus of questions put to Powell after the Federal Open Market Committee raised its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 4.75-5.00%.

  • Student loans: Secret shoppers used to help sniff out predatory schools

    The initiative is part of a broader effort to increase oversight of schools, improve student experiences, and hold low-performing and predatory schools accountable.

  • Anti-Fungus Stock Surges After Warnings Over Drug-Resistant Strain

    (Bloomberg) -- Scynexis Inc., a pharmaceutical company that develops antifungal medicines, notched its largest two-day surge ever on Wednesday following a report of the increasing threat of a drug-resistant fungus spreading in the US. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsStocks Roiled by

  • When should you get a home equity loan?

    Timing is important when it comes to getting the most out of a home equity loan. Here's when it makes the most sense.

  • New developments in Trump classified documents investigation

    Sources tell ABC News that a federal judge determined there’s compelling preliminary evidence former President Trump may have broken the law.

  • Stocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders bracing for the usually unnerving Federal Reserve decision got a double dose of stress on Wednesday, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s remarks rattling bank shares and Jerome Powell dashing hopes the central bank would cut rates this year.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Ta

  • Warren, Dem senators urge Fed to tighten regulations for some big banks

    Twelve Democratic lawmakers led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) are escalating criticisms of the U.S. banking sector and calling on the Federal Reserve to implement tighter regulations and oversight for some of the country’s major institutions. In the wake of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank’s failures, Warren wrote to regulators urging them to add…

  • Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen concludes remarks before American Bankers Association

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses key takeaways from Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen’s remarks before the American Bankers Association.

  • Virgin Orbit to Resume Operations as Funding Search Continues

    The satellite company is bringing back staff and resuming work on preparing for its next launch after halting operations last week.

  • The Best Books Out This Week

    From queer sci-fi to a haunting poetry collection.

  • Bitcoin Retreats; Justin Sun-Linked Coins Drop After SEC Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin pulled back from its highest price level since June and smaller cryptocurrencies slumped after the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increase eased speculation that looser monetary policy would fuel demand for digital assets. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsStock

  • SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) insiders are still down US$113k after purchasing last year, recent gain helped regain some losses

    Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$236k worth of SCYNEXIS, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCYX ) shares over the past...

  • Yellen says U.S. could act to protect other banks

    STORY: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the country’s banking system is stabilizing, but further steps may be needed to protect depositors if runs on other regional banks threaten contagion.“Our intervention was necessary to protect the broader U.S. banking system, and similar actions could be warranted if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that pose the risk of contagion.”Her comments came Tuesday at an American Bankers Association conference, more than a week after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, closed the failing Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Yellen said she believed the actions of the FDIC, the Federal Reserve and the Treasury had reduced the risk of further bank failures that would have imposed losses on the bank-funded Deposit Insurance Fund.“Let me be clear: the government’s recent actions have demonstrated our resolute commitment to take the necessary steps to ensure that depositors savings and the banking system remain safe.”Yellen did not provide details on what further actions may be warranted.She said that the current situation was "very different" from the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, when subprime mortgage assets put many banks under stress."We do not see that situation in the banking system today. Our financial system is also significantly stronger than it was 15 years ago."Yellen did, however, add that in coming weeks, regulators will examine the failures of SVB and Signature Bank, and reexamine whether current regulatory and oversight protocols are appropriate for the risks that banks face today.

  • These 2 Stocks Crashed 85% Last Year But Are off to Hot Starts in 2023

    Many growth stocks did even worse in 2022, including Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX), which each saw their share prices collapse by more than 85% over the course of the year. Coinbase runs a platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. Because of that, its stock performance tends to be closely related to the popularity of Bitcoin.

  • Power Struggle and Missing Billions Roil Venezuelan Ruling Elite

    (Bloomberg) -- A power struggle and a trail of unpaid oil sales led Venezuela’s ruling elite to purge one of their own inner circle this week as the government tries to recover billions in missing energy revenues. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wrack

  • Treasury bill ETFs offer a ‘chance to own a cash surrogate,’ expert explains

    Pete Baden, Genoa Asset Management CIO and The U.S. Benchmark Series Co-Creator, discusses the potential for Treasury bill ETF's to mitigate inflation risks.

  • Major Banks Deposit $30 Billion in Funds To Rescue First Republic Bank — Why That’s Good for You

    Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, 11 banks joined forces to inject $30 billion in embattled First Republic Bank on March 16 in an effort to stem the outflow of...

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose on Wednesday, as investors applauded the chipmaker's recent moves to bolster its position in the booming artificial intelligence (AI) market. Nvidia proved that innovation is alive and well at the semiconductor titan's developer conference on Tuesday. Nvidia showed off a new AI supercomputing service, high-performance processors, and computing infrastructure designed to help train AI models, among a host of other announcements.

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • Oldest known Hebrew Bible displayed in Israel ahead of sale

    The oldest known near-complete Hebrew Bible was presented to the press on Wednesday in Tel Aviv, where it will be displayed for a week before going under the hammer in New York."It presents to us the first time an almost-complete book of the Hebrew Bible appears with the vowel points, the cantillation and the notes on the bottom telling scribes how the correct text should be written."