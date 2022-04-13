Yellen warns nations flouting Russia sanctions

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns countries subverting sanctions imposed on Russia that they'll face consequences for their actions. "Sanctioning countries will not be indifferent to actions that undermine the sanctions," she said. (April 13)

