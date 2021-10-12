Yellen tells IMF's Georgieva data-rigging probe raised 'legitimate' concerns-Treasury

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday that a law firm's report into World Bank data-rigging allegations against the IMF chief "raised legitimate issues and concerns" but a lack of direct evidence meant a leadership change was unwarranted.

Yellen said in the statement that "proactive steps must be taken to reinforce data integrity and credibility at the IMF," and Georgieva and other Fund leaders must renew their commitment to upholding transparency in research, analysis and policies.

The call came after the IMF executive board on Monday reaffirmed its full confidence in Georgieva's leadership of the Fund after a lengthy review of a World Bank external investigation report https://thedocs.worldbank.org/en/doc/84a922cc9273b7b120d49ad3b9e9d3f9-0090012021/original/DB-Investigation-Findings-and-Report-to-the-Board-of-Executive-Directors-September-15-2021.pdf.

The report by law firm WilmerHale alleged that when Georgieva was World Bank CEO in 2017, she pressured bank staff to alter data to boost China's score in the flagship "Doing Business" report. The firm's investigation is ongoing and will probe further World Bank staff misconduct in the 2017 China alterations and in 2019 alterations of Doing Business data affecting the scores of Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Yellen told Georgieva her priority in pushing for a thorough review of the matter was "to preserve the integrity and credibility of the World Bank and the IMF."

"Secretary Yellen also conveyed that Treasury will monitor follow-up closely, evaluate any new facts or findings and that the WilmerHale report does underscore the need for shareholders to be vigilant in defending the integrity of both the Bank and the Fund," the Treasury said in its statement.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Tells IMF Board It Won’t Seek to Oust Georgieva as Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. told International Monetary Fund board members that it won’t seek the removal of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva over allegations that she pushed staff to manipulate data for a World Bank report to help China, likely clearing the way for her to keep her job.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kent

  • IMF board decision hangs over Georgieva as IMF-World Bank annual meetings begin

    Data-rigging allegations against International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva were set to loom over the opening of week-long IMF-World Bank annual meetings on Monday as the Fund's executive board failed to conclude its review after yet another marathon meeting. The IMF board met on Sunday with Georgieva and the law firm that claims she pressured World Bank staff to change data to boost China's "Doing Business" ranking when she was World Bank CEO in 2017, the IMF said in a statement, adding that the board had sought to "clarify details" in the review. The 24-member IMF board plans to meet again on Monday to decide Georgieva's future at the helm of the global crisis lender, people familiar with the plans said.

  • Coordinated action needed to halt spread of fragile states -IMF chief

    Coordinated action is needed to arrest and begin to reverse the expanding numbers of fragile states, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday. Georgieva told a panel at the fall meetings of the IMF and World Bank the COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated problems in states that were already more vulnerable to problems such as extreme poverty, droughts, rising food prices and, in some cases, war. "We have to have the humbleness to recognize that the universe of fragile states has been expanding, and unless we commit to bring all our forces together, we will not arrest or reverse that trend," she said.

  • Everyone’s a Dollar Bull as Taper Makes U.S. Currency a Top Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is poised to reach fresh highs in the coming months as an anticipated tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus, seasonal demand and energy-driven instability unleash a wave of bullish bets on the currency. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash

  • The 2021 stock-market highs are ‘almost certainly’ in, unless earnings clear this bar

    It's all eyes on third-quarter earnings. Results need to be strong enough to show that earnings power is still climbing and estimates for the current quarter and next year are too low, says DataTrek's Nicholas Colas.

  • Kim Jong Un vows to build ‘invincible’ military, claims U.S. is stoking tensions

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed a rare exhibition of weapons systems and vowed to build an “invincible” military, as he accused the United States of creating tensions and not taking action to prove it has no hostile intent toward the North, state media reported Tuesday.

  • Goldman Sachs to Sell Fix-and-Flip Lender to New Residential

    (Bloomberg) -- New Residential Investment Corp. agreed to buy Genesis Capital LLC, a lender that caters to fix-and-flip investors and small landlords, from affiliates of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt Moun

  • Afghan women embracing financial freedom with cryptocurrency

    With most women not permitted to possess bank accounts in Afghanistan, cryptocurrency has become a critical lifeline for women fleeing the country.

  • Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

    Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. "There is still plenty of momentum behind the oil rally and the fundamentals remain extremely favourable," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. Power prices have risen to records in recent weeks, driven by energy shortages in Asia, Europe and the United States.

  • Navalny congratulates Nobel-winning Russian editor

    Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whom many regarded as a top candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, has congratulated countryman Dmitry Muratov for winning it. Muratov, editor of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was named prize co-laureate last week along with investigative journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines. “Russia and the Philippines are such different countries, but the leaderships are similar, especially in their endless lies and hatred of those who expose the lies,” Navalny said in a Monday post on Facebook.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Russian nationalists ransack slain Kremlin critic's memorial to protest U.S. visit

    Russian nationalists ransacked a makeshift memorial to slain Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow early on Monday to protest against the start of a visit by a senior U.S. official, an act of vandalism condemned by opposition activists. Nemtsov, a critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot dead on Feb. 27, 2015, as he walked across a bridge near the Kremlin. Opposition activists began guarding a makeshift memorial on the bridge when municipal authorities turned down a request to put up a plaque there in his honour.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Sentiment Toward China Is Changing, as Tech Names Rally After Major Fine

    The extent of the fear that has built around China’s crackdown and its potential impact is perhaps best characterized by the relief spreading across Hong Kong markets amid signs it may not actually be that bad.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.