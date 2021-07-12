Yellen urges EU to back global tax deal, keep fiscal support

U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY22 budget request
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Lawder
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Lawder

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged European Union countries on Monday to sign on to a global deal to revamp corporate taxation, keep fiscal support through 2022 and consider more spending in the face of COVID-19 uncertainty.

"We need sustainable sources of revenue that do not rely on further taxing workers' wages and exacerbating the economic disparities that we are all committed to reducing," Yellen said in remarks prepared for delivery to Eurogroup finance ministers.

"We need to put an end to corporations shifting capital income to low tax jurisdictions, and to accounting gimmicks that allow them to avoid paying their fair share."

The race to the bottom must end, she said.

Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe, who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, maintained his reservation about a global minimum corporate tax rate in a meeting with Yellen, his spokesperson said.

The European Commission said on Monday that it will delay its own planned levy on digital services to focus on the global tax deal, final details of which have to be agreed in October.

The EU has been under pressure from the U.S. administration, which wants existing national digital service taxes to be repealed as part of the global overhaul of cross-border corporate taxation.

Yellen said that the fiscal response of the EU and its members to the COVID-19 pandemic had been "decisive and unprecedented", with a rapid response also from the European Central Bank.

"I think we all agree that uncertainty remains high. In this context, it is important that the fiscal stance remain supportive through 2022," she said.

She added that EU member states should also "seriously consider" additional fiscal measures to ensure a robust domestic and global recovery.

(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Philip Blenkinsop, Gareth Jones and Catherine Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden wages war on anticompetitive "moats"

    Three weeks after naming Lina Khan to FTC chair, President Joe Biden has made her pro-competition philosophy the centerpiece of a sweeping executive order.Why it matters: Biden is promulgating Khan's vision of anticompetitive behavior across "more than a dozen" different agencies. The order does not have the force of law; instead, it has the force of narrative.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe aim is to entrench the idea that

  • WhatsApp faces EU consumer complaint over privacy update

    Facebook's WhatsApp faces a complaint from European Union consumer groups who say the chat service has been unfairly pressuring users to accept a new privacy update in what it calls a breach of the bloc's regulations. The European Consumer Organisation, or BEUC, filed a complaint Monday over the way WhatsApp has brought in changes to its terms of service and privacy policy, saying they aren't transparent or easily understood by users. Many WhatsApp users switched to other chat apps like Signal and Telegram because of privacy concerns when the update was rolled out earlier this year because of concerns the changes would give Facebook access to more information on users.

  • Trump Wins CPAC Straw Poll As Conservatives Urge Him To Run Again In 2024

    If he doesn't run, GOP respondents said they'd heartily vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead.

  • New Stimulus Checks Could Start Hitting Your Account Automatically

    Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions,...

  • Biden administration rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slashes Lauren Boebert For Call To End Government Benefits

    The woman who has talked about her days on welfare NOW wants benefits to end.

  • Scuffle breaks out at Rep. Katie Porter's town hall

    Anti-Porter protestors loudly interrupted the congresswoman as she spoke.

  • Just Like Trump and Obama, Biden's Making This Social Security Mistake

    Few things in Washington are truly bipartisan, and when it comes to Social Security , the two major parties have very different positions. President Joe Biden's administration is getting off to the same start that former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama did, and retirees can only hope things will get better in future years. The Social Security Act requires the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund to report on what's happened with the operation of the trust fund over the past year.

  • Maria Bartiromo, Trump Bashed for Spreading ‘Reckless, Dishonest’ Info About Ashli Babbit’s Death

    Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo and Donald Trump pushed baseless theories on her Sunday show about the shooting death of Ashli Babbit, the insurrectionist who was killed breaking into the U.S. Capitol – and online observers immediately took her to task with one person saying, “Maria has gone full cuckoo.” On this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo,” she and Trump’s conversation about Babbit and what lead up to her being shot by Capitol police on Jan. 6 provoked a wave of back

  • Judges in Two States Rule $300 Unemployment Benefits Must Be Paid

    Federal unemployment benefits distributed as part of the country's pandemic relief efforts are slated to expire nationwide on September 6, 2021. So far, to date, a total of 26 states have already...

  • Fourth stimulus check: Outcry grows, even as new relief heads toward families

    More Americans are demanding additional aid. Millions of households are about to get it.

  • CPAC Attendees’ Unexpected New Enemy: Fox

    Elijah Nouvelage/GettyDALLAS—It comes at no surprise that disdain for mainstream media was a common theme among both attendees and speakers at the Conservative Political Action Committee conference, held last weekend in Dallas, Texas.“I love CPAC because it blows up the fake news narrative of the liberal media time and time again,” Kimberly Guilfoyle said in a speech to the crowd on Friday afternoon.Jeff Johnson, an attendee who sells large-print copies of the Declaration of Independence, echoed

  • The West has been good at making immigrants drop their quarrels — until now

    The Partition of India in 1947 was accompanied by almost unimaginable atrocities. There were reports of pregnant women having their babies cut from their bellies, children being tortured to death, and other abominations that I can barely bring myself to think about, let alone commit to the page. Hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, died, and tens of millions were displaced.

  • Liberal California appeals court sees year of high-profile reversals at the Supreme Court

    When the Supreme Court handed down its two recent final decisions, one in a major voting laws dispute and the other addressing a donor disclosure requirement, both were considered victories for conservatives — and both were reversals of the country's most controversial appellate court.

  • John Dean, a key figure in the Watergate scandal, said he'd 'pay to handle' Trump's deposition, which he thinks could 'sell tickets'

    "He's always said 'I'm willing to give a deposition,' just like he's always said 'I'm going to turn over my tax returns,'" Dean told CNN.

  • 'I didn't come here to kiss your f---ing ring': Sidney Powell ripped into Rudy Giuliani after clash over election theories, book says

    Giuliani, who was Trump's personal lawyer and has backed up many of the former president's election claims, reportedly described Powell as "crazy."

  • Biden Ousts Trump’s Head of Social Security Who Continues to Say He Won’t Leave

    The now-fired Social Security commissioner called the move a “Friday Night Massacre,” adding, "I consider myself the term-protected commissioner of Social Security”

  • The rise of the anti-"woke" Democrat

    A growing number of Democrats are ringing the alarm that their party sounds — and acts — too judgmental, too sensitive, too "woke" to large swaths of America. Why it matters: These Democrats warn that by jamming politically correct terms or new norms down the throats of voters, they risk exacerbating the cultural wars — and inadvertently helping Trumpian candidates. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTop Democrats confide that they

  • Lincoln Project, campus speech, critical race theory, Trump Org. charges and other top columns

    From Joe Trippi joining the Lincoln Project to critical race theory in American schools, here are some of our top Opinion reads you may have missed.